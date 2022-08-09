Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds Playhouse: All the Info

Buy The Bluey Playhouse Here

Aimed at preschool children, Bluey continues to be one of the most recognizable pups in the world. If your little one is always glued to the TV whenever they’re on, the Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds Playhouse is sure to be on their wishlist.

Not only is this set affordable, it also packs in some great figures and accessories, making it one of the coolest toys around.

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds Playhouse Features

Think of the Bluey Playhouse set as essentially a unisex dollhouse. Although “dollhouse” normally invokes the image of a girl playing with it, Bluey is definitely for everyone, so don’t get too hung up on it being a dollhouse.

The idea here is to let kids’ imaginations run wild. There are 15 play pieces to recreate their favorite moments from Bluey episodes or they’re free to conjure up their own tales to spin. The playhouse possibilities for adventures and storytelling are near endless, and that’s what makes these types of toys so popular.

If a toy can give a child the chance to create their own stories, it’s always going to be a winner.

In terms of other features, one of the big hooks here is the interactive octopus near the top of the house.

Press this little guy and not only do they activate the lights in the playhouse, they also come equipped with over 50 sounds and phrases for kids to discover as they play. It’s the perfect compliment to pretend play.

The playhouse also features a rather handy open and shut mechanic, so when it’s not in use, you don’t need to worry about all the accessories falling out and getting stepped on by unsuspecting parents. Great news, I know!

How Much Does the Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds Playhouse Cost?

The Bluey Playhouse retails for $89.99. To put that in perspective when compared with similar sets, the slightly smaller Gabby’s Playhouse comes in at $69.99 while the Barbie Dreamhouse, which made our guide to the best Christmas toys, comes in at an eye-watering $223.

Out of the two, the Gabby’s Dollhouse toys are a lot more cost-considerate than the super-pricey Barbie dollhouses.

That $89.99 price point Bluey sits at is fantastic when compared with the heavy-hitters like Barbie, and in the same ballpark when you look at other TV show-licensed playsets like Gabby.

What Figures Are Included?

This set comes with Bluey, Bingo, and Chattermax. Honestly, that’s a really smart line-up to go with as well. Bluey is a given, but Bingo and Chattermax help make this selection feel complete. There are other Bluey figures to buy separately, but don’t feel like you need to purchase anything else. The three figures included are sure to impress.

Bluey Figure Sizes

Bluey – three-inches

Bingo – 2.5-inches

Chatterbox – around one inch

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds Playhouse Age Recommendation

The Blue Playhouse is designed for ages three years and up. Do keep in mind, though, the set does feature smaller parts, so if yours are younger kids, be sure to keep that parental eye fixed on them.

How Big Is the Bluey Playhouse?

The Bluey Playhouse stands at 17-inches from top to bottom, and when it’s fully opened up, is 30-inches across. Yes, it’s quite big.

What Is Bluey?

Created by Joe Brumm and airing on Disney+, Bluey is an Australian-produced preschool tv show that follows the exploits of Bluey, a Blue Heeler puppy.

As Bluey is a puppy, expect an abundance of energy and curiosity as she explores the world around her.

In terms of themes, there’s a big focus on family here. Bluey is joined by her sister Bingo, and episodes often feature her father Bandit and mother Chilli. In short, it’s a feel-good adventure that’s 100 percent suitable for younger kids.

Alternatives and Comparisons

If you’ve already picked up the Bluey Playhouse or you’re after something a little smaller, there are several options available.

First up is the Bluey Family Home Playset, which comes with a handful of accessories and a Bluey figure to play with. This set is the most affordable of the two at $39.98.

Next is the Bluey Mega Bundle Home Playset. This one’s exclusive to Amazon and is the same house as the Family Home playset but throws in several other stylish accessories.

Those extra accessories include Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli figures as well as a BBQ grill and picnic table playset.

The Mega Bundle Home Playset comes in at $59.99.

Is the extra cost worth it? I’d argue yes as it adds more characters for kids to play with and accessories to role-play even more adventures. More play options are always a good thing.

Conclusion

During a meeting with Moose Toys, the company behind the Bluey toys, I got the chance to see the Bluey Playhouse firsthand. It is by far one of the most exciting toys out there.

Bluey continues to soar in popularity, so a line of toys designed with the intention of letting kids act out scenes from the show or create their own adventures was inevitable.

What Moose Toys has done isn’t just a quick cash grab, though. This range feels like a natural extension of the show. Kids want the characters and they want the house they see whenever they watch the show.

If it’s affordable fun based on one of their favorite TV shows you’re after, you won’t go wrong with the Bluey Playhouse set.

