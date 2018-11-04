50 Best Toys for 2 Year Olds: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

There is something that all toddlers are interested in right around when they turn the age of two and that is dolls. Whether they have gotten a new sibling or they just like to look at the babies at the store, strollers are something that all toddlers inherently love.

But, the only worse thing than buying your child a stroller is buying them both a stroller and a shopping cart. Those are two big toys that their room simply does not have room for! Thankfully, this stroller has thought of that and can be both a stroller and a trolley/shopping cart.

The pram hood can be put down to convert this into a shopping cart with dividers so that your child can put their play food in there like they just went shopping at the store! But, if they want to tote their doll around instead, they can do that by taking out the dividers and putting the hood back up. This super cute wicker stroller comes in natural or white and will be the perfect addition to your toddler’s room. You simply can’t go wrong with it.