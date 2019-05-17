50 Best Toys for 3 Year Old Girls: Your Ultimate List (2019)

After the 50 best toys for 3 year old girls? If so, we’ve got everything from dolls to video games and a host of toys you may not have considered.
The Nintendo Switch is a solid long term investment.
Although there are several different video game console manufacturers, the best by a clear mile is the Nintendo Switch.
The reason being, it’s designed with kids in mind.
When it comes to the available games, anything made by Nintendo will be geared towards children.
As for what this system is, imagine a tablet that you can also hook up to your TV.
When in handheld mode, controllers plug into the side of the tablet.
But when the child wants to play on the TV, drop the tablet into the dock (that’s already plugged into the TV), remove the controllers, and they’re good to go.
It is expensive, but given a video game console generally lasts a child at least seven years, the long terms investment is worthwhile.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Minecraft for Nintendo Switch is essentially virtual Lego.
It has two modes, Survival and Creative. Personally, I started my kids off in the Creative mode first, just because they have access to infinite blocks and can build whatever it is they want.
A hut, a house, a castle, a working calculator – anything they can dream up, they can build it.
Although Minecraft is aimed at kids over 10, in reality, this isn’t the case.
My youngest has been playing since he was three. It’s easy to pick up, and their skill evolves as they age.
As the number one kid’s game and with over 150 million copies sold worldwide, Minecraft is sure to keep any child happy for a very long time.
Recommended Ages: 10 and Up
Just Dance 2019 for Nintendo Switch is the best item on this list for 3 year old girls.
The short version is, it’s a game where you dance in front of the TV to songs while holding the controllers.
The console then translates the dance moves the child performs with the controller and scores them.
Match the dance moves on the screen and the score goes up.
Each of the included 40 songs has it’s own specific dance to learn as well.
What 3 year old wouldn’t want to dance around the lounge to Ariana Grande’s No More Tears Left to Cry?
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The LeapFrog LeapPad3 Kids’ Learning Tablet is one of the best toys for 3 year old girls.
It’s bulkier than a traditional tablet, so it’s less likely to break after accidental drops.
In terms of what games come with it, well, everything.
The tablet has access to toLeapFrog’s learning library of over 1000 games, eBooks, and videos.
They’re educational, too, and adapt to your child’s learning so it’s always challenging them, but not so much so they end up throwing it at the wall.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Yes, the Plan Toy Chalet Doll House with Furniture is expensive, but it’s also brilliant.
It’s all wooden, so the chances of it breaking compared to a plastic dollhouse are much lower.
The house itself is 2 units, so there’s the option to rearrange it in different ways depending on how your child wants it.
The best thing about this? All the tiny wooden furniture. Make sure to check it out.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
This Amazon Exclusive Barbie Fairytale Dress Up is one of the best Barbie dolls out there.
The doll itself is great, and the unique candy dress is a wonderful design.
It’s the accessories that make this doll so special, though.
Fairy wings, a mermaid tale, and a variety of clothing mean this doll has a lot of different customization and styling options.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If you’re after a gift to inspire, or just want a Barbie that matches your child’s skin tone, there’s the Amazon Exclusive Barbie Ibtihaj Muhammad Doll.
Ibtihaj Muhammad is an American sabre fencer and also a member of the United States fencing team.
She’s also the first American woman to wear a hijab while competing for the US in the Olympics.
If you want a doll that teaches your child to believe in themselves, this is the one.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The Barbie Musician Doll & Playset is another Amazon Exclusive that’s great value for money.
For a start, it’s very affordable.
Plus it comes with a wealth of accessories including a guitar, keyboard with desk, and mic with a stand, and a seat.
For the price, this can’t be beaten.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Barbie Daisy Travel Doll is just another great Barbie doll.
Included in this set are luggage, travel items, necessities, and personal items, including a cat and a guitar.
Plus it’s the “curvy” Barbie model, which teaches kids that you can still be beautiful even if you don’t fit in to society’s unrealistic beauty standards.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
You can’t beat the Barbie Careers dolls for sending an inspirational message.
Want your little girl to know she could be a doctor when she grows up? Get her the Barbie Careers Baby Doctor Doll Playset to let her know.
Any doll that also sends a positive message is always worth considering if you ask me.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Although the Sandbox Combo With Canopy Tent isn’t strictly a toy, it’s still pretty cool.
Kids sandboxes are great for outdoor fun. If you can’t get to the beach, bring it to you.
This one, in particular, comes with a canopy to help keep them sheltered from the sun’s harmful UV rays, and the sandpit slides neatly away while not in use.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
You can never go wrong with a plush. Combine it with Pokemon and you’ve got a winner on your hands.
The Detective Pikachu movie is a great film for families. If your little one has seen it, chances are they’ll want this Pokémon Detective Pikachu Plush.
It’s cute, it’s nice and fluffy, and at eight-inches tall, this is just the right size.
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
If you want something that’s fun and mess free, the Toyk Aqua Magic Mat is a great place to start.
Kids love drawing, and being able to use water pens means you never have to fear ink on the walls. Handy!
What’s also cool is anything they draw will vanish within three to 10 minutes, meaning it’ll be back to a blank slate without needing to wash it.
Also included are differently sized pens, stencils, and a host of stamps.
With how popular this item is, it easy to see how this is one of the best toys for 3 year old girls there is.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up.
The WolVol 2-in-1 Vanity Set has everything your child could need.
First is the vanity mirror, which comes with toy jewelry, cosmetics, and hair accessories.
But lift the lid up at the front and there’s a working piano keyboard with two modes, music and keyboard.
Sadly batteries aren’t included, although, given the price, that’s not really a massive deal breaker.
In total, you’ll need seven AA, three for the piano, three for the mirror, and one for the hairdryer.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Does your kid love drawing? Then go with the VTech Doc McStuffins Talk & Trace Clipboard.
Aside from the option of drawing then pulling a lever to clean the board, this set also comes with four different learning activities as well as over 30 playful melodies and sounds.
Plus, as it’s VTech, so it’s designed to aid your child’s development.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
Anything that promotes exercise is good, and if you’re after an entry point, go with the Little Tikes T-Ball Set.
According to GetActiveSports, exercise helps with the following:
- Help strengthen their bones and muscles
- Increases children’s self-confidence and belief
- Teaches them the importance of exercise
- Helps keep their mental state of mind healthy
- Your child will be less likely to become overweight
- Exercise will reduce the risk of your child developing type 2 diabetes
Start them off on something small and fun, and exercising won’t ever feel like a chore.
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
If the weather’s going to be nice you’d better take advantage, so why not let the kids have fun in the sun with the KKONES Sprinkler pad & Splash Play Mat?
The mat itself is made from environmentally friendly heavy- duty PVC material. It’s also non-toxic, meaning it’s safe for kids.
And alls you need to do to set this bad boy up is plug a hose in then adjust the water pressure until you’re happy with the fountain. Easy!
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
For all the little girls into tech, there’s the VTech Rock and Bop Music Player.
There’s a selection of different songs packed in to choose from, covering three different music styles, classical, hip-hop, and rock.
The 10 games included are also a great way to introduce children to letters, numbers, animals, instruments, time and much more.
If you’re after something that’s fun and educational, this is one of the best toys for 3 year old girls there is.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
This Piano Toy Keyboard for Kids is perfect for Birthdays.
This 24-key piano with mic is also great for kids who love making music. Obviously.
If your child, like mine, enjoys smacking pots and pans with wooden spoons, this is a much quieter alternative.
Plus music has been scientifically proven to improve their brain power, so if you want a smart kid, get them into music.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Girls love tea parties, so if you want to supercharge the experience, there’s the LeapFrog Musical Rainbow Tea Party.
This beautiful 10-piece set lights up in six colors and comes equipped with seven songs and over 50 phrases.
Why’s this so cool? That’s simple.
Rather than talking to themselves, now they always have someone to play with.
Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up
Lego is great for kids. But for younger children, it’s a nightmare. If they’re into building, definitely start them off on something like this Duplo Minnie’s Birthday Party set.
It’s a simple set consisting of 12 pieces that all make sense to kids in terms of where they should go.
Plus the chunky nature of Duplo means they’ll be able to grip them better and slot them into place with minimal fuss.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
Now this is just adorable, isn’t it?
The Little-Sweet Cute Toddler Backpack Plush Doll is great as a place to store toys for when they’re out and about, or even taking to kindergarten if they want to stand out.
Maybe even if they’re off to the park for the day you could fill it up with snacks.
The possibilities are endless.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
According to everyone I know, 154% of kids owned a space hopper at some point.
That stat may or may not be made up, but either way, Hopper Balls are always a solid investment.
Not only do they get your child active, they’re just good, wholesome fun, you know?
Amazon currently has a massive range of hoppers spanning everything from Paw Patrol to Trolls. So finding the right one won’t be hard.
If it’s fun you’re after, hoppers are some of the best toys for 3 year old girls out there.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Now this is cool. The VTech Care for Me Learning Carrier is for kids who love animals.
Opening and closing the door plays fun phrases, while the light-up buttons help teach your child about colors, shapes, and pet care.
When it comes to learning about letters, slide the beads to hear one of over one hundred songs, melodies, sounds, and phrases.
This also comes with a bowl, comb, and bottle for kids to role-play looking after a sick pup.
Recommended Ages: 9 Months and Up
Getting kids into exercise has its benefits. Combine it with fun and that’s half the battle won.
This Kick Scooter for Kids is great for exercise, fun, and is made with safety in mind.
The adjustable handle height means it’s suitable when they grow taller, and the rear fender brake means it’ll stop faster than other scooters.
The flashing lights at the front are pretty sweet, too.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
It’s amazing how much use kids get out of flashlights.
This Peppa Pig – Moonlight Bright Book and Flashlight Set lets kids guide their own reading or look at the pictures with the use of a flashlight.
And when they’re done reading the book, you can be certain the flashlight will be used in their own backyard adventures.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Whether it’s recording themselves or taking photos are their favorite toys, the omzer Gift Kids Camera Toys for Girls is great value.
Not only is it cheap, it’s also designed with kids in mind.
The bulkier design means its capable of taking a few tumbles, which is great if your kids are anything like mine.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Intex Rainbow Ring Inflatable Play Center is perfect for a sunny day.
The inflatable set includes a water slide, wading pool, water sprayer, and a ring toss game.
The water sprayer is really great for keeping your kids cool as they play.
Simply attach a hose then adjust the water pressure until you’re happy with the fountain.
It’s fairly big as well. The full specifications are: 117″ X 76″ X 53″
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
If the weather’s nice, great. But even if it’s not, this Lovelion Beach Toy Set with Activity Table lets kids go to the beach whenever they want.
This table has two sides, one for sand, one for water.
That said, there’s nothing stopping you from going two sand or two water depending on what your child wants.
It also comes with a handy cover, so if you want to use it outside exclusively, you won’t need to worry about bugs, cats, or bears getting in at night.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Drawing Stencils Set for Kids has just about everything your child needs to become a budding artist.
There’s plenty of large stencils, decorated paper, a pack of colored pencils, as well as a sharpener, pen, and case to keep everything in.
The larger stencils are super handy for younger kids getting into drawing as well.
Recommended Ages: 3 an Up
This Kids Smart Watch is one for the more tech-interested child.
Not only is this much cheaper than the name-brand smartwatches, it also comes packed with 20 puzzle games.
What’s also cool is children have the option to switch the clock face.
So if a digital clock is easier for them to understand, you can ditch the analog clock face.
It also comes equipped with a camera, recorder, calendar, calculator, and an alarm.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Not sure what to get? You can never go wrong with Magnetic Building Blocks.
These shapes can create just about anything.
Turtles? Sure. Castles? Yup. Weird spikey monsters? Why not!
The fact they’re magnetic as well means you never need to worry about whether or not your child can clip the pieces together.
Recommended Age: 3 and Up
The JaxoJoy Complete Kids Cooking and Baking Set is great for role-playing.
Included in this lovely set are a chef’s hat and apron, oven mitts, and baking utensils.
There’s also a handy cookbook specifically designed for kids.
So if you want to get baking with your little ones, now you can!
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The Thinkbox Toys Marble Race Game with LED Marbles is great for the problem-solving child.
The different sections all come apart so your child can arrange them however they want.
You can even set up a course going down the stairs!
The LED light up marbles are a cool little touch, too.
Be sure to set up a course at night to really get the full LED effect.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
This Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. My First Microscope STEM Toy for Preschoolers is unusual but great.
Thanks to the larger eye-pieces and a bulky child-friendly knob, kids will be able to explore anything they find under the magnification scope.
Stones, toys, food, maybe even snails!
Just whack whatever they want under the scope and turn the dial to get a closer look.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Educational and fun, it’s the VTech Touch and Learn Activity Desk Deluxe.
This is a great way to help get your child used to letters through engaging play.
It features over 100 vocabulary words, 20 plus activities, and 20 songs and melodies.
It also transforms into a chalkboard, which is neat.
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
More make-believe goodness for you, this time it’s the 35 piece NextX Doctor Kit.
This set really does have everything a child could need to play doctor.
Stethoscope, pulse monitor, plastic scalpel, ear thermometer, you name it, this set’s got it.
It even comes with a neat little carry bag.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The TEMI Pretend Birthday Cake for Kids is good, wholesome fun.
This 99 piece pretend set has a lot going on.
There’s a cake to decorate, plastic donuts, a swiss roll cake, cups, a teapot, plates – the list is near-endless.
Plus for the price, this set cannot be beaten in the value for money department.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Kids love puzzles, so if you want fun and to teach them something, try the Monilon Wooden Blocks puzzle.
This is a jigsaw-like puzzle with a useful little trick.
All the sections have numbers on, meaning as your child gets better at counting, putting the pieces in the right place will become easier.
Who said learning has to be boring?
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Kids love playing dress up, and this Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk is a way of getting much more, for less.
Included are four popular Disney costumes, namely Aurora, Belle, Cinderella and Snow White.
Four popular characters that are beloved by almost every child.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
This BUCKLE TOY Blossom Butterfly Backpack is perfect for when your child is out and about.
It’s bright and colorful, the buckles are easy to open, and it’s got numbers on to help them with counting.
If you’re after something to keep their toys or lunch in while you’re out, this is the affordable backpack you’re after.
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
Girls love horses, so you won’t go wrong with the Glitter Girls by Battat – Shimmers 14-inch Norwegian Horse.
It’s an adorable horse with a long pastel pink mane that’s perfect for brushing with the included accessories.
What’s also cool is the recycled packaging can be transformed into a horse barn stall.
So you’ve even got somewhere to keep Shimmers the moment you open it.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
If you’re after more for less, you can’t go wrong with this 42 Piece Kitchen Cooking Set.
Tea kettle, pots and pans, vegetables, fruit, knife, fork, chopping board – this set has just about everything.
If your little one is into role-playing with her toys, this is sure to keep them entertained for hours.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
If your child’s afraid of the dark or has trouble sleeping, get them the VTech Spin and Learn Color Flashlight.
Having the option to light up the dark if they need it can help them feel more comfortable.
Not only that, rather than having a bright light to keep them awake, the soothing colored lights and songs are sure to help them feel safer when alone.
Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up
More dressing up fun for you, this time it’s the DC Super Hero Girls 21 Piece Dress-Up Trunk (Amazon Exclusive).
Not every girl is into Disney princesses. For those girls, there’s the option to dress up as DC superheroes.
This set comes with three costumes in Wonder Woman, Batgirl, and Supergirl.
Who wants to be a princess when you can be an Amazon?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
After a way to get your kid making music? Then go with the VTech KidiBeats Drum Set.
The three light-up drum pads and cymbal each have their own unique sound – something that is great for sensory development.
With built-in melodies, this drum sets has four different modes to play and learn: free play, letters, numbers, and follow along.
Recommended Ages: 24 Months and Up
This HOMOFY 10Pcs Dinosaur Toys Dino Egg Dig set is just pure fun.
Basically it’s an archeology dig.
Place however many of the 10 rock-like eggs in water for 10 minutes, then use the brush to carefully (or roughly!) remove the outer shell to reveal a mini dinosaur toy.
How cool is that?
It even comes with dino cards to teach kids what it is they’re unearthing.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
If you’re after a small seat for your child, go with the Marshmallow Furniture, Children’s 2 in 1 Flip Open Foam Sofa.
It’s perfect for sitting on with a tablet watching videos and small enough that it won’t take up too much space.
And should they want to stretch out (who doesn’t when they’re watching TV?), the seats transform into a flat surface.
Recommended Ages: 18 Months and Up
This Unicorn Flying Ball RC Toy Light Up Flying Fairy Toy is great as a birthday gift for parties.
It’s a cool little toy as well.
Place it in the palm of your hand, turn it on, then moving your hand up and down controls this cutesy kawaii unicorn’s height.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The Barbie Unicorn Pet Doctor is one for kids who love cuddly toys and caring for animals.
This gorgeous fluffy unicorn comes with a host of fanciful accessories, including a jeweled stethoscope, syringe, and a feeding bottle.
It even comes with a cute backpack for taking the unicorn patient out and about.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
