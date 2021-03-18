8 Best Gaming Gloves for Consoles & PC

If you suffer from cold, sweaty, or achy hands while gaming, then you aren’t truly performing at your peak. That’s why gaming gloves are becoming increasingly popular in both the console and PC gaming scenes. Read on below to browse our top choices for stepping your game up.
1. Ironclad MIBR PC Gaming Gloves
Cons:
- Grippy texture
- Built-in wrist support
- Lots of size options
- Fingerless gloves don't contain warmth well
- No compression
- Limited color options
The Ironclad MIBR PC Gaming Gloves are designed from the bottom-up to be perfect for keyboard-and-mouse gaming, which makes them a sure pick for any Steam enthusiasts looking to go pro. These gloves are so meticulously designed that the left and right gloves actually have a different set of features to match their specific jobs.
The left glove has a built-in wrist rest to shield your wrist flexor tendons while the right glove has a textured grip to keep control over your mouse. Both gloves have a half-finger design which offers a nice balance between dexterity and temperature control. They aren’t made with compression material like other options but their wide variety of sizing options means you can still find an appropriately-sized option to reduce carpal tunnel swelling.
Material: Unlisted
Sizes: XXS / XS / S / M / L / XL / XXL / XXXL
Colors: White
2. Bear Grips Gaming Gloves
Cons:
- Does not limit dexterity
- Tactile fingerless design
- Grippy texture
- No wrist support
- Fingerless gloves don't contain warmth well
- Limited color options
If sweaty palms are your number one adversary when gaming, then the Bear Grips Gaming Gloves are an elegant fix. These lightweight gloves are specially designed to improve your grip on a controller without inhibiting the dexterity of your digits. They only travel up to half the finger and they don’t cover the thumb at all, so you can maneuver your fingers in a natural way.
The main advantage they offer is a webbed silicone grip that keeps your controller in your hands during even the tensest gaming moments. They also have moisture-wicking properties to help battle sweat buildup. As long as you don’t need wrist support or compression, these are some of the best gaming gloves you’ll find.
Material: Unlisted
Sizes: X-Small / Small / Medium / Large / X-Large / XXL
Colors: Black
3. Foamy Lizard Hexotech Grip Gaming Gloves
Cons:
- Grippy texture
- Tactile half-finger design
- Moisture-wicking
- Limited size options
- Fingerless gloves don't contain warmth well
- Limited color options
The Foamy Lizard Hexotech Gloves are a lightweight and versatile gaming accessory that can work equally well with a keyboard and mouse or a controller. Its simple design incorporates a moisture-wicking material with a tactile half-finger design that improves your grip without inhibiting your dexterity.
Both gloves have a raised hexagonal traction coating that keeps your peripherals in your hands even when you are dripping sweat from a tough boss battle. The material is nice and flexible too so you won’t feel confined while wearing them for long durations. The only downside is that they have an open-back design which means they don’t regulate your hands’ temperature as well as other options.
Material: Unlisted
Sizes: Small / Medium / Large
Colors: Black
4. Ironclad Console Gaming Gloves
Cons:
- Grippy texture
- Contoured palms
- Moisture-wicking fabric
- Full gloves dampen tactile feedback
- No wrist support
- Limited color options
Whereas Ironclad’s PC Gaming gloves are specially designed for use with a keyboard and mouse, the Ironclad Console Gaming Gloves are specifically engineered for use with a controller. What does that look like, exactly? How about a contoured palm that is designed to fit around a controller grip. It also has a grippy texture with breathable material underneath that reduces sweat. Its fingertips are even touchscreen-friendly, which is great for certain Nintendo Switch games.
Yes, the full-finger design does reduce the tactile feedback you get from pressing buttons but Ironclad did extensive product research to ensure that this wasn’t an inhibiting factor during gaming. That said, everyone is different, and therefore, the full-finger design won’t please everyone. But if your controller is already slipping out of your hands from extreme perspiration, then you have nothing to lose from giving the Console Gaming Gloves a shot.
Material: Unlisted
Sizes: XXS / XS / S / M / L / XL / XXL / XXXL
Colors: Yellow
5. Americ Empire Pro Gaming Gloves
Cons:
- Therapeutic compression
- Grippy texture
- Solid temperature control
- Full gloves dampen tactile feedback
- Compression gloves may limit dexterity
- Limited color options
The Americ Empire Pro Gaming Gloves combine the therapeutic qualities of compression gloves with a partially fingerless design to make for a highly optimized controller gaming experience. By offering a half-finger design on the index and thumb, this controller offers the best temperature control while still leaving the user with some tactile feedback on their most crucial digits.
The gloves also have some other nice features, including a grippy texture on the palms and a snug-fitting wrist strap. The only shortcoming is that your non-index fingers will have limited dexterity, and therefore, these gloves would be a poor match for mouse and keyboard use. But as long as you understand their pros and cons, the Americ Empire Pros are a solid choice.
Material: Unlisted
Sizes: Small / Medium / Large / X-Large
Colors: Green, blue
6. Copper Compression Arthritis Gloves
Cons:
- Grippy texture
- Tactile half-finger design
- Therapeutic compression
- Fingerless gloves don't contain warmth well
- Compression gloves may limit dexterity
- Limited color options
If marathon gaming sessions have you experiencing mild symptoms of arthritis or carpal tunnel, then you should give your muscles and tendons a break with these Copper Compression Arthritis Gloves. They are specifically designed with active use in mind, making them a great pain reliever for keyboard or controller users.
These gloves have a half-finger design that grants you mostly unimpeded dexterity while still providing therapeutic compression to your palms and wrists. The compression increases circulation and reduces swelling, making these a great way to combat fatigue. The palms have a raised rubber texture to improve grip as well.
True to their name, the Copper Compression gloves are made with 85% copper-infused nylon. This material has antimicrobial properties that will keep the gloves from developing odor as quickly as the competition. It is also moisture-wicking, which is great if you have chronically sweaty hands. Ultimately, these gloves are better for reducing pain than providing a tactical edge but they can do both in the right hands (pun intended).
Material: 85% copper-infused nylon
Sizes: Small / Medium / Large / X-Large
Colors: Black
7. NatraCure Computer Gloves
Cons:
- Padded wrist support
- Does not limit dexterity
- Tactile fingerless design
- Fingerless gloves don't contain warmth well
- No compression
- Limited color options
If you are a PC gamer who suffers from carpal tunnel symptoms, you should already have a padded wrist rest for your mouse and keyboard hands. But if you lack the desk space or prefer a wearable solution, these NatraCure Computer Gloves are a great alternative. These nylon wrist sleeves add padding and stability to both wrists thanks to their molded gel pads, allowing you to comfortably game for longer.
The NatraCure gloves are only designed to alleviate wrist pain, though, so they won’t be as effective for other needs. They aren’t effective at preventing sweat because of their fingerless design and they don’t provide compression for aching hand muscles. They do, however, grant you the full mobility of your fingers, so you don’t have to worry about the material slowing down your gameplay.
Material: Nylon
Sizes: Small / Medium-Large
Colors: Blue
8. Clean Gaming Gloves
Cons:
- Lightweight and breathable
- Touschreen compatible
- Moisture-wicking
- No added grip
- Full gloves dampen tactile feedback
- No wrist support
These lightweight and breathable Clean Gaming Gloves might be designed with a different kind of gaming in mind but they still have a few features that make them worthy of your consideration. These gloves are both moisture-wicking and touchscreen compatible, which makes them useful for mobile gaming and console gaming (but probably not PC gaming since the fingertips are important to tracking what keys are you are pressing). But since they are actually designed for casino games, they don’t have any built-in grip. This is a major downside considering my own sweaty hands but, who knows, maybe you will value their lightweight form factor for your needs.
Material: Copper-infused nylon
Sizes: X-Small / Small / Medium / Large / X-Large
Colors: Black, pink
What Do Gaming Gloves Do?
If you're anything like me, then you've probably been gaming long enough without gloves that you may wonder what possible benefits they could offer. Well, there are actually a number of different problems that gaming gloves solve.
One of the most common problems is sweaty palms. We recommend gaming gloves for sweaty hands because they can provide moisture-wicking material to keep your cool as well as added grip to prevent your peripherals from slipping out of your hands. On the reverse, they can also keep your hands insulated, which is helpful in the cold months. Good temperature and moisture management mean two fewer factors to worry about while you are gaming.
Another benefit they can offer is pain relief, especially for those who already suffer from arthritis, tendonitis, or carpal tunnel syndrome. According to this systematic scientific review published at Pubmed, compression gear measurably improves muscle recovery after exercise and prevents swelling during exercise. They also increase blood flow, which helps with poor circulation.
As for wrist-based pains, certain gloves will even have added padding or stabilizers for the wrist, which allow you to play for longer without needing a break. But that said, breaks are important even for the pros so don't rely 100% on your gaming gloves for self-care.
