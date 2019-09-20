McFarlane My Hero Academia Toys: Where to Buy (2019)

The McFarlane My Hero Academia toys are a mix of the high-quality design the McFarlane name brings fused with affordability.

Seriously, one of the issues with a lot of anime toys is they’re priced in the upper echelons. Thankfully, though, the McFarlane My Hero Academia toys sit on a price-tag of a rather modest $19.99; the sweet spot when it comes to action figures.

The first wave is a really solid selection fans of the show are going to love. From the hero side, you’ve got Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, All Might, and the constant antagonist Katsuki Bakugo.

But no wave would be complete without at least one villain, of which there’s Tomura Shigaraki.

The Shigaraki action figure looks better than I could have hoped. Getting the face sculpt right for a villain with a literal hand on his face can’t have been easy, but McFarlane has seemingly nailed it.

Each of the figures in the McFarlane My Hero Academia range come with their own interchangeable parts. Both All Might and Shigeraki come with extra hands (open hands and close-fisted), while Bakugo comes with extra hands and those massive, spiky sweat-fireballs. As for Midoriya, he comes with extra hands and a rather neat swappable face.

It would have been nice to see each of the My Hero figures come with extra faces, but as this is the first wave, I’d imagine McFarlane may be testing the waters to see what fans like and dislike.

Each figure also comes with its own display base, similar to what we saw in the excellent McFarlane Fortnite range.

As an aside, I’m a huge fan of McFarlane toys in general. Much like Hasbro’s Marvel Legends series, McFarlane cares about quality. I’ve got several McFarlane toys on my shelf and so far, none of them have fallen apart, nor have I had issues with any limbs magically falling off. If you care about quality and durability, McFarlane is the way to go.

I’ll round all this out by saying if you’ve got a My Hero Academia fan in the family, and you’d like to avoid paying over the odds for the more expensive, designer My Hero toys, the McFarlane My Hero Academia range is absolutely worth checking out.

Amazon: $19.99

Amazon, as always, is the first place I check for any toys. Amazon Prime gets you next day delivery (and the rather excellent Prime Video service) and if you’ve yet to test out the service, you can sign up for a 30-day trial and take advantage of all the above for free.

What’s not to love?

BestBuy: N/A

There’s currently no sign of the McFarlane My Hero range at BestBuy. Should that change, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Walmart: N/A

As with BestBuy, Walmart also doesn’t appear to have the McFarlane My Hero toys in stock. As always, we’ll be keeping an eye out and will update should we hear back.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.