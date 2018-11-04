50 Best Toys for 2 Year Olds: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Looking for some awesome toys for your 2 year old this Christmas? We’ve got you covered here at Heavy.com. Below, discover 50 of the best toys for 2 year olds in 2018:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Little Tikes Go and Grow Lil’ Rollin’ Giraffe
Our Review
This ride on toy is so much fun for two year olds. It has an adjustable seat so that it can be kept around for quite some time. The back wheel is larger than the front one, which helps to add more stability to those unbalanced toddlers.
It can be used both indoors and outdoors, and it helps them to learn balance motor skills. Your child will love that they get to customize this with the spot stickers that come along with the toy. They can make it as unique as they are!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tot Tutors Kids 2-in-1 Plastic Activity table
Our Review
The Legos never seem to end, so you may as well buy this cute table that will let them build and keep them all in one place. This table is the perfect size for two year olds, and it will be kept around for years to come as they get more and more Legos. It is made from plastic, so it is lightweight, but it is also sturdy because of it.
The whole table surface is designed for Legos to be put on there, which helps your child’s creations to be sturdier as well. Plus, there is a cover that goes over it all so that the Legos stay in one place and they can use the table for more play!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VTECH Drill and Learn Toolbox
Our Review
Do you have a child that loves to play with tools? Well, it’s time to get them their own toolbox! This is the perfect toy for two year olds because the pieces are large and plastic, so they aren’t going to break or lose them. This toolbox comes with an electronic fix it tray, a working toy drill, a hammer, wrench, nails, and screws. It comes with the batteries included, and they’ll want to keep playing with it all afternoon.
The pieces actually work, so it’s fun to watch your child explore and play with them. The drill will spin and insert the screws into the electronic tray, and the clicking sounds will teach them what to listen for when they use real tools one day! The toolbox also lights up and sings about the tools, and it will teach your child colors and numbers as well. Who knew that something so educational could also be used to have fun!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Green Toys Ferry Boat with Mini Cars Bathtub Toy
Our Review
Everything these days is made from plastic, and it’s harming the environment. If you are trying to teach your little one about recycling and keeping the Earth clean, what better way to do so than with a toy? These Green Toys are made from 100% recycled plastic, and their look is unique and adorable.
This ferryboat and mini cars is the perfect toy for in and out of the bathtub. It’s heavy duty and doesn’t feel like it will break, so it’s easy to let your child play with it indoors and outdoors! Plus, if you’ve been worried about your child taking in chemicals from toys, no worries need to be had for this toy. There is no BPA, phthalates, PVC, or external coatings that could cause your little one harm. And the best part? This toy is dishwasher safe! Talk about an easy clean up for parents.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sunset Wooden Rainbow Stacking Tunnel
Our Review
If you’re on the lookout for a unique toy that won’t disappoint, this is the one for you. It’s wooden, so you don’t have to deal with running out of batteries and annoying sounds, and it’s brightly colored and non-toxic. This stacking tunnel is rainbow colored and can stand up so that it showcases a beautiful rainbow in the child’s room.
This tunnel encourages children to learn about sizes and how things fit together. The rainbow is cut from a single tree trunk, which is cool because you get to see the same wood grain throughout the whole toy. The water-based color stains show the wood grain through the paint, but they are still brightly colored and fun. Since these are made so unique, each one is different and will have different knots and imperfections throughout them.
-
Shop now at Bella Luna Toys From Bella Luna Toys
Assorted Wooden Fruit in Crate
Our Review
Sometimes, simple toys are better. This adorable set of wooden fruit can’t get any more unique. It’s great for those who just want to spend all their time in the kitchen. It’s a safe way for them to experience what it’s like to cook without having to actually cut anything. In this wooden crate, your child will receive an orange, two small bananas, a lemon, an apple, a pear, two cherries, a plum, and a pineapple.
This fruit set looks unlike any other ones on the market, and the sturdy wooden fruit isn’t going to bend and break like so many other plastic models. Just imagine all the wonderful role-playing situations your child can get in with this fun fruit set!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VTech Touch and Learn Activity Desk Deluxe
Our Review
If you want your child to learn as much as they are having fun, this is the perfect toy to buy. This activity desk comes with five different activity pages that your child will learn from. There are even expansion sets that are sold separately if your child blows through the five pages faster than you had hoped! The LED display is so fun for your child to use, and it teaches them basic letters and number. There is a toy telephone, a music player, and a progress button to report on the child’s progress.
With over 100 vocab words, 20 songs, and 20 activities, your child will be able to use this for the next few years to come. The design is super cute, and the desk even opens up to become an easel. This toy is one of the best ones out there this upcoming season, so you don’t want to miss out on it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Top Bright Wooden Shape Sorter Toys
Our Review
This toy brings a new and fresh look to the old shape sorter toys, which is one of the reasons we consider it one of the best toys for 2 year olds. Knowing shapes is such an important skill for toddlers, but it’s one that they often don’t learn until later. Part of this is because those wooden toys just aren’t very fun! This one, however, is the toy that will teach your children their shapes for good. You have the traditional wooden shapes, but instead of placing them in some boring wooden box, your child will place them in a dump truck! It even comes with a little driver that can be placed in the truck. Your child will want to play with this for hours, and you can rest easy knowing that they are actually learning while they play with it. It’s truly a win-win situation for everyone involved! If you love unique toys, you cannot go wrong with this one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Magnetic Drawing Board Mini Travel Doodle
Our Review
Every 2 year old loves to draw, but the regular magnetic boards are nothing special. Your child will probably give it up after a few minutes. However, with this magnetic board, they are going to be entertained for quite some time. It has four different color zones on the board, so their creations are always colorful rather than grey and boring.
It comes with the magnetic pen and three different stampers to create cute drawings. It’s really the perfect toy to take on the go with you instead of giving your child a show on your phone to watch. If you’ve been hoping to entertain your child at a price that doesn’t make you blink in surprise, this is a great toy to purchase. It’s so easy and fun to use!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Liberty Imports Cartoon RC Race Car
Our Review
Two-year-old girls and boys will love this racecar toy. It’s easy enough for them to control, and with the bright colors, it grabs the attention of every toddler. Your child will love to drive this car around the house, and it comes with some awesome features. There are loud honking sounds, music, and even flashing lights.
The action driver in the car is removable, so your child can play with it in the car or with another toy that they have. The car comes with a remote steering wheel that will wheel the car forward or back, which is nice because it limits the chance of a child steering the car into a wall since it does not go right and left.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
AMOSTING Color Matching Mosaic Pegboard
Our Review
Teaching your child their colors doesn’t have to be a grueling process. This toy is designed to teach your toddler their colors without you having to pull your hair out. The cute designs are awesome to use, and they come with colorful pegs that are inserted into the pegboard and storage tray.
With ten different pictures to choose from, including a house and a ladybug, this is going to keep your child busy and learning! There are 46 colorful pegs, so you don’t need to worry about your child losing them. They will easily be able to keep track of them, but they’ll also get to learn their colors in the fun process. Everything ends up being stored in a storage tray, so it’s a toy that is all in one as well. There’s nothing messy for you to clean up, so that’s a win for parents!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VTECH Spin and Learn Color Flashlight
Our Review
There’s a universal truth about two year olds: They love flashlights. No one knows the rhyme or reason for it, but they are always stealing the flashlights in the house and leaving them on, which kills the batteries! Instead of giving up every emergency flashlight you have, it’s a lot easier to buy them one of their own. This flashlight is perfect for two years olds because it teaches them about animals, colors, and numbers.
There are over 50 different songs on this flashlight, and it also has five different light colors. The light isn’t too bright that it is going to hurt your child’s eyes, so you don’t need to worry about them blinding their siblings with it either! Thankfully, this flashlight is not hard to interact with, so you don’t need to be hovering over your child trying to teach them how to use it. If your child loves flashlights, you can’t go wrong with this one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kidzlane Color Matching Egg Set
Our Review
Let’s be honest, trying to teach your child anything is hard. Especially when they are knee deep in the terrible twos. But, every parent wants to make sure that their toddler learns the essentials of numbers and colors. It’s hard, but it’s necessary.
Thankfully, it just got a whole lot easier thanks to this matching egg set. This couldn’t be easier to use. This 2-year-old toy comes with 12 different eggs, and when they are “cracked” open, they have a color inside. Your child can match the colors back together because they only fit together when it is the correct color!
It’s an easy way to teach your child colors and teach them matching skills, which is something that all toddlers need to know. Plus, the eggs are super cute and come with their own egg carton case, so it’s a toy that can be used in their pretend kitchen as well!
-
Shop now at Bella Luna Toys From Bella Luna Toys
Strolley – Wicker Doll Stroller
Our Review
There is something that all toddlers are interested in right around when they turn the age of two and that is dolls. Whether they have gotten a new sibling or they just like to look at the babies at the store, strollers are something that all toddlers inherently love.
But, the only worse thing than buying your child a stroller is buying them both a stroller and a shopping cart. Those are two big toys that their room simply does not have room for! Thankfully, this stroller has thought of that and can be both a stroller and a trolley/shopping cart.
The pram hood can be put down to convert this into a shopping cart with dividers so that your child can put their play food in there like they just went shopping at the store! But, if they want to tote their doll around instead, they can do that by taking out the dividers and putting the hood back up. This super cute wicker stroller comes in natural or white and will be the perfect addition to your toddler’s room. You simply can’t go wrong with it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LEGO DUPLO My First Animal Brick Box
Our Review
Children love Legos, and toddlers are not immune from this love. However, Legos can be a pain to clean up, not to mention a major choking hazard. Because of this, Legos are often bought for older kids, which leaves the two year old jealous as can be. But, there’s a solution!
This cute Lego set is made for those young toddlers in mind. The blocks are much bigger, and they are easy to put together. Your child won’t be able to swallow them, and your feet won’t hurt as much when you step on them in the middle of the night either!
This set comes with 34 pieces and has four buildable animals on wheels. It includes an elephant, a crocodile, a lion, and giraffe. There is even a buildable bird! The storage box is included so there won’t be lone Lego pieces just floating around your house. It’s truly a great set to buy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Melissa & Doug Deluxe Pounding Bench Wooden Toy With Mallet
Our Review
Melissa & Doug toys are some of the highest quality mainstream wooden toys that you will find on the market. What’s great about wooden toys is they are durable, they look good, they are fun to play with, they won’t over stimulate your toddler, and they are affordable.
This wooden toy is really fun because it lets your child hit the wooden sticks. They have a peekaboo design where when one is hit, the other one pops up. There are eight smiling sticks to hit, and your child will be hitting them all night long.
They are each a different color, so it’s really easy for them to learn the colors if you help them with it. Giving your child a toy that allows them to hit and pound is a great outlet for them when they have that pent-up energy. This is a great way to give your child that outlet at an affordable price. Plus, the toy is very durable!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kinderfeets Wooden Balance Board
Our Review
If you’re looking for a unique gift for your child, you simply cannot get any cooler than the Kinderfeets Wooden Balance Board. This rocking board is so simple, but it will supply hours of fun for your child. It’s a piece of curved wood that is made to balance and rock on.
There are so many different uses for this toy! Your child can learn balancing skills by rocking on it, they can use it as a bridge and climb over it, they can use it as a slide and slide on it, or they could even use it as a see-saw with their friend! The fun truly never ends when you buy this rocker board.
While they may seem a bit expensive at first, they are made with the highest quality of materials so that nothing bad happens to your child while using it. It can also grow with the child, so the two year old might use it as a bridge now and a rocker board later. You’re bound to get your money’s worth.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VTECH KidiBeats Drum Set
Our Review
Everyone dreams of their child playing an instrument, but you probably don’t want to force your child into drum lessons just yet. However, there is a way to introduce the art of drumming in a fun and interactive way. This drum set is the perfect size for two years olds.
Toddlers will be overjoyed with the three drum pads and cymbal that each have their own unique sound. There are 9 melodies in different styles that your child can play along to, and the drum set also helps to teach them letters, numbers, and basic music.
The drums have a unique LED light that will keep your child entertained, and it includes two drumsticks so that your child will feel like a real drummer. It takes 3 AA batteries, so there’s no unique battery you have to buy with this. It’s a great toy that children will love to hit and bang on, and VTECH is known for creating educational toys that last.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Monilon Wooden Blocks Winding Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles
Our Review
While your two year old probably isn’t going to be stringing together 1000 piece puzzles anytime soon, they can still benefit from simple puzzles. Simply put, puzzles are great for learning and for your brain. There’s something that is inherently entertaining when you are putting together a puzzle.
These wooden puzzles are made for young children and can help them learn numbers. They are numbered in the order they go, so while they are not really hard, your child will have fun and learn something while putting them together. They come in a snail shape and an elephant shape, and one side is numbered and the other side is the alphabet.
It can teach your child the order of letters and numbers, and the wooden pieces are all fun colors. If you want a unique toy that will keep your child entertained, this puzzle will surely do the job.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Meland Large Aqua Magic Doodle Mat
Our Review
Let’s be honest here, most of us are sick and tired of waking up and finding marker or crayon on our walls. It’s a disaster to clean up, and it’s something that is entirely avoidable. Your child can still draw and show their creativity without using your walls as a canvas.
Thanks to this water mat, the fun never ends! This mat is made to work with water. They will be able to paint and draw to their heart’s content with just plain old water. It is a six color drawing area and has a canvas background. It comes with three magic water pens and one magic brush.
There are also 8 different molds for your child to trace and create even more. It’s really easy to use. Just soak the pen head in warm water for a few minutes and fill it up with water inside. The toy is also machine washable, but I doubt you will need to wash it! The picture will disappear in anywhere from 3-10 minutes, so your child can be entertained for hours to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VTECH Smart Shots Sports Center
Our Review
Are you a sports lover? Are you hoping your child is the next LeBron James? Well, you’re not alone. Many of us wish our toddlers are going to grow up and slam some dunks, and there’s only one way to ensure that will happen. You have to start them young!
This sports center is the way to go. Not only will it teach your child how to kick a goal and throw down a dunk, but it is also super cute and the perfect accessory for any room. The sports center is animated and lights up with LED, so your child is going to stay entertained.
With the baskets counting up to ten and different animations, sounds, and phrases, your child will love to play with it. There are 50 songs, sounds, and phrases that are included. It also comes with a basketball and a soccer ball. It helps to develop motor skills too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
BettRoom Wooden Educational Preschool Toddler Toys
Our Review
It’s time to teach your child shapes and colors, but you are not alone in the journey. This toy is designed to help you teach your child shapes and colors in a fun wooden toy.
This toy is affordable and dependable, and you don’t need to worry about it breaking. It is non-toxic and safe to use. It comes with BPA free, lead-free, phthalate, free wood that is of the highest quality. There are 20 pieces that are detachable and will allow your child to stack them to their heart’s desire.
This toy helps to encourage hand-eye coordination and imaginative play because it helps them see the colors and the matching shapes and stack them on one another. Your two year old is finally old enough to decipher between different shapes and colors, and this is one toy that can help them to do the job.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VTECH Drop and Go Dump Truck
Our Review
VTECH is an amazing brand with some really fun toys for your toddler. This Drop and Go Dump Truck is no different! It is made with bright colors so that your child can be properly stimulated while they play with it. Drop one of the colorful rocks into the top of the dump truck and watch as it goes into the bucket. It helps the children learn numbers because it will count.
Once the rocks are all in the bucket, you can push and pull the side handle to unload the rocks and start again. The three buttons on this truck plays different songs and says phrases that will teach tools and colors. It’s a toy that can grow with your child and two years old is the perfect age for them to start playing with it.
The wheels really move, so your child can use it as a truck too when they are doing imaginative play. The price is very modest and worth every penny.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Leap Frog Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart
Our Review
Nothing screams summer and playtime like ice cream does! This adorable ice cream cart is so much more than it looks like. It is made to teach your children while they have fun and play wit hit.
The magic scooper will let your child scoop up the ice cream and the toppings. As they do this, the toy will talk about the colors and flavors of the four different ice cream scoops and the three toppings that it comes with. There are also six animal order cards where your child can follow the instructions to make their orders. This teaches children memory and sequencing skills.
The ice cream cart will count to ten when the syrup pump or coin button is pressed, and there are even more playful phrases that will help your child learn. Finally, the cart can also be pushed around, which helps out those fine motor skills! This is the perfect toy for every little girl and boy.
We also included the LeapFrog Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart on our mega list of the 101 hottest toys for Christmas 2018.
-
Shop now at Bella Luna Toys From Bella Luna Toys
Dancing Alligator Wooden Pull Toy
Our Review
As a parent, sometimes you just want a toy that doesn’t dance or sing! These toys can be excruciating to listen to, but non-singing toys can be fun too. This dancing alligator toy just proves that you don’t need batteries to have fun. This is the perfect little toy to give as a gift, and two year olds love to play with it. Crafted out of colorful wood, this alligator will move along and dance as the cord at the front of it pulls it.
It also makes a rhythmic noise that will delight little kids as they play with it! The green body bobs up and down, and all the pieces were made from natural, chemical-free, rubberwood. The toy is guaranteed to be non-toxic, so you can feel good about giving it to your child to play with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Care for Me Learning Carrier
Our Review
If you have a little girl who loves to take care of things, this is the perfect toy for them. This little carrier comes with a small plush puppy that they can learn to take care of. It has an interactive carrier that lets your toddler take the puppy with them wherever they go.
Everything the carrier does creates noise, just open and close the carrier door to hear some playful phrases. There are also buttons that can be pressed to help your child learn colors, shapes, and instructions to take care of the puppy.
With 100+ songs, sounds, and phrases, your child is bound to be entertained for hours to come. This carrier is pink, and it comes with accessories, like a bowl, ball, comb, and bottle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Friction Powered Cars
Our Review
The classic toy for toddlers everywhere has always been a friction-powered car, and these cars are an adorable addition to what your child plays with. These cars come in a set of four and include a tractor, a bulldozer, a mixer truck, and a dumper.
There are no batteries required to make these cars go, which is a definite win in any parent’s book! All your child has to do is pull the cars back and let them go! Any two year old can do this, and it teaches them some fine motor skills.
These cars are really safe and you don’t have to worry about this toy getting your child into any danger. The bright colors make them easy to spot and fun to play with, and they are durable enough that they can be taken wherever you go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VTECH Pull and Sing Puppy
Our Review
Doesn’t every two-year-old love puppies? Puppies are adorable, so you might as well use them to your advantage and get your child to learn from them! This puppy is the perfect toy to encourage your toddler’s imagination.
All they need to do is pull or push the puppy to hear some music. The puppy’s legs really move and the keys will swing when it is pushed or pulled. There are also three colorful buttons and a light up nose that comes along with the rest of the puppy. Most of the sounds and phrases will introduce numbers, colors, and different parts of the body.
There are over 60 songs, phrases, and sounds, so you’re guaranteed that your child will play with this for a few hours. It’s a price that all parents will love, so you can really feel like you’re getting your money’s worth with this puppy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
20 Piece Cutting Fruit Vegetable Pretend Play
Our Review
Kids want to mimic everything that the parents do, and this includes using sharp knives to cut things up in the kitchen. While it’s obviously not smart to hand over your kitchen knives to a two year old, you can still foster their curiosity and get them a toy that is safe for them to use.
This set of fruits and vegetables is the perfect toy for two year olds to get familiar with healthy food and start learning some kitchen skills. It comes with a plastic knife and each fruit can be cut in half. With things like carrots, tomatoes, and apples, your child will love to cut them up and match them back together.
The food is made from plastic, so you don’t have to worry about it breaking as well. If your child is obsessed with watching you in the kitchen, get to work and buy them this toy!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Toy Vacuum- Dyson Ball Vacuum With Real Suction and Sounds
Our Review
As parents, we are all just counting down the days until we can make our children do the household chores for us. If you’re looking to train them young, you need this Dyson Ball Vacuum. For some reason, kids love to pretend to do chores.
And vacuuming, well, it might just be the most exciting chore of all. This toy vacuum does it all. It has the beads that swirl around the container and makes your child think they are picking up all the dirt on the floor. But, it goes one step further.
This toy vacuum actually suctions things up! The opening hole is small, about the size of a quarter, but it really works to pick up little pieces of paper and it can be emptied out into the trashcan by removing the dirt container. Your child will have so much fun vacuuming up the floor! Plus, it looks like a real vacuum, so they’ll never know that it isn’t the one you are using.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Little Apps Tablet
Our Review
Whether you want to admit it or not, your child knows how to work a tablet. There can be some pretty crazy things on your tablet, so it’s best to get a tablet that will work for your child and teach them something good. This VTECH tablet does it all for you.
With 12 different learning activities with progressive levels, this is the perfect tablet for those at age two until age five. There is volume control and automatic shut off to save battery, so it really did think of everything for your child. It has colorful buttons, the alphabet, and even a piano on the tablet with a small LED screen, so your child can follow along and learn.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Little Tikes Red/Blue First Slide
Our Review
Every child needs to have a slide! If your two year old loves slides, you have to have one at your house. The great thing about this slide is that it can be put outside or kept indoors, so it’s a great beginner slide. It’s just three feet long, so even the shyest of two year olds will feel comfortable sliding down it.
It also folds down without the use of any tools, so it’s perfect to store or move with. This first slide might not be the scariest slide out there, but it is a fun way for your child to get some movement indoors or outdoors. It’s easy to clean, and the red and blue is gender neutral for your children. You can’t go wrong when giving this as a gift to a little boy or girl!
We also included it on our list of the Best Kids Slides earlier this year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LEGO DUPLO Farm Adventures
Our Review
Lego DUPLO is the perfect size for two year olds. This set includes three DUPLO figures, a farmer and two children, along with five animal figures, a sheep, cow, goat, rooster, and rabbit. This also comes with a farmhouse with a bedroom and toilet, a barn with a bell, a tractor, picnic bench, and a slide.
Furthermore, you also get waffles, a trough, milk bottle, hay brick, and a pitchfork. These are super easy to hold onto for those little ones, and they are really fun to play with. Your child will love imagining that they are out on the farm and taking care of the animals, and it’s perfect for both girls and boys.
There are 104 pieces to build, but they are not hard to put together at all. Your two year old will love to put it together with the help from a parent or older sibling.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Doc McStuffins Talk and Trace Clipboard
Our Review
Doc McStuffins is a character that everyone loves and admires, and this toy takes the best part of the show and brings it to life. This clipboard has four different learning activities and over 30 playful songs and sounds. There are three different stencils that are detachable and come with the clipboard, and they have letter recognition technology that will help to teach your toddler letters, numbers, and writing skills.
They even go over health topics! Both Doc McStuffins and her favorite friends will talk through the clipboard and engage with the child. All of this was created for ages 2-5, so you know that it is the perfect size for them to learn on. If you have a little one that loves Doc McStuffins, you really cannot go wrong with this toy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
eco-dough Natural Play Dough
Our Review
Every child loves to play with play dough, but it’s a pain to clean up. It’s also so brightly colored that you have to really wonder if it is non-toxic. Thankfully, there’s now a play dough that you don’t have to questions. This environmentally friendly and little one beloved play dough is perfect for a two year old. It’s made with safe and healthy ingredients that are all natural.
The dough is created in brightly colored, but natural, containers. The dough is held in clear plastic containers that have a screw on lid, which his so much easier to use that the play dough lids that do not screw on. They also last longer than traditional dough, and these are scented with organic rosemary essential oil, so they smell good too! In this pack you will receive red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lego DUPLO Town Big Construction Site
Our Review
Whether you are in construction yourself or you have a child who is obsessed with construction, this construction Lego DUPLO set is perfect for little ones. It comes with 67 pieces to build and put together, which then transforms into a bulldozer, a dump truck, a crane, a movable arm, working claw, extra bricks, and three constructions workers with safety helmets, wheelbarrow, and tools.
The Legos are much bigger than traditional Lego pieces, so they are perfect for the tiny hands that are going to be playing with them. What is really cool about this set is that the pieces really work. For example, on the crane, the cabin rotates and the arm can move.
The dump truck can be tipped back and emptied, and it pretty much guarantees that your child is going to have a ton of fun with this set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Toomies Cannon Ball Pic & Pop
Our Review
This is a unique toy that no other child is going to have! This fun toy is driven around and picks up the balls into a canister. When your child is ready, they press the buttons on the handlebars and out pops the ball! They can have hours of fun pushing it back over the balls and launching them across the room whenever they feel like it. It’s really easy to understand, so it doesn’t require much thought.
Every two year old will be able to understand the concept of driving back over the balls and launching them by squeezing the handlebars. It comes with five different colored balls so that the fun never stops!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Little Tikes Shopping Cart
Our Review
Shopping carts are a toy that is always fought over. Get your child their own shopping cart and you never have to worry about it again! This is a great little shopping cart to buy as a gift because of the never-ending fun that will come with it. It’s a very deep cart, so it can fit a lot in there. Play food, toys, etc. will all fit without issue.
Plus, if your child has a favorite toy, they can put it in the fold out little seat at the front. They will love pushing around all of their “groceries” and use the underneath storage to put their favorite toys. The yellow and red color is neutral so that it can be passed down to other siblings, and it also won’t show any dirt or much wear and tear. It’s a great toy for them to play with, and you don’t have to worry about ever refilling the batteries! That’s what we call a win-win situation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
EVNEED Paint Sponges for Kids
Our Review
We know, painting probably isn’t your favorite thing to set up for your child. It’s messy, and they often ruin their clothes and whatever it is they are painting on. But, if you had the right tools, your child would still get to paint and you could rest easy knowing that their clothes were protected. Introducing: the paint kit here!
This painting kit comes with everything your child needs to paint. It has over 29 pieces. With different molds and brushes, their masterpieces will be never-ending. You will love seeing what their little hands create. Plus, it comes with an apron that covers their arms and torso so that everything really stays protected.
There’s no paint that will be able to reach their clothes anywhere! It’s by far one of the best painting kits you can buy, and your child will love using it again and again.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Playskool Play Favorites Sit ‘n’ Spin Toy
Our Review
This toy has been around for generations, and it has been creating fun for years. This sit and spin toy couldn’t be easier. Your toddler will sit on it and use the wheel in the center to make it go around. It creates hours of spinning and twirling fun.
Depending on how fast they move the wheel, the toy can go slow or quickly. As they grow, they’ll be able to spin it faster and the toy will stay fun for them! It helps them to develop different fine motor skills and balance, so you can feel good about them playing it.
Plus, it can create hours of fun for them and their friends. The price is right, there are no batteries, and the set up couldn’t be easier. Everyone needs to experience this toy at least once in their lives!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mini Grand Electronic Piano and Microphone Toy
Our Review
They love to sing and they love to play music, so foster that creativity and get them this adorable mini grand piano. It has 24 keys that really work, and it comes with 22 demo songs. There are four different musical instruments that can be played as well. It’s made from non-toxic materials and the flashing LED butterfly lights won’t hurt your toddler’s eyes.
It’s a great way to help your child learn more about music, and if you wanted to teach them piano, it shows which key is which note above it. While it might not guarantee that your child becomes Mozart, it does give them a healthy and early introduction into the world of music, which is something we could all benefit from. If you love music and want to share it, you need to get your two year old this toy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sesame Street Let’s Dance Elmo
Our Review
One thing that Elmo has proven over the years is that he is not going anywhere. Toddlers everywhere still love him, but you don’t have to get the Elmo toys of the past. This new and excited Elmo toy brings to life the best parts of Elmo. It’s 12-inches tall, and it sings, dances, and plays music. Swinging his arms, bobbing his head, and shaking his hips is how Elmo dances to his music.
There are three different modes that talk about colors, animals, and songs. The button is on Elmo’s headphones, and his heart changes colors and beats to the music depending on what song it is. After the song is done, Elmo will comment on how well the child was dancing. If you have a Sesame Street lover, this is the perfect toy for them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Top Bright Pound and Roll Tower
Our Review
Little toy cars can be a little annoying, but these ones are designed to make it easy on the parents. Made from all wood, this toy will keep your toddler entertained for quite some time. It helps them to develop their motor skills, but they won’t even know it as they spend time pounding away and sending the cars and balls down the track.
You child can pound the balls through the top, but if you unfold the toy, it becomes a racetrack for the car that it comes with. This makes it like two toys in one! Plus, it’s made from natural materials and stained with water-based paints.
You don’t have to worry about anything because the surfaces have been sanded down and polished, and the edges are all rounded so nothing bad happens during play.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Melissa & Doug Shape Sorting Cube
Our Review
If it’s not broken, don’t fix it! That’s how Melissa & Doug felt about classic toys. The toys that have been around for generations and still continued to provide hours of fun for children shouldn’t be messed with. This toy is one of those.
The shape-sorting cube is the perfect toy for children to learn more about shapes and matching. The shapes won’t go inside if they don’t match it to the right hole, and it’s such an important skill to learn for children. This one specifically comes with 12 brightly colored shapes that are easy to hold onto.
It’s made from wood, so nothing will break, and it helps with a child’s problem solving skills. You can’t go wrong with this!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mega Bloks 80-Piece Big Building Bag
Our Review
For years, children have loved playing with Lego pieces. This bag of Mega Bloks is perfect for those two year olds who want to build all day long. It comes with 80 pieces, which is the perfect amount to build large structures and stack them up high. While they may not be able to make tiny detailed items, like with traditional Legos, these are so much more fun for them.
It teaches them a lot of great skills, and it’s fun to watch how creative your little one will get when playing with these blocks. They come with a storage bag, which is really nice, so you will never be stepping on a stray block and hurting your foot ever again.
If you have been trying to figure out a good gift for a two year old, this is a great option that will survive for many more years of play.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
EAGY Building Blocks, STEM Toy
Our Review
If you want a more unique approach to building blocks than traditional Lego pieces, this is a great option. These are designed to help your child learn and problem solve, and the way they can build with them is much more complex than with Lego pieces.
Your child will be able to build sideways or diagonally, which is sometimes easier for young kids to understand. All they have to do is fit the pieces together. This comes with a bunch of different colors and 120 pieces in total so that they can build for hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Abco Tech Giant Musical Piano Play Set
Our Review
To get your child up and active, try this piano play set. It’s a jumbo set that they will be able to jump on to play music! It’s very fun for them, and it also gets them moving. The mat can play multiple instruments and has four different modes so that your child can continue to play for hours. They can get creative and play their own songs, and the mat will even record and play it back for them. With heavy-duty vinyl, the mat has 24 keys and can play a variety of songs. There are hours of non-stop play with this toy!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
3-in-1 Race and Learn
Our Review
This racing toy has three different ways to play. They can drive it like a car, they can fly it like a jet, or they can steer it like a motorcycle. It comes with nine different courses and has real racing sounds as well! There is even a gear shifter on there that will help to teach letters, spelling, numbers, and shapes.
The whole thing vibrates so that they get a better driving experience. Kids will love to pretend that they are driving, and they will hardly notice that they are learning while doing it! It’s the perfect toy for those who have a heavy interest in cars.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Toddler 3 Wheel Scooter
Our Review
Every two year old needs a scooter, and there’s none better than this one! It’s actually a 2-in-1 balance tricycle that turns into a scooter with just a twist and click. While your child is young, they can use it as a tricycle, and when they get older, they can use it as a scooter.
It’s nice because it really grows with your child. It will hold up to 45 pounds, so your toddler will be able to play with it for years to come. The price really isn’t unfair either. No matter how tall or short your child is, they can play with this. The handles adjust, so it truly does grow with them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fisher-Price Zoom ‘n Crawl Monster
Our Review
Fisher-Price’s hot new toy of 2017 is the Zoom ‘n Crawl Monster, and although it isn’t exactly a new concept, it’s going to make a great Christmas gift this year.
It’s a colorful, playful monster that will feel like a friend to your toddler, and it has two ways to play with it. It has Sit & Play, which tasks your child with filling the monster’s mouth with balls to watch them spin. And there’s also Crawl & Chase, which will spill balls out as the monster zooms around the living room, encouraging your baby to get moving.