101 Best Gifts for 12 Year Old Boys

As many of you reading this already know, finding great gifts for boys can be difficult, especially if they’re in their teenage years. Teenage boys are a finicky bunch, and finding the right gift for 12-year-olds can cause the worst of headaches. Thankfully, Heavy’s here to help you find the best gifts for boys, especially those in their teenage years.
These are the best gifts for 12 year old boys in 2020:
Finally, Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch at a price point that’s better for kids: the under-$200 Nintendo Switch Lite. It’s a slightly smaller Nintendo Switch that’s only useable as a portable console, and it has built-in controls instead of Joy-Cons.
This makes it lighter, lower in price, and more portable—perfect for kids. It’s compatible with all of Nintendo’s physical and digital games, as long as that game supports Handheld mode (Note: the vast majority of Switch games support Handheld mode).
With the newly optimized Switch Lite comes a couple of new color options, including the super popular Turquoise, Yellow, Slate gray, and a Zacian and Zamazenta Edition (from the new Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield).
Recommended Ages: 6 years and Up
Cut through the waters with a boat you can really be proud of. Show off what all of your hard work has allowed you to purchase and make all of your neighbors jealous with the Altair Aqua Fast Boat.
Okay, so it’s a remote-controlled RC boat, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less awesome! The Altair Aqua Fast RC Boat is great for both adults and kids, so don’t let anyone tell you differently. This sleek red and black propelled boat comes with two battery packs, so there is no limit to the amount of fun you can have on rivers, lakes, and, if you’re further inland, a really big pool!
Control the Altair Aqua Fast RC Boat with the included remote and watch it reach speeds of up to 18 mph. The 390-size brushed motor gives you the power you’re looking for while the child-safe propeller ensures the littler ones can handle the remote-controlled boat without safety concerns. It won’t kick on unless a sensor detects that it’s in water.
Afraid of losing your boat to the vastness of a large lake? The anti-capsize hull should reduce that concern a bit while the Out of Range and Low Battery Alarm helps to prevent mishaps while in use. A water-cooled engine prevents overheating, so you’re good to enjoy your RC boat for as long as the battery lasts – which is approximately 10 minutes per full charge.
What’s most appealing about the Altair Aqua Fast RC boat is the look, which mimics some of the most attractive, full-sized speed boats. At a fraction of the cost and maintenance, you can take to nearby lakes and speed around with your very own pint-sized speed boat.
Feeling competitive? Buy two and race against a friend or loved one. Win and rub it in their face forever.
Now this is what I’m talking about. Feast your peepers on the magnificent Lego Ninjago Stormbringer Building Kit.
Parents have a habit of skipping on Ninjago due to it not being a licensed property, but believe me, kids love Ninjago just as much as the Marvel or DC kits.
The Stormbringer dragon is the real star of the show. It’s highly-detailed, has tons of movement, and looks fearsome. Kids will love it.
Outside of the dragon, there is actually a really solid selection of mini-figures, including spider-like people, which are a really refreshing change from the usual bipedal mini-figures.
I’m still deducting a point because they’re spider-like and spiders suck, but I’ll admit these ones are really cool.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Sphero is absolutely out of control with their cool ideas, and one of our favorites is the R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid. Basically, it works like the BB-8 from a couple years ago, and it has an integrated speaker and LEDs as well. If you watch films from the Star Wars saga with it, it’ll react as it watches. Super cool.
If it’s pure fun you’re after, look no further than the Hover-1 Drive Hoverboard for Kids.
Is there anything more fun than whizzing around on a hoverboard? No. No there is not.
This board can reach speeds of 7MPH, so it’s fast but not too fast, and features a battery indicator so you always know how much juice you’ve got left.
If you’ve got a flat backyard or heading down to the local park, hoverboards are sure to provide an endless amount of excitement.
The PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console is a safe bet for any child that loves video games.
Although the Nintendo Switch features more child-friendly games, most kids these days aren’t playing Nintendo games, they’re playing Minecraft or Fortnite, both of which run a lot smoother on PS4 and in Fortnite’s case, has more features.
Also, and this is a deal-maker, PS4 games drop in price the longer they’ve been out, whereas Nintendo games tend to stay the same price.
So if you’re a fan of saving money (who isn’t?) go with the PS4 as your console of choice.
Recommended Ages: Varies by Game
Virtual reality gaming is all the rage this year, and it’s all being fueled by the release of the PlayStation VR, the cheapest VR option for gamers. The PS VR requires a PS4, PlayStation camera, and two PlayStation motion controllers, so the $399.99 pricepoint isn’t exactly what you’d have to pay for one. However, even if you had to purchase the $499.99 bundle, you’re still paying much less for a VR gaming experience than you would if you bought an Oculus or HTC VIVE.
The PS VR is going to be on a lot of these best gifts for boys lists around the web because of the low barriers to entry and the fact that it’s also the newest. What’s more, it’s getting solid reviews from the top gaming sites in the business like IGN.
If your kid loves their video games and wants to play online with their friends, the HyperX Cloud Flight is an absolute must.
This is hands-down one of the best gaming headsets you can get for PS4, PS4 Pro, and PC.
It’s comfortable, which is one of the most important factors when it comes to headsets, and offers super crisp audio output and input.
It’s also wireless and lasts up to 30 hours per charge. That’s pretty much one charge per week.
It is pricier than the generic $20 headsets, but the difference between the two cannot be understated. HyperX products are not only better in pretty much every way possible, they’re built to last, and won’t break within the first week.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Take to the skies and see the world from a new perspective with the Altair Falcon AHP. A leading name in gadgets and technological entertainment, Altair’s drone is accessible without having to sacrifice quality.
Equipped with a 720p camera, the Falcon AHP is great for recreational use and if you want to showcase your land from a higher vantage point. Fly and record family gatherings, a day at the beach, and a host of other occasions using the live video and 120-degree viewing angle still photography. Insert up to 32 GB of memory in the memory slot and save your photos and videos to be transferred to your PC.
The Altair Falcon is ready to fly right out of the box, even if you’ve never handled a drone before. This isn’t like one of those overcomplicated drones, which take hours to learn and even longer to master. Fully assembled and equipped with autonomous hover and positioning systems, the Falcon is a cinch to fly.
Take it easy and enjoy a casual flight or make things a bit more advanced with custom routes. Altair’s Falcon AHP drone keeps the user in mind, regardless of what you’re using it for. Ample flight time (up to 10 minutes per charge) and pre-calibrated controls ensure you can have fun while getting the feeling of flying one of those thousand-dollar drones.
For a more immersive experience, attach your smartphone to the remote control and man the drone with FPV flying. It’s the top of the line drone-flying experience without the usual price tag that comes with it!
Altair made it as easy as possible to start flying the Falcon, even if it’s your first time picking up a drone. The Altair Falcon comes with two batteries so you can stay in the air longer.
Nerf’s COOLEST blaster ever is this super high-powered Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K.
It comes with 200 high-impact rounds that are shot at a velocity of 100 ft/second and up to 8 rounds per second (read: it shoots super fast), and it uses a rechargeable battery (so you never have to worry about tracking some down).
It’s recommended for ages 14+, officially, but it’s definitely fine for responsible 12-year-olds to use.
Newly minted teenagers are at that age where their social lives become incredibly important to them, and now with the Samsung Galaxy S10 out, the Galaxy S9 has dropped in price.
And because teens don’t need the latest and greatest, necessarily, they’ll be happy to receive the Galaxy S9, allowing you to save a few bucks in comparison to buying the brand new S10.
With this S9, they’re getting a 64GB unlocked LTE phone, which has a 12MP camera and up to 326 hours of battery time. It also has an ip68 rating that protects it against spills and rain. It also has impressive sound for a phone, with stereo speakers that have been pro-tuned by AKG for loud and clear sound.
One of the best board games for teens (and adults!) is a game called Catan, which tasks players with collecting resources, trading resources, and more. Your task is to earn more Victory Points to win the game before your opponents do. It’s super popular, and has won multiple awards over the past five years.
It’s best played with 3 to 4 players, and it’s recommended for anyone over the age of 10 years old. This makes it the perfect board game for sleepovers or hangout sessions with his friends.
Another great way to get them outdoors and playing with their friends instead of on an Xbox is to pick up Slammo – this fun set uses netting and a bouncy ball to create a fun and active game your 12 year old will love to play with his friends—especially if he’s competitive!
It’s also highly portable, so whether he wants to play in the backyard, bring it to the beach, or bring it to the park, he can do that with ease.
So, what is Slammo, exactly? Well, it’s hard to explain on paper, but essentially, it plays like a 2v2 game of volleyball, but instead of a long net to hit the ball over, you have a smaller, round net that you have to hit the ball on before the other team can hit it. Each team will have 3 hits to bounce or spike the ball on the net before they lose a point.
Microsoft simply wasn’t able to keep up with Sony in the video games market, due to many gamers believing that the launch version of the Xbox One was inferior to the PS4. Now, the tides have turned, and Microsoft has greatly improved the original console with the Xbox One S. Not only is it much smaller, quieter, lighter, and slightly faster than its predecessor, it also boasts the ability to play 4K content.
Thanks to their new console, Microsoft has seen an impressive boost to their video game division, selling more consoles in both August and September than Sony. I’m not saying it’s a better console than the PS4 Pro that will hit the market soon, but it’s certainly a much more formidable opponent than the 2013 edition of the Xbox One. For more info, you can check out my Xbox One S review.
When the Xbox Elite controller was initially announced, I audibly scoffed at the idea of spending this much for a controller. But then, I got my hands on it, and it truly is the best video game controller ever made, and well worth the price. It’s great for FPS players especially, thanks to its hair trigger locks that allows players to fire faster.
It also has interchangeable paddles and rubberized diamond grip for reduced sweaty hands. The weight of the Elite controller is probably its most impressive feature, though, as it feels like you’re actually holding something that won’t break.
Okay, so, Lego Marvel Collection may be the best Lego games ever made in one killer bundle.
This is three whole games for not even the price of one. It’s the price of one budget game and you get all three Lego Marvel games! That’s mad!
So, what are the games? It’s Lego Marvel Superheroes, Lego Marvel Superheroes 2, and Lego Marvel Avengers.
I’ve played through both Lego Marvel Superheroes and Lego Marvel Avengers with my kids and we all love it. They’re so easy to get into, and with such a massive cast of characters (seriously, think of any Marvel character and they’re likely in it), there are literally hundreds of hours of playtime across the three games.
If it’s value for money you’re after, definitely grab this sooner than later.
Recommended Ages: E10
Nerf guns are always a popular choice come the holiday season, and this year, NERF has quite a few new awesome toys for
usthem to play with. One of our favorite new Nerf toys is this Zombie Strike Brainsaw Blaster, which has a Gears of War-esque vibe. It has a spinning saw blade and comes with 8 foam darts. It also has a top handle that really gives it a cool feel, making the person holding it feel unstoppable.
Among the new wave of Star Wars toys is a Black Series K-2SO, a collector-grade quality action figure that serves as a replica of K-2SO from the upcoming Star Wars: Rogue One. The details on this cool-looking droid are incredible, and standing at 6-inches, he’ll tower over many other Star Wars figures.
If they’re looking forward to Rogue One, the Black Series K-2SO figure makes for one of the best gifts for boys this year, thanks to its high build quality and attention to detail.
The MakeyMakey Invention Kit is an absolute must this year if they have a wild imagination. Ever see them doodling down product ideas? Do you hear them talking about “wouldn’t it be cool” scenarios with their friends? If that’s the case, then chances are that they’ll love the MakeyMakey Kit.
Basically, it provides all of the tools to turn inanimate objects into controllers of sorts. Turn your stairs into a piano, create your own video game controller with Play-Doh, and so much more.
Still not convinced? Check out this video.
One of the best gifts for boys sitting near the 8-12 year old range is the Zuru X-Shot Bug Attack Gun Combo, which comes with a shotgun-esque toy weapon and a 6-shot revolver. It comes with five Creepeez that can be thrown against the wall so that they become a moving target, and they’re fun to shoot down off of the wall. It comes with 24 foam darts, so it’s ready to go right out of the package. Hunting bugs has never been so cool.
I’ve always thought that the flying drones hobby meshed perfectly with the gaming world. With the Sky Viper Hover Racer, you’ll see that more clearly. It’s a racing game you use your drone and phone to play, picking up checkpoints around the track with up to three other drones.
It also has Auto Flight technology, including Auto Launch, Hover, and Land features — features currently unheard of at the $100 price point. It also comes with an intuitive controller that feels familiar to gamers, and it has its own holder for their smartphone.
The Nintendo Switch is hands-down the best video game console for kids right now.
Where this Switch differs from the Switch Lite is in the ability to, well, switch.
This version, the original, can be used as a tablet or it can be docked to play on the tv like a traditional games console.
Also, because of the fact the joy-con controllers can be removed, certain games that can’t be played on the Lite, like 1-2-Switch, work without any issues.
If you’ve got a younger kid and want them playing games that are designed for their age group, the Nintendo Switch the way to go.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Will anyone else be playing on your child’s Switch? Maybe they’ll be playing two-player games? If so, grab the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Two-Pack.
The joy-con are an integral part of the Nintendo Switch. Not only do they let player-controlled characters move and jump about, they’re also packed with clever vibration tech and have an internal gyro sensor.
I know “clever vibration tech” sounds a bit silly, but if you’ve played 1-2-Switch, you’ll know what I mean. There’s a game on it where you need to work out how many balls are inside the joy-con, and you can really feel the vibrations as balls rather than just an intense rumbling. It’s well cool!
Anyway, if blue and red aren’t your favorite color combo, the Gray version and the Neon Pink and Green joy-con two-packs are also all on offer.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Stop what you’re doing and grab The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. It is seriously one of the best games ever made.
Not only is it simply stunning, you really feel like an explorer as you venture into an uncharted world where even the weakest-looking of enemies can pose a threat.
Aside from the testing puzzle-dungeons, my favorite thing about Breath of the Wild was the feeling of power as I started to garner new abilities. Being able to go toe-to-toe with an enemy that’s been a thorn in your side is a feeling like no other.
If you’ve got a teen or a child who’s just below teens, this is one game you absolutely need to get them. It’s simply magical.
Recommended Ages: E10
Kids of all ages love robots, and controlling their own remote remotely is seriously cool. Whether they’re in the same room or they’re on the other side of the world, owners are able to control the Skyrocket Mebo from their phone. It has 6 all-terrain wheels and intuitive steering that makes it easy to control, and it streams 720p high definition video to your phone or tablet.
Users can even speak through Mebo with using the microphone on their devices, communicating with others in the same room as the robot. Don’t worry, though — there’s no assembly required, and it’s pretty much ready right out of the box. It’s one of our favorite new toys for boys this holiday season.
Regardless of what sort of pop culture they’re into — whether it be nerdy movies, TV shows, sci-fi, fantasy, or even books — there is a Funko Pop figure out there for them. These have blown up in popularity since last year, and now they’re more popular than ever. Since they start at as low as $4.99, it’s a great idea to build a sort of gift basket containing numerous Funko Pops that you think they’ll love.
Funko Pops make for the best gifts, and this Fortnite Loot Llama Pop is super popular.
Funko Pops are super affordable even before factoring in discounts, which happen a lot on Amazon. Plus with such a wide array of different properties to collect, kids can truly build a collection that spans all of their interests.
And yes, because I’m a massive nerd I have a load of Fortnite and other video game Pops. Sue me. They’re great!
This Loot Llama Pop captures the character’s likeness effortlessly. It’s cute, fun, and sure to put a smile on any Fortnite kid’s face.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This Nerf Fortnite Blaster is perfect for the Fortnite-loving child.
What’s great about this blaster is the way Nerf has introduced weapon skins. This blaster comes with a lot of plain white space, but with the included stickers, kids can customize it to their liking, giving them a sense of ownership.
This motorized blaster also comes with 20 official Nerf darts, a 10-dart clip, and features flip-up sights. It’s just like the real thing!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Right. The Nerf Fortnite Rocket Launcher is such a huge toy, it’s hard not to smile as you’re blasting down foes.
This massive rocket launcher comes with two official Nerf rockets that are surprisingly meaty.
With Nerf blasters, bigger is always better, and given how popular the rocket launcher is in the Fortnite video game, I can only imagine what mischief kids will get up to with this. It’s super cool!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
As with the AR-L, the Nerf Fortnite TS-1 Blaster is based on another hugely popular Fortnite gun.
This Nerf blaster really does a great job of capturing the gun it’s based on. Sure, the colors are changed to avoid mistaking it for the real thing, but in terms of shape, Nerf has nailed it. It’s even got the same pump-action feature.
This blaster comes with eight official Nerf darts, four of which can be loaded into the chamber.
Although pump-action blasters lack the speed of the motorized versions, I personally prefer them because I loathe buying batteries.
As I said before, Nerf has since released newer models of these guns, so if you’re looking to grab a bargain, act fast because once they’re gone, they’re not coming back*.
*Statement ignores people who resell for ridiculous prices online
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
If he has shown interest in any sort of electronic or hip hop music, now’s the time to swoop in and fuel that interest with musical instruments. And for those genres of music, the AKAI Professional MPD218 Drum Pad Controller is a great entry-level instrument that has a small learning curve and comes with everything they need to start making cool music.
This basic drumpad controller has 16 thick backlit MPC pads (with 3 separate banks for 48 total assignable pads), and it has 6 control knobs (18 knobs via 3 banks). It’s USB powered, so they don’t need any extra plugs or anything like that with it. The included software is super easy to use, and it comes with numerous sounds. There are other sounds widely available for purchase and download, and it’s a scalable musical tool that can be his only instrument or a part of his growing arsenal.
Amazon Echo is not the same device it was at launch. Now, it has so much more functionality that it’s almost hard to not recommend buying it. I find that there are many uses for it for ages 8+, including homework help, sports score updates, music, and more.
It’s entirely controlled by their voice, and it’s always getting smarter with new features being added. One recommendation if you do choose to buy them this: make sure your credit card isn’t hooked up to the Dominos app.
If you’re looking to really get them something they’ll go crazy for, check out the new ASUS ROG G752VS Gaming Laptop, which is currently considered one of the best gaming laptops on the market right now. Inside, you’ll find a NVIDIA GTX 1070 8GB graphics card, overclocked Intel core i7-6820HK, 32GB DDR4 RAM, and a full HD 17.3″ G-SYNC display.
What’s all that mean? It’ll run all of the latest games on the highest settings possible without any hiccups, and thanks to its ROG 3D mobile vapor cooling chamber, it’ll remain cool while playing.
Getting your kids to wear helmets is a big chore, and it’s mostly because kids think they’re too cool to wear helmets. But what if their helmet actually looked pretty cool? Check out these Triple Eight helmets.
There are plenty of designs available, including the Baja Teal Rubber (shown in the picture above), Carbon Rubber (a gray and green combination), Rasta Yellow Rubber (Green, Yellow and Red), and more.
Of course, if they already have a great gaming desktop, one of the most underrated PC upgrades has to be the monitor. One of the best gaming monitors on the market is the Acer Predator XB241H 24-Inch G-Sync display, with has full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 1ms response time.
It has a refresh rate that can be overclocked to 180Hz, meaning their games will look incredibly smooth. If they play PC games like League of Legends, Call of Duty, CS:Go or the upcoming Battlefield 1, a gaming monitor with a great response rate and resolution is a major upgrade.
The Drone Quadcopter is an almost UFO-shaped drone that comes with a HD camera. It’s incredibly fun to fly and easy to control, thanks to its gaming-esque controller and the ability to hook it up to your mobile phone.
It has a flight time of around 10 minutes, with an easily replaceable battery. Because of its ease of use and simplistic controls, this Drone Quadcopter is one of the best beginner drones available.
By far, the best new board game for 12-16 year olds is Gloomhaven, which released way back in January. It’s great for 1-4 players (that’s right; you can play it solo), and it’s a co-op experience they’ll want to play over and over again.
Sure, it’s a steep price for a board game, but this is much more formidable than your average board game. It certainly has some legs!
It has a 1-2 hour playtime each campaign, and there are so many different tactics involved that every playthrough adds new value. Check out the official site to learn more about how to play.
Recommended Ages: 12 years and up
If you want to help out your child with schoolwork and need an affordable solution to getting a laptop, forget Windows and go with the Acer Chromebook 14.
Chromebooks are a lot less pricey than Windows laptops, and given what kids need them for – writing, math, going on the Internet – a Chromebook will do it all.
In fact, I’m writing this right now on this exact model of Chromebook. You can’t get a better recommendation than that.
The reason I love this Chromebook so much is it’s got the balance just right. 32GB is enough space to store all the apps you’ll need, and 4GB of RAM paired with the Intel Celeron N3160 means this thing moves a lot faster than you’d expect. It takes around five seconds to boot up it’s that fast.
If for some reason this doesn’t do it for you, don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated rundown of the Best Chromebooks for Kids with a selection of all the Chromebooks worthy of your consideration.
When it comes to young teens, you can’t go wrong with getting them something sports-related that will get them outdoors and away from their Xbox. The perfect solution is a portable basketball hoop, like this – the bestseller from Lifetime.
It has a 44″ shatterproof backboard that’s made from shatterproof polycarbonate, and it has an easily-adjustable height mechanism that will allow them to adjust the hoop height from 7.5 to 10 feet.
It also has a classic design, with a red rim and clear backboard with red and white on it. The net is an all-weather nylon net.
You can fill up the base with water or sand (we recommend sand which won’t freeze in the winter like water will).
LEGO Batman is one of the best superhero to LEGO conversions we’ve seen yet, as the character’s normally dark tone is the exact opposite of what you typically seen in the LEGO world. So, when LEGO Batman came along in the LEGO Movie last year, his one-liners were absolutely perfect. This year, one of the best Batman toys we’ve seen is the LEGO Kids’ DC Superheroes Batman Mini-Figure Alarm Clock, which makes for the perfect addition to any Batman fan’s collection.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the active kid, or if you’re trying to get your boys active and outside, check out these Pugg Soccer Goals — spring up soccer goals that fold down to a much more manageable and portable size. They’re great for impromptu games at the park or in the front yard, and they’re easy to setup and take-down.
While we fully support what the Amazon Kindle Fire for kids has to offer, we understand that it shouldn’t be considered one of the best gifts for 12 year olds because they’re geared towards younger children. But, we also understand that you probably don’t want to spend $400 on a high-end iPad or Android tablet. Somewhere along the middle sits the Samsung Galaxy Tab E, which still sports impressive specs, despite its $189 price tag.
It has an 800 x 1280 pixel display, 1.5GB RAM, a Qualcomm 1.2GHz processor, and a 9.6-inch screen. It’s one of the most highly-rated ~$200 tablets on the market, and its long-lasting battery is great for Netflix marathons and surfing the web.
A good set of ear buds is important, especially at this prime age when they’re still developing their musical tastes, which is why the Beats by Dr. Dre in-ear buds are one of the best gifts for 12 year old boys. Despite the fact that they aren’t necessarily “new” for 2016, the Beats by Dre earbuds continue to be a top-notch option for sub $50 earbuds. They not only look great, but they also provide high-quality sound and great bass response; their music will sound incredible.
Apple Watches have always been a hard-sell for me, but I realize there are many out there who love all things Apple.
The new Apple Watch 3 With Black Sport Band not only looks great, but it also has 16GB of storage and a long-lasting battery.
Wearers can receive and make calls, dictate text messages and send to their friends, and browse through plenty of apps. Of course, it also tracks fitness activity that they can sync to their iPhone.
-
Unfortunately, the one thing Amazon Prime doesn’t have is comic books, and if they’re into reading comics, Comixology Unlimited is a great gift for them. With an Android or iOS device, they’ll have access to a massive library of great comic books, new and old, from the biggest publishers in the industry, including DC, Marvel, Image, IDW, and more.
So whether they’re into Batman or The Walking Dead or Attack on Titan, they’ll be pleasantly surprised with a neverending stream of comic books to read.
Anker’s SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker is one of the best on the market, which is why it comes in at a 4.6 out of 5.0 star review rating on Amazon from over 2,100 reviewers. It has superior sound quality, with less than 1% total harmonic distortion which means that their music will be incredibly clear even at max volume.
The SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker has a great 24-hour battery life, which will last through nearly 500 songs without needing a recharge. It connects to various devices using Bluetooth 4.0, and it will automatically reconnect to the most recent device used.
If you’re after something with the WOW factor, look no further than the Arcade1Up Marvel Super Heroes Cabinet.
This is literally a freaking arcade cabinet! Like the ones from yesteryear!
Arcade1Up has made a name for itself by creating realistic, high-quality arcade machines that feel and play just like the real thing.
Conversely, Marvel Super Heroes is a great fighting game that originally released back in October, 1995. It still stands up today. It’s fun, colorful, and perfect for kids who love retro games (and Marvel, obviously).
If you’re after something they’ll cherish and always remember, an Arcade1Up cabinet is the way to go.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
A good longboard is super hard to come by, as cheap versions tend to break easily. With a longboard, you truly get what you pay for. The Quest Bamboo Longboard is a highly rated board that comes in at 44-inches, and it comes with quality wheels, bearings, and trucks.
Longboards are the “in” thing this year, with longboard culture spreading like wildfire. He’ll look super cool while secretly having fun while he’s riding it, which is why we’ve included it on this list of the best gifts for 12 year old boys.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was one of the biggest movie of the year for the 12-year old crowd, and this year, Marvel and Hasbro introduced the Guardians of the Galaxy Dancing Groot Figure. It plays a clip from the movie and dances to internal music OR to any external music in the room. It stands at 11.5 inches tall, and it’s great for a desk, dresser, or shelf.
The Sphero BB-8 droids are super cool, but the Hero BB-8 droid is much bigger. It stands at over 16 inches tall, and it has voice and sound responses, as well as a motion sensor. It can be controlled with multiple voice commands, and it comes with a remote control. What’s more, it has a unique follow me mode that sets BB-8 to roll along side you in your daily journey.
The Hero BB-8 is available now.
One of the best new toy drones of 2017 is the Aura Drone, which comes with a glove controller that allows you to control the drone with your hand movements. You can fly forward, backwards, left or right, change altitude and even perform flips with your hand — no handheld controller required. It’s awesome, and your 12 year old will have a ton of fun playing with it.
Sure, we’ve all been able to build roller coasters and mega structures with any number of the popular brands that make building toys, but what the K’NEX Thrill Rides Bionic Blast Roller Coaster Set does is provide a way for us to “ride” that cool roller coaster after we’ve built it.
It comes with a VR viewer and app that will allow your kids to have a VR experience that places them in a roller-coaster cart as they ride their creations.
Super. Cool.
Given that YouTube and video game streaming is now the most popular form of entertainment for kids, the GoPro HERO7 is a smart investment.
It’s basically a video recorder that’s been granted superpowers. Wanna film underwater? How about high-quality 1080p videos that are as crisp as they come? Easy. The GoPro HERO7 can do all that with ease.
With this video recorder, kids can either record the world around them or start making their own vlogs (read: video logs).
Seriously, YouTube is a legit career choice right now, so why not start them learning the ins and outs early with some awesome tech to get them on their way to becoming a mega-star?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Let your kids build a wand and code a wand with the brand new Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit. It has a codeable LED, button, and it responds to the movements that they code with the companion app.
Kids really enjoy being able to play retro games. I know! I was shocked when my youngest took a liking to the old Mario and Sonic games. Turns out they love them!
As for which is the Best Retro Handheld Console, that’d be the RG350 by a clear mile.
This console is capable of playing ROM versions of games from PS1, Gameboy, Gameboy Color, Gameboy Advance, NES, SNES, Genesis, Master System, Game Gear, and a few others. If your child wants to play the old Pokemon games, Sonic, or Mario, this thing will do so with ease and then some.
It’s got all the buttons you need for playing the older games and that 3.5-inch screen is super crisp.
Seriously, there isn’t a better handheld console on the market right now.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Tweeners are at a great age where you don’t want to buy them some cheap, unimpressive RC car toy from one of the big box retailers. But what you can do is buy them something a bit more advanced than the typical RC car – something with a bit more speed!
The Exceed RC SunFire Buggy is a great RC car for beginners looking to get into the hobby side of RC cars. In fact, we included it on our list of the best RC cars for 2018 for that reason.
This little baby can zip, hitting a top speed of 25 mph (about 20 mph higher than the average toy RC car you’d find at Walmart or Target.
It’s the speed boost that makes it a much more attractive gift for tweens.
12 years old is the prime LEGO age, in my expert opinion. There are so many different levels of LEGO kits available for 12-year-olds that you’ll more have trouble finding the right one than finding one at all.
One of my personal favorites is the LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle set which comes with over 900 pieces (962 to be exact), and it’s recommended specifically for 12 years and up!
It’ll give them everything they need to build a little lego ship inside a plastic bottle, complete with a buildable cork and a “wax” seal element. On top of that, it comes with an awesome stand for displaying. proudly.
Whether it’s in the backyard or on the sidewalk, every kid needs a good bike, and they don’t come anymore cost-effective than the Mongoose Legion Freestyle Sidewalk BMX Bike.
I’ll save the overly complex bike-speak (40x16T gearing system anyone?!) and instead just break down what you need to know. This thing is sturdy, features rear brakes for a near-immediate stop, and the handlebars can perform a 360-degree spin – so yes, they can safely pull off some stylish yet simple tricks.
Given the quality and the price of this bike, if you’ve got a 12-year-old who’s active, this is one bike that’s worth thinking about.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Spehre RVR is the ultimate coding robot racecar.
With its tank-like wheels, this thing knows how to race. But not only that, it’s also fully programmable.
Through the use of the Sphere Edu app, kids can program this beast with Draw and Drive, Scratch Blocks, or if it’s for older kids, Javascript.
What’s also cool is you can pick up third-party hardware add-ons to truly make each Sphere your own.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
This massive Harry Potter LEGO kit provides everything they’ll need to create the mega Hogwarts Great Hall. It has 878 pieces, including 10 minifigures (Harry, Ron, Hermione, and more), a buildable Basilisk, and more. Once built, the Great Hall is a massive 14″ high, 11″ wide, and 7″ deep. It’s perfect for boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 14, and honestly, I wouldn’t mind having this, myself.
What’s the best Lego stocking filler set? That’d be the Lego Batman Batsub Building Kit.
It’s as simple as they come but that doesn’t mean this isn’t fun.
You’ve got a neat little Batsub to build, as well as three great mini-figures in Batman, Aquaman, and Ocean Master.
There’s also a Lego shark, because of course there is. Shame it’s not a robot shark, but hey, I’ll take it.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
The Lego Star Wars General Grievous’ Combat Speeder is just a good, mid-range set that’s getting harder to get hold of.
This building kit comes with both Mace Windu and General Grievous in mini-figure form. If you’ve been looking to add those two to your collection without breaking the bank, this is the way to nab them.
Also in this set is the combat speeder, which isn’t the largest set in the world, but it’s still cool, and is great for padding out a display.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Lego Darth Vader’s Castle is absolutely incredible.
I mean, just look at it! It’s a massive angled castle complete with lava flow. What’s not to love about this design?
Plus these kinds of sets are excellent for padding out displays. I reckon you could get even away with using this as a centerpiece, too.
On the mini-figure front we’ve got Darth Vader, two guard figures, and an Imperial Transport Pilot. You also get a mini Vader tank and a buildable TIE. Nice!
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
What happens when you take the captivating design of Lego building and add in a healthy dose of tech-based learning? You get the littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit!
This toy is so freaking cool! You get to not only build your own R2-D2 from Star Wars, but you can also customize this little guy then easily program it via a smart device to perform simple tasks.
While R2 won’t be able to make you a cup of coffee in the morning, it will be able to go for a pre-programmed stroll.
Don’t you just love when toys are fun with hidden education inside?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Of course, it’s almost a requirement for Funko Pop to have Star Wars: The Force Awaken toy figures.
The Funko Pop Kylo Ren is quite possibly the best new funko pop vinyl we’ve seen, and somehow makes this incredible new villain look like a cute, less-threatening toy. It’s our favorite among the new Kylo Ren toys, and best of all, it comes in at under $10.
Although we’re disappointed that we didn’t get an official cool name for Kylo Renn’s ship, the command shuttle was cool-looking. The Command Shuttle LEGO kit is perfect for those who want their own ship, as it allows owners to recreate fantastic action scenes from The Force Awakens.
It comes with spring-loaded shooters and access to the ship’s storage bays.
It measures in at 11″ high, 8″ long, and 7″ wide with the wings retracted, and when they’re extended, it’s 15″ high. It also comes with Kylo Ren, General Hux, First Order Officer, 2 First Order Crew and a First Order Stormtrooper Officer. It’s no Millennium Falcon, but if you’re a mega Kylo Ren fan, you’re going to want to pick up this LEGO replica of his ship. It’s one of our favorites among the new The Force Awakens toys.
The official Star Wars store on Amazon also has a great 6″ Kylo Ren action figure that deserves a nod. He’s made out of plastic and has a good level of articulation. He comes with cape included, sporting the all-black almost carbon fiber-esque look. It includes his terrifying mask, and although you don’t get his chilling voice along with it, this is one of the best Kylo Ren action figures that won’t break the bank.
The most sought-after piece of Star Wars: The Force Awakens merchandise leading up to the movie’s release is the amazing BB-8 Sphero toy. With it, you’ll be able to zip around your living room with the BB8 app enabled droid. It makes a great Star Wars gift for any fan, and it even comes with a cool-looking charger for when you’re not using it. We love this little guy so much, that we included it our list of the top 50 best cool toys for boys this year.
This is the closest your child is ever going to be to being Tony Stark.
The littleBits Avengers Inventor Kit includes everything he/she needs to build and customize an awesome super hero gauntlet. They’ll personalize their interactive gauntlet with sticker sheets and household items, and after they build it, they will have 18 activities to tweak it that will teach them coding.
Best of all? No grown-ups necessary – it’s super easy to follow thanks to step-by-step app directions that use video to show them how to do what they need to do.
If you’re after the perfect party game for kids and adults alike, you need Exploding Kittens in your life.
With more than eight million copies sold, you could say Exploding Kittens is pretty popular.
But what is it? It’s a strategic card version of Russian Roulette, only with cats that explode.
Players need to get rid of their exploding kitten card through highly-nefarious means. Think screwing over other players in Monopoly, only more focused.
It’s a lot of fun, and this is one game you’ll want to join in with.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
King of New York is a fast-paced, simple game that’s like its predecessor, King of Tokyo, although it’s a bit more in-depth, with more decisions to be made. Each game takes about an hour to play, and it’s playable up to six players. It contains cool artwork, and it’s a lot of fun. There are buildings to stomp, vengeful military units to destroy, and the game comes with six brand new monsters to play. The object of the game is to defeat the other monsters, rule the city, and become the King of New York.
Sheriff of Nottingham is not only fun to say, it’s fun to play. The game is engaging and social, as players have to bribe, bluff and negotiate on potential deals. It’s great for some laughs, and it’s the first game in the new Dice Tower Essentials line of games. In Nottingham, players take turns playing the Sheriff, with others acting as merchants and attempt to bring their goods into the city for profit. But, there’s always the possibility of contraband being smuggled into the city, and it’s your job as Sheriff to keep the city clean. It’s one of the best Christmas gifts out there that works universally well, as it will quickly become the favorite game of most gaming groups.
Every family needs a copy of Trivial Pursuit. Sorry, them’s the rules.
I feel like I probably don’t need to explain the rules as it’s one of those games everyone’s heard of. Essentially, collect cheese, move around the board, answer questions. It’s simple, but then the best board games are.
As this is the family edition, the included 1,200 questions come in two flavors: Adults and kids. That’s great because I can’t answer the adult questions so having the kids questions means I may be able to actually win.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
I normally always remove the word “premium” from my reviews because it’s normally marketing spiel. But with the McFarlane Fortnite Toys, “premium” is the exact right word.
These figures nail the likeness they’re emulating, and they are packed with articulation that’s perfect for recreating Fortnite dances.
They also come with super-detailed accessories, in Skull Trooper’s case it’s the pickaxe, gun, and backpack.
Although the McFarlane range does cost slightly more than other Fortnite figures, they are absolutely worth the extra few bucks.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
To give you an idea of how good this figure is, this White Ranger Figure is legit on my to-buy list.
While I haven’t had hands-on time with this figure, Hasbro has sent me other figures from this range, and they rock.
They share a lot of similarities with Hasbro’s Marvel Legends range in that they’re packed full of articulation, nail the look, and come with well thought out accessories.
These types of figures are not only great for kids, but they’re also perfect for older collectors looking to pad out their collection with high-quality, stylish figures.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Need something for the kids to do when school’s out? Why not get them outside and exercising with the Hikole Skateboard?
When it comes to skateboarding, you can right ahead and avoid anything under $20. They’ll work, sure, but they’re much more likely to break, which, you know, you don’t want happening when they’re cruising along.
This board in particular is made from maple wood, which is strong enough to withstand riding and tricks as they’re still learning.
I’ve also singled this board out because it’s one of the few with a decent design kids won’t instantly roll their eyes at. That’s important to 12-year-olds, as you’ve probably already worked out.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Sometimes the best gifts for 12-year-old boys are the tried and tested ones.
With that in mind, check out this awesome Competition Sized Foosball Table.
If your child has siblings, you just know they’re going to get a kick out of battling each other over who is the best foosball player.
This set features ergonomic handles, two cup holders, and two balls. Everything you need to get up and running, then.
Sure, no child will ever ask for a foosball table, but once they start playing, it’s almost certain to become their favorite gift ever.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Okay, this is a little out there, but bear with me.
Keeping kids interested in exercise isn’t easy, especially as they grow older. The key to keeping their interest? Get them into something that’s fun.
And what could be more fun for a young boy than punching something repeatedly? Trust me, boys are funny like that.
With that in mind, this Dripex Freestanding Punching Bag is a great way to keep kids exercising, and it’s a great stress reliever, too!
Who knows. Maybe you’ll have the next Tyson Fury on your hands.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Getting kids into music early on is likely to yield better results than if they’re an adult. After all, kids pick up stuff a lot faster than adults.
If you want to give them the best chance of getting into music, go with this Classical Acoustic Guitar.
It’s slightly smaller than a regular guitar, meaning it’s easier for kids to hold and play, and comes with everything you need to get up and running, including picks, strap, stand, and a tuner.
My rule for instruments for my kids is to start with a basic version, then if they take to it, that’s when you upgrade to something more powerful. You don’t want to spend loads on something they won’t take to, which is why this guitar set is such a killer deal.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’re after an affordable mobile phone solution that isn’t a potato, go with the Huawei Honor 10 Lite.
Although you can pick up smartphones for a lot less, there is a catch: They’re garbage. No, seriously, I tried one for my eldest and it was a complete waste of time and money. The screen couldn’t withstand light taps and the screen quality itself was just a pixelated mess.
Suffice to say, that phone broke within around two months.
That’s why I’d suggest going with the Huawei Honor 10 lite. Sure, it costs more, but in terms of power and stunning visuals, the Honor 10 Lite is where it’s at. It feels like a true, premium phone, and if they think it cost more than it did, you know they’ll be sure to look after it more than a potato phone.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Minecraft is still mega popular and Lego is always a shoo-in, so the LEGO Minecraft Creeper BigFig and Ocelot Pack comes easy to recommend.
This is a 184-piece set and as the name suggests, tasks kids with building an Ocelot and Creeper bigfig.
For those who don’t know, bigfigs are exactly as they sound – they’re giant figures with moving parts kids get to build.
Creepers are the unofficial mascot of Minecraft, so there are a lot of kids who’d love to have their very own creeper to explode.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
If they’re not playing Fortnite, Minecraft, or Warzone, chances are they’ll be on Apex Legends.
As Funko Pops make for the best gifts seeing as there’s pretty much a Funko Pop of anything you can think of, grabbing an Apex Legends Funko Pop is an easy gift to recommend.
They’re cheap, stylish, and very ‘in’ at the moment. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The short version: Kids love Fortnite and they love Ninja, and this Lamo Ninja Vinyl Figure is a sure-fire gift choice.
The longer version: Ninja is the biggest streamer on the planet (a streamer is someone who plays video games online and people watch them). His rise to super Internet fame is in part thanks to Fortnite.
As kids love both of these things, it makes sense they’ll want a Ninja toy.
This Lamo figure, while brilliant, isn’t just another vinyl toy. Through the use of a mobile device, kids can unlock in-game content from this toy to use in the Lamo mobile game. Cool!
It’s a toy in the real world and in a mobile game.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Of course, this one is more age-sensitive than any other item on this list, but if they’re big fans of The Walking Dead — and, basically, what 12 year old boy isn’t at this point? — then this super cool Zombie Mug makes for one of the best gifts for boys.
It is a well-crafted ceramic mug with a zombie protruding out of the center, so as they’re drinking their beverages, the zombie reveals more of itself.
See Also: Walking Dead Toys
After an affordable tablet to see how they get on with it? Go with the Fire 7 Tablet.
The Fire 7 is a budget tablet, meaning its stats aren’t that great at 1GB of RAM (the 32GB of storage is perfectly adequate though!). That said, it’s more than enough for reading, browsing the Internet or playing most mobile games on the Amazon App Store.
My youngest has one, with the parental controls set up, and it’s perfect for what someone of his age needs.
Plus, as I say, if it breaks it won’t break the bank.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Don’t write off the unknown brands. Sure, some of them suck. But some of them, like this 4 in 1 Robotic Kit, is well worth checking out.
This 237-piece set tasks kids with building a cool robot, albeit with a neat little twist.
This isn’t just a toy robot, it’s remote-controlled, meaning they can whiz it around the room and drive it into other toys.
And the best part? It doesn’t cost a bomb. Woo!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
The ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run Brain Game is one of the best games out there.
The aim here is to get the marble through the maze from the top to the goal. Sounds simple, right? Nah. It’s anything but.
Different marble tracks have different entrances and exits, so it’s up to the player to work out the best route through.
The game also comes with different setup cards, ranging from easy to expert, to help guide play.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Want to keep multiple kids from becoming bored when school’s out? Check out this Infrared Laser Tag Guns Set of 4.
This set, as the name suggests, comes with four laser guns, four masks, and four protective eye goggles.
It’s perfect for those warm days and if parents want to get involved, they totally can. It’s fun for the whole family.
Just keep in mind, this doesn’t come with batteries, so be sure to add them in at the checkout if you’re out.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Is your child really bad at keeping track of the time? Want to give them a small amount of responsibility? Go with this stylish Dreamingbox Sports Digital Watch.
This sports watch is water-resistant and shockproof, though I wouldn’t test out the latter.
It’s also super comfortable and features both clock hands and digital display, it shows the date, and has an alarm function.
It’s got everything your child could need, then, and it doesn’t cost a fortune. What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Okay. Most 12-year-olds won’t need a night light, but this Dinosaur 3D Night Light is too cool to pass up.
In a darkened room, this night light beams a T-Rex into the area above in one of the 16 different colors. Cool, right?
Gifts like this are perfect for when older kids want to sit in their room and either play games in a low light or just chill.
Plus, you know, dinosaurs rock!
Recommended Ages: 12 Months and Up
Even kids approaching the moody realm of teenagehood love a good science experiment.
This Light-up Crystal Growing Kit lets kids nurture and grow their very own crystal collection. It’s kind of like having a pet but without the fur loss and vet bills.
This set comes with everything your child needs to get up and running, so there’s no worries about hidden costs, and it’s branded as ‘idiot proof’ which is great news if you’re me.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Kids love construction, and what could be more fun than building a catapult, bombard, and ballista?
That’s what this NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC pack lets kids build. What’s also cool here is each of the sections of wood are laser-cut, and it comes with everything you need to get to building, namely the wooden pieces, rubber bands, sandpaper. YOu don’t even need any tools.
Oh, and it comes with instructions intended for kids to understand.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
After a bedside clock with a selection of useful features? Then go with the Aisuo Night Light.
It’s got a night light, which is perfect for that time before bed when they need to wind down, but it also features Bluetooth speakers, plays MP3s, has a built-in alarm function, and has a dimmable light. Neat, right?
The internal battery is rechargeable via USB, too, so it doesn’t need to be plugged in 24/7.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Do remote-controlled toys ever go out of fashion? No. Especially when you get RC Bouncers like this.
This rechargeable, errm, car? Yeah, let’s go with car for ease. This car is all about crashing into stuff and bouncing around the place. Sure, you can drive it like a regular RC car, but with wheels bigger than the body, this one’s all about performing killer tricks.
It’s designed for 90-to-360-degree spins. Just imagine how much of a kick kids will get out of whizzing this around the backyard. It’ll be a riot!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
While the Mini Retro Handheld may not hold a candle to the RG350 elsewhere on this list, if you’re on a budget, this is too good to pass up.
This little handheld plays ROMs from the 8-Bit era, and comes packed with a generous 400 games. There’s almost certainly something for everyone.
It’s rechargeable, so there’s no need for batteries. Nice.
Just keep in mind, a lot of these consoles claim to be able to work on the tv as well. I’ve yet to see one that actually does, though. It’s not a deal-breaker by any means, this is primarily a handheld, it’s just something to consider before you hit buy.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
What happens when you take a gun and a bow and K’NEX-ify them? You get this super fun K’NEX K-FORCE Battle Bow.
This is a 165-piece build that’s got the potential for a lot of customization. I’m certain experienced builders will love taking it apart and adding their own twist to the design.
That’s the key when they get older. Toy guns are too babyish, but add in the construction element and suddenly it’s suitable for older kids.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Got an active child but don’t fancy committing to a full-scale basketball set? Go with the SKLZ Pro Mini Basketball Hoop.
This mini hoop is built to last thanks to the polycarbonate shatter-proof backboard. It’s not going to break unless they really, really try to break it.
The hoop sits at nine-inches in diameter and it’s spring-loaded. Oh, and it glows in the dark. Because everything is better when it glows in the dark.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Animal Crossings New Horizons is one of the most popular games out there.
What is it? It’s a whimsical life simulation where players need to upgrade their home, catch fish and collect fruit to sell, all while running their own virtual island.
It’s a game without violence that’s all about wholesome adventures and making friends. And yes, even boys like it.
It’s super cute and relaxing, and there really isn’t anything else like it.
Recommended Ages: E for Everyone
If there’s one game everyone needs to play it’s Final Fantasy VII Remake on PlayStation 4.
I got sent this for review and I’m in love with it. The combat is deep and hard-hitting, the story – which follows the exploits of an evil corp hellbent on expunging the planet’s resources – is truly epic in the realist sense of the word, and the visuals are sublime.
There are quite a few swears here and there, however. Mostly “sh*t,” so keep that in mind when you’re picking it up. It’s rated T for Teen, so do have a think about whether it’d be suitable for your child prior to purchase.
Recommended Ages: T for Teen
At this point, I don’t know any kids that don’t own Minecraft. On the off-chance they don’t, stop what you’re doing and grab Minecraft on Nintendo Switch right now.
Imagine virtual Lego. That’s what Minecraft essentially is.
Do you wanna build a snowman? A castle? A working calculator? You can do that and much, much more all from the comfort of your home.
Minecraft has been the most popular game for over 10 years and it isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. It gets regular updates, too, so the game is always changing every few months in new and exciting ways. It really is the best.
Recommended Ages: E 10
After Minecraft, Fortnite is the second biggest game played by kids right now. If they’re on PS4 and you’re after a safe gift idea, go with the Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle.
This pack contains a code which when kids enter it online, allows them to download a selection of Fortnite goodies to play with, including player avatars, pickaxes, backpacks, and a dance that’s exclusive to this pack.
Avatars normally cost between $8 and $20 each, so to get three in this pack along with all the extras is one hell of a saving.
Recommended Ages: T for Teen