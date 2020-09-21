101 Best Gifts for 12 Year Old Boys

101 Best Gifts for 12 Year Old Boys

As many of you reading this already know, finding great gifts for boys can be difficult, especially if they’re in their teenage years. Teenage boys are a finicky bunch, and finding the right gift for 12-year-olds can cause the worst of headaches. Thankfully, Heavy’s here to help you find the best gifts for boys, especially those in their teenage years.

These are the best gifts for 12 year old boys in 2020:

What Kind of Toys Do 12-Year-Old Boys Like?

12 is the age when things change, which can make gift-buying just a tad more difficult. Kids, eh? It's never straightforward. 

There's a chance they'll still want action figures to play with or display, or they may go in the opposite direction and find figures too childish. 

The best advice I have is to ask what kind of things they like. Are they into figures, tech, video games, board games - are they an active child? 

You will always get a better response by asking them or working with their interests. If you're aiming to keep their gift a surprise, though, below are the best gifts for each type of child. 

The Tech Lover - Samsung Galaxy Tablet

The Marvel Geek - Marvel Funko Pops

The Video Game Player - Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing

The Board Game Master - Exploding Kittens

The Active Child - Portable Basketball Hoop

Why You Should Buy - The Nintendo Switch

To give you an idea of how popular video games are, the gaming industry is bigger than the movie industry. 

Whether it's on consoles, PCs, or mobile devices, almost every kid nowadays is a gamer, making video games or consoles a safe bet for a gift. 

But why the Nintendo Switch and not other consoles like the Xbox One or PS4? That's easy. The Nintendo Switch is specifically designed with kids in mind. Sure, the PS4 and Xbox One consoles have kids games, but they're more geared towards teens and adults (there's more blood and guts on Xbox One and PS4). 

With the Nintendo Switch, any game made by Nintendo will be suitable for kids. Think bright colors, lots of jumping around, and lots to keep them thinking and challenge them. 

It also doubles up as a portable tablet, so if they're into watching online videoes, they're going to love chilling in bed watching their favorite YouTube stars. 

Best Lego Set for 12-Year-old Boys

We've covered a few different options in this guide when it comes to Lego, but if you're after a set that's going to impress, definitely check out the Lego Minecraft The Creeper Mine.

Kids love the video game Minecraft, and given the similarities between Minecraft and Lego (both are building games after all), you know this is going to go down well. 

The Creeper Mine is a 834-piece set, so it's one of the larger sets. Not only that, once you've built it, you're free to demolish it and rebuild it as something else. You couldn't ask for more value than that.  

This set also comes with a great selection of mini-figures - enough to start their own role-play adventure - and a host of different gizmos (like trap doors) to discover. 

As a Lego set, it really does have everything you could ask for. 

