101 Best Toys for 8 Year Old Girls

Buying birthday gifts can certainly create a stressful time for those needing to buy their loved ones or friends a cool gift. Luckily, Heavy.com has a neverending stream of helpful gift guides to help you get what you need quickly without the headaches.
Specifically, we’re looking at the Christmas and birthday toys for 8-year-old girls you need to shop for. Whether it be cool toys for girls, the hottest toys of 2020, or other fun gifts, the list below has you covered with some great options.
Cameras for kids don’t need to be expensive, but they do have to be easy to use.
That’s where the Omzer Gift Kids Camera Toys for Girls comes in.
This camera is affordable but still manages to include the important stuff, namely an HD camera and video recording.
The whole thing comes in a safe silicone and shockproof material, and thanks to the big, chunky buttons, any eight-year-old should be able to use this without any issue.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Although it’s nice to receive an adorable stuffed animal for a gift, how about making one instead? Build-a-Bear is known for its stores and locations across the nation. However, a trip might not be necessary with this at Build-A-Bear Workshop Stuffing Station that you can do right in your own home. Users can stuff the plush bears themselves, making a new friend. It even comes with official certificates to name your bear-y awesome animals. Like some of the items on this list, this toy can appeal to a wide variety of ages.
Inspired by vintage scooters, this razor pocket scooter has a great purple design with white flowers along the edge of the wheel. Featuring a built-in battery, the Razor Pocket Scooter can travel 10 miles on a single charge and can reach 15 mph. For traveling around the neighborhood in style, this scooter is an excellent way to go. While it’s designed for ages 13 and up, with proper supervision, an 8-year-old wouldn’t have any issues.
One important aspect of a teenager’s life is their music. Belting out their favorite songs and jams is part of the fun, and now they can with this cute Karaoke Machine. Plug in the mic and let the music blast through the speakers complete with a disco light effect. For songs without the vocals, there are several CDs also available, from Disney favorites to pop and more. This machine is also great for parties, sleepovers, and fun with friends.
The FurReal toys are ‘in’ at the moment, and it’s easy to see why.
Rather than loading this cuddly pup with a handful of dog noises, this guy has over 100 sound-and-motion combinations.
Real Ricky also performs several tricks. He can flip his bone, shake paws, and can even bark a tune!
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
LOL will always be popular. That’s just how it is. Kids love them.
The range of OMG lights are going to be mega-popular. It’s the LOL dolls you know and love only with a neon twist.
Grab the included UV blacklight and shine it on the doll to reveal hidden secrets. As you can probably guess from the image, the whole doll glows and certain spots contain elements you can’t see without the light.
What’s cool about this range is the box can be reused as a play space and each doll comes with a selection of surprises (think toy accessories) to discover.
Plus they even come with a dollstand to proudly show-off your new toy.
Each of the different dolls from the range are listed below.
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Lights Angles
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Lights Dazzle
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Lights Groovy Babe
Want to know what 8 year old girls are obsessed with? Jojo bows – they can’t get enough! Now, Cool Maker has teamed up with Jojo Siwa to create the Jojo Siwa Bow Maker that comes with a bunch of patterns and designs that allow your little girl to make her own Jojo bows.
Kids love tech, so the Vtech Kidizoom Smartwatch is always going to be a solid gift choice.
What’s more, it comes with everything you’d expect of a smartwatch, including a camera, video recorder, voice recorder with voice-changing effects, calendar, calculator, and, yes, it even has a touchscreen.
And if you’re worried about tech toys rotting your child’s brain, it’s been proven toys like this help with “promoting social, linguistic and cognitive development in young children.”
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Crafts are usually a great gift choice, especially since they can provide hours of fun and creativity. This Pottery Cool pottery set comes with six projects that can be made with the kit, from a smartphone speaker to a jewelry holder. Want to customize? This set comes with metallic paints and sculpting tools for hours of creative, hands-on activity. It’s a perfect choice for the artist-to-be, and one of our favorite Christmas gifts for 8 year old girls this year.
Kuroba! toys is a super cool new take on the rock, paper, scissors formula in toy form, with a fun twist – A fun COLLECTIBLE twist that will likely cost you a lot of money!
Just kidding; they’re not that bad at under $20 for a set.
Each Kuroba toy represents one of the five elemental tribes: terra, fire, ice, water, or night. Your kids create unique Kuroba by mixing their tribe panels – meaning the more Kuroba toys you have, the more combinations you can make.
To play, you take two Kuroba toys, one for each player. Each player picks one of the five elemental tribes (secretly, without telling the other player), and then the two toys are rolled towards each other, and a winner encapsulates the other Kuroba.
Manicures and nail art can be a girl’s best friend, but these nail pens take it to a whole new level. This Alex Spa Sketch It kit, complete with 190 pieces, is perfect for the manicurist and designer at heart. Instead of simply applying a color, this kit allows users to design however they feel like, whether it be a drawing, jewels, or more. There are even fill-in appliques for those who want to make specific designs. It’s cute, fun, and another way to get creative this holiday.
Catching butterflies on a hot summer day is always fun, but so is growing your own and releasing them to the wild. This Butterfly Garden Gift Set allows you to raise caterpillars, eventually releasing them into the wild. Using the shelter, children can watch their caterpillars grow into beautiful Painted Ladies. Although it may not be the best choice to hatch caterpillars in the cold winter months, it’s still a great gift for the future.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Many children stop playing with Barbies at a certain age, but sometimes they hold a special place or significance in one’s heart. The Career Barbie line has really stepped it up over the years, especially with the Game Developer Barbie doll. It’s really inspiring to see a Barbie designed for girls who are interested in fields like game development, or those who would consider themselves avid gamers. The accessories and overall design is cute and perfect for play–or even a collector’s item.
We may have Hatchimals taking over the holiday toy craze, but Brightlings shouldn’t be overlooked. This adorable plush repeats and speaks with the player, having over 100 phrases and responses. This toy also has the capabilities to record and playback audio. One of the most unique features is that it can create different songs to genres of music such as pop and jazz. Like the name, its face shines brightly in the dark and glows and it’s a very cute design.
Making accessories and jewelry is a fun activity for all ages to enjoy. For fans of American Girl dolls, this kit includes supplies to make jewelry for both yourself and your American Girl doll. Unlike a lot of bracelet kits, the American Girl Crafts Kit includes more complicated tools like wire cutters, bottles, and twine, which is great for older girls nearing their teens. Bracelets can be customized in several ways, making it a very versatile gift that encourages a lot of creativity.
The DC Superhero Girls line has been a very cool and positive addition to the toy aisle, featuring awesome redesigns of the DC favorites. Ranging from dolls to accessories, there are a lot of options for fans of comics. This batgirl accessory set looks great and allows for customization. The Batgirl Accessory Set includes plastic cuffs and a headband that can be bedazzled to your heart’s content. It’s a good choice for fans of the line or for anyone who wants to become a hero.
From the makers of the first 3D pen, the 3Doodler is the newest model that allows users to draw on paper or freehand. Using new technologies, this special pen hardens plastic instantly for live creations. The great thing about this pen is that it isn’t just for professional artists or crafters, it’s easy to use for everyone. She will love this gift, especially if she likes to draw or create something unique.
Robot toys are always in, and this cat is super adorable and a great choice. Patches, this interactive kitten, rolls around the floor meowing and acting like a real cat. There also is an option to collect all the Meowzies and have them play together and socialize. This toy is perfect for a cat-loving girl.
Project MC2, an original Netflix series, has developed a line of unique toys for girls based on the show. The Ultimate Spy bag focuses on science and forensics, all compiled into an adorable pink bag. This kit allows you to become your own sleuth with a lip gloss voice recorder, a decoder ring, and a fingerprinting kit. Within a perfume bottle is an air blower which allows you to investigate scenes. This kit is great for the future sleuth or spy at heart.
Here’s another playset at an affordable price point.
The Barbie Clinic Ambulance is both a push along toy and can be transformed into something else.
Inside is a paramedic station along with a gurney and several medical accessories, and opposite is a waiting area with TV and seating.
Basically, this ambulance opens up to create a mini hospital. More bang for your buck or what?
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
The last MC2 kit features forensic investigations, but this set focuses more on science and chemistry. Complete with 15 experiments and a 4x power working microscope, this kit is perfect for the science lover in your family. Aside from the initial set, there are also 30 additional pieces which allow for fun experimentation like the girls on MC2. It’s also an interesting way to encourage science and education through a fun gift.
Sometimes after a stressful day at school, relaxation is needed. This hand spa by Orbeez is very comforting, including 600 “Orbeez” that shoot out of a waterfall and into a pool that creates a soothing sensation. This spa also includes a nail kit for cuticle care and manicures. If hand spas aren’t her thing, Orbeez has several other relaxing options like a body and foot spa.
It looks ridiculous as it sounds, but it is undeniably fun. The Selfie Mic allows users to perch their phone up for ultimate music video recording or singing to make that karaoke experience even more memorable. The companion app for smartphones includes a variety of songs, many which are added every day. This is a good choice for the singer at heart who wants to record or share their voice with the world.
Most of us use our smartphones for selfies, images, or capturing short videos. But, remember when instant Polaroids were a thing? Now, instant cameras are back in, and cuter than ever. Available in a variety of colors, they are a fantastic gift for a future photographer or selfie queen.
Science kits are fun, popular choices for gifts year-round, and the crystal growing experiment kit is a bestseller. Including seven different growth experiments, this Crystal Growing Kit is great for science fans and those interested in geology. After the beautiful and colorful crystals are made, they can be displayed in a case. Encouraging experimentation and science is vital to the future of our society, so for that reason, it’s on our list of the best Christmas gifts for 8 year old girls.
Furbys made a comeback a few years ago, for better or for worse. However, there is no doubt that they are cute (in daylight) and have a wide variety of features added over the years. The Furby Connect is specially designed to be used with the Furby Connect app, making for a unique experience. Because it is connected to an app, there are more updates so playtime will never get old. It’s one of our favorite new toys for girls this year.
Nerf wars between friends are always fun, no matter what age you may be. The Nerf Rebelle line is aimed at a female audience, featuring cute pastel colors and “equipment” that enhances the battle. The Flipside bow is really unique and allows for the fast draw of Nerf darts. This particular model includes two 5 dart drums and has the distinctive “Rebelle” look that any action-loving girl will enjoy. We have one of the Nerf Rebelle toy guns on our list of the best nerf guns.
Hair accessories are always trendy and popular to show off. This Hair Garlands Kit allows girls to make cute hair garlands that are customizable and fit with a concert/musical festival theme. Floral accessories can go with many outfits, and these are great to make and create.
Want to have the coolest gloves in school? These LED gloves are the life of the party, featuring vivid colors that flash on your fingertips. They look cool and are great for the cold winter months. These are gloves you will love to show off to your friends.
Barbie’s newest profession? Beekeeper! What a brilliant addition to the Barbie line. In fact, we added Beekeeper Barbie to our mega list of the 50 Best Barbie Toys available right now.
It comes with the doll and some accessories, including a beehive frame, a colorful bee-keeping structure, and some flowers for those bees to pollinate.
Barbie Beekeeper not only looks great, and is one of the best new Barbie professions we’ve seen in awhile, but it also raises awareness about the importance of bees.
Fingerlings were so popular in 2017 that by late October they were out of stock, and remained that way through the entire Christmas shopping season. The company behind those popular toys, WowWee, returns in 2018 with yet another Fingerlings-themed thing: the Fingerlings Hugs.
Fingerlings Hugs are much larger plush toys based on the Fingerlings brand, and they’re going to be super popular this holiday season. They’re not available yet, but you can pre-order them here.
Recommended Ages: 5-10 years
Every child loves Pokémon. Anyone who says they don’t is lying.
This Mega Battle Pack comes equipped with eight fan-favorites, namely Rowlet, Popplio, Litten, Eevee, Pikachu, Cosmog, Metang, and Wobbuffet.
If you’re after a cost-effective way to buy a set of Pokémon without breaking the bank, this one’s for you.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Here’s another My Little Pony pack, this time the Exclusive Collection.
This set comes with some of the most-loved characters, including Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, Fluttershy, Pinkie Pie, Rarity, and Applejack.
If you’re after a full set for one price, rather than often paying more for several individual figures, this is the one to pick up.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Nerf guns aren’t just for boys, but if you’re after a more feminine Nerf set, try the Nerf Rebelle Messenger Blaster.
That said, girls won’t particularly care whether the gun is pink or not. If it shoots foam darts and is fun, which Nerf absolutely is, it’ll do the job.
The reason this is on the list isn’t to do with the fact it’s aimed at girls, it’s more the fact it’s cheaper than most, making it a great jumping in point.
Recommended Ages: 8 and Up
Not all gifts need to be used in the house, with the Titan Flower Princess Folding Aluminum Girls Kick Scooter LED Light Up Wheels, your child will be able to whizz around outside.
The best thing about scooters (other than they’re easy to clean) is the fact they can be folded away should the weather turn sour.
If your little girl’s quite active, definitely go the outdoor scooter route.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
Kites are always forgotten about when it comes to gift ideas.
But let’s face it, is there anything better than getting outside and running around on a nice warm day?
Kites are a great gift idea. Period.
And if you’d like any more kite ideas, we’ve got another list that’s well worth you checking out.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The Learning Resources Botley the Coding Robot Activity Set is fun and educational.
This little bot is all about teaching your child to code in an easy to understand way.
It can also detect objects in front of it, follow looping commands, and when your child is ready, take on obstacle courses.
And it comes with batteries. I know! Great, right?
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
Here’s yet another toy series that never seems to stop; the Calico Critters range.
This openable home comes with pretty much every accessory you could imagine.
The company responsible for this range of kid’s toys has been around 1985 (known as Sylvanian Families in the rest of the world), the reason being their toys are some of the highest quality out there.
If you want quality, go with Calico. It’s that simple.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Who needs Barbie when you’ve got the Captain Marvel Power FX doll?
This figure comes with synthetic hair, and realistic lights and sounds.
The 11.5-inch size means this doll will fit in perfectly with the titan figure range, too.
11 points of articulation
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Nearly everyone collects Funko Pops, meaning they’re always a safe bet when you’re unsure of which gift to get someone.
If you’re buying for someone who’s strong and independent, then going with something like a Wonder Woman Pop is a surefire win.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Whereas the Wonder Woman Pop is for someone who’s strong and independent, the Captain Marvel Goose The Cat Pop is for the more mischievous.
If they’ve seen the Captain Marvel film (which all kids absolutely should), the chances are they’ll come out loving this little critter, so as a gift, you can’t go wrong with Goose.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
If dolls and jewelry making aren’t your thing, there’s always the Creative Roots Paint Your Own Unicorn.
This is exactly what it sounds like: A unicorn statue complete with paints and a brush for your child to design as they see fit.
If you want something crafty, this is the way to go.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
If there are two things girls love it’s unicorns and weird poop things.
The Poopsie Slime Surprise Unicorn Oopsie Starlight isn’t for everyone, sure, but if your little girl prefers wacky to serious, this is worthy of your consideration.
The unicorn acts as a plushy doll, complete with hair to brush, but feed it glitter and slime and, well, it’ll poop itself.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
Kids adore the magical surprise of Hatchimals, but if they’re really into collecting the mini creatures, the Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Glitter Salon.
Not only is this salon beautiful, it also lets kids decorate their favorite Hatchimals with glitter to give them a truly personalized feel.
Plus it comes with two exclusive Hatchimals, which I’m sure they’ll love simply because of how rare they are.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Think of the L.O.L. Surprise Hairgoals Makeover Series as a kind of upgrade to the basic dolls.
In this set, you get 15 surprises, real hair to style with included products, and a rather nifty display capsule that transforms into a display chair.
They cost a slightly bit more than the basic L.O.L. Surprises, but are definitely worth it just for the display capsule alone.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
As with the FurReal Friends Ricky, the FurReal Munchin’ Rex is a go-to gift.
Wave at this baby dino and it’ll respond with over 35 sound-and-motion combinations.
What’s more, Rex can be quite picky. Feed it the caveman treat and depending on its mood, you might get a ‘yummy’ or ‘yucky’.
Who knew dinosaurs could be this picky with food?
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
What’s the most ridiculous gift I could find for 8-year-old girls? That would be the Hansa Life-Size Polar Bear.
This is, as the name suggests, the most life-like gift you’ll find. In terms of size, it’s as big as the real thing.
Of course, having a realistic polar bear would be quite frightening, which is why Hansa went the cute and cuddly route.
In terms of size, we’re talking 52.36 by 16.54 by 32.68 inches. So yeah, it is BIG.
Sure, this is a pricey gift, but if it’s not the ultimate plushie I don’t know what is.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
And the award for cutest entry on this list goes to… The Hasbro Toys Yellies Bunny!
This adorable bunny responds to all kind of voice commands.
What’s more, the louder you talk, the faster this little speedster goes.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
Now this is a dollhouse!
The L.O.L. Surprise! House with Real Wood comes with (deep breath…), working elevator, lights and sounds across the three floors, real pool, spa and sandbox, an exclusive family (Doll, Lil Sister, Pet), moving truck, and a boatload of furniture.
Yes, it’s pricey, but this solid wood house really does have everything.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The trend of mystery collectible toys has been growing over the past two years, and this year, it’s at an all-time high in popularity. Check out these cute Pikmi Pop Surprises. Each Pop contains one scented mini plushie, one surprise message, a dangler string, a collector’s guide, and a lollipop stand. There are over 45 cute collectibles with 12 different yummy scents, and this 3 pack will get them started with collecting them all.
L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Dolls are one of the hottest toys on the market at the moment.
They’re cheap – really cheap! – and dolls are a toy that’ll never go out of fashion.
Each doll comes with its own clothing, so if you end up getting several, you can mix and match the clothes with other dolls.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
If you’re after the best Barbie playset, the Pink Passport 3 Story Townhouse is the one.
This thing is HUGE! Three-stories to play in, all decked out with exquisite furniture and accessories.
Whether it’s stopping off in the deluxe kitchen for a snack or heading to the roof to take a bath in the sun, this dollhouse has everything your child needs to roleplay the best Barbie stories.
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
The Lego Juniors range is great, so it’s no surprise the Little Mermaid Magical Spell set is also great.
Aside from the main building and the mini-dolls, It’s the little touches that make this set so lovely.
Treasure with actual loot to put in it, Ursula’s magical mirror with lipstick in front, even the magical changing cylinder has tons of detail.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
After an alternative to Barbie? Then take a look at the DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman.
This 12-inch doll comes with everything you’d expect – fabric clothing, synthetic hair (with a cool blue streak).
And, most importantly, the majority of this DC range is also a lot cheaper than the big-name doll brands.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Want something cool? Then check out the DC Super Hero Girls Batgirl and Batgirl Mobile.
If you’ve got a kid who’s into nerd culture (comics, video games, that sort of thing), the DC Super Hero Girls line is what you need.
This set comes with a Batgirl doll (which is the perfect alternative to Barbie), and a cool little Batmobile to roll around in.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
Want to teach your little one they can become a doctor if they so desire? If so, there’s the Barbie Careers Baby Doctor Playset.
This set also comes with two baby patients, an examination table, as well as a wealth of different medical accessories for checking up on the patient’s health.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The Lego Disney Frozen Anna & Elsa’s Frozen Playground is a solid Lego set.
The castle-like structure is easy to assemble, the mini-dolls are great, and the accessories are worthwhile.
If your kid is an experienced Lego builder, it may be worth going for something like the Harry Potter Hogwarts Building Kit instead.
But if they’re new to Lego, or struggle to get the pieces together, the Frozen Playground is a brilliant place to start.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
The Make Your Own Soap Science Kit is the gift no one has thought of.
If you want something fun, messy, and a bit different, this is the one for you.
And don’t worry, it comes with detailed instructions to follow (because who the heck knows how to make soap?).
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
My Little Pony is another brand that never goes out of fashion.
If you’re after an inexpensive gift, this bright and colorful set comes with four four-inch toys; Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rarity and Fluttershy.
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
There’s a new Frozen movie in 2019, and you know what that means? Running around the house shouting LET IT GO at the top of your lungs.
It’s probably best to pick up this Snow Queen Princess Elsa Costumes Birthday Dress Up while it’s this price to avoid it becoming more expensive down the line.
In terms of accessories, this costume comes complete with a crown, mace, and gloves.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
The Gili Pop Beads is the second jewelry-making set on this list.
We’ve already covered why kids love making their own jewelry, so why is this one on the list as well?
That’s easy. It comes in a storage box.
As a parent who survived Hama beads craze, there is nothing more painful than accidentally stamping on small lumps of plastic.
You don’t need a storage box, but if you value your feet, it’s worth picking up.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Most girls love horses, so it makes sense most girls will love the Sunny Days Entertainment Blue Ribbon Champions Deluxe Horse.
There’s a lot that comes with this set. There’s a detachable saddle, hop-pocket, drinking/washing bucket, trophy, as well as a host of grooming accessories.
The mane features synthetic hair, as well, so they’ll definitely get their usage out of the grooming tools.
Recommended Ages: 4 and Up
Whether we want to admit it or not, we all need more Storage Bins.
While this isn’t the best gift for birthdays, it’s something you’ll get a lot of use out of.
Plus if you want to get your child tidying, pick bright colors so they can turn it into a game.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
STEM Learning Toys are great. Not just because they’re so darn fun, but they really do help children in different ways.
According to SafeSearchKids, STEM toys helps reduces lesson and testing anxiety, makes it okay to fail, prioritizes the four Cs (that’s creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, and communication), and even helps them apply meaning.
So if you’re after a toy that’s fun for them and has hidden benefits, definitely go with a STEM toy. They really are some of the best toys for 8-year-old girls out there.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
This Pop Beads DIY Jewelry Making Kit is sure to keep your child entertained for hours and hours.
Kids just love making things. Think back to when you were a child and making macaroni collages.
This is basically that, only with far less mess and produces something they can play with after.
Plus with 150 pieces to this set, it’s exceptionally great value for money.
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Little kids want to pretend to be adults. That’s just how it is. No one knows why, they just do.
That’s where the Townley Girl Disney Princess Polish Set comes in.
This non-toxic and water-based nail polish is not only safe for kids, it’s also really easy to get off.
You won’t need nail polish remover. Instead, the polish just peels off. Handy!
Recommended Ages: 3 and Up
Jada Toys knows girls like RC vehicles as much as boys do.
Who wouldn’t want to waste an afternoon or two racing a fast car around the backyard?
The remote is easy to use, too, which is something a few toy companies seem to forget.
There’s also a heap of decals, so if your child thinks it’s not flashy enough, they can deck it out with the included stickers.
Recommended Ages: 6 and Up
-
If you thought you were going to escape Christmas 2020 without a new line of Hatchimals, you were, fortunately, wrong! This year brought us quite a few new Hatchimal toys, but the Hatchimals Wow, by far, is the most deserving of being at the top of the Heavy Holiday list this year!
These are the largest Hatchimals eggs ever, and inside, you’ll find a pink or purple Llalacorn in just five minutes. But on top of that, the egg has been updated to allow you to hatch your Llalacorn again and again. And, each time your new Hatchimal pet awakens, she’ll be in 1 of 10 surprise moods.
The neck extends so that the LLalacorn can grow up to 32-inches tall (and she cutely shrinks when she’s being held), and she’s quite expressive with her emotions. Of course, she’s also super interactive, playing over 250 sounds and reactions.
What’s in the Packaging?
- 1 Hatchimals WOW
- 1 Re-hatchable Egg
- 1 Confetti Fruit Accessory
- 1 Instruction Guide
Our Recommended Ages: 5 to 9 years
The VTech Doc’s Talk & Trace Clipboard has been designed with children in mind.
The larger pen means it can be gripped easier and the simple slide mechanic to wipe the board clean is easy to use.
On the education front, this drawing board encourages your child to play and learn thanks to the friendly voice of Doc McStuffins.
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
The Click ‘n’ Play 8 Piece Doll Kitten Set is just good, simple fun.
The kitten is big and fluffy, comes with a mouse to chase and a brush to keep its fur tamed.
What’s more, it comes with a bed/travel bag, so if the little one wants to take it to the park, they totally can.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fortnite Battle Royale four-pack has four figures for one low price. You really won’t go wrong with this one.
The reason is fairly simple: Most kids love Fortnite and this pack comes with a really great selection of figures. And Master Key.
Okay, Master Key may be a little lame, but Blackheart, Hybrid, and the fan-favorite Fishstick are loved by everyone.
If someone in your family is into Fortnite, then these toys are a must if you don’t want to break the bank.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
I got sent some of these Fortnite mini figures and was really surprised at how well they hold up.
The likeness isn’t perfect, but we are dealing with smaller figures at a crazy-low price point.
If your little one is into Fortnite, or maybe has an older sibling into Fortnite and wants to get involved, these mini Fortnite figures are some of the best toys for 8-year-old girls available.
Recommended Ages: 8 and Up
More Fortnite figures, this time it’s the excellent McFarlane Fortnite Dark Bomber Action Figure.
If you’re after the best, the McFarlane range is where it’s at.
These figures capture the characters likenesses the best, and they are packed with articulation, which is important seeing as kids will want to recreate Fortnite dance moves with them.
Dark Bomber is quite popular with girls, as well, so if you’re unsure which figure to get them, go with this one.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
Another Fortnite character that’s popular with 8 year olds is the Cuddle Team Leader.
This pink bear-costumed hero comes with a pickaxe, backpack, and weapon.
And as it’s from the McFarlane range, not only is it the most realistic, it’s also the best for recreating in-game dances.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
One of the biggest problems facing kids today is that they lose interest in anything no-longer new, especially toys. But, there’s new technology for kids from Rose Art called Graphic Skinz Design Studio which allows children to wrap decals around any small 3D object — including small toys — breathing new life into their old toys.
The new device works in a vacuum chamber that allows decals to wrap around virtually any 3D object seamlessly, making it look like it just came off of the production line. It doesn’t work with just toys, but also works with keychains, mini picture frames, necklaces and more.
There are also a wide variety of model design packs that allow kids to customize their toys how they want. If they want to give their old dinosaur toy a tiger-print makeover, they can! If they want to make their space man have a suit covered in a stars and planets, they can! The possibilities are endless, and this is one cool gadget your kids will love.
This Click ‘n’ Play 8 Piece Set has everything a little girl could want.
Pretend make-up, a hairbrush, a handbag, and a set of car keys and a mobile phone – both of which make noises.
For the price, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 2 and Up
Hatchimals are currently in at the moment, and show no signs of slowing down.
Most importantly, they’re fun. Each egg contains a small animal, but you won’t know what it is until you crack open the egg.
Mystery toys are always sure to eggcite!
Recommended Ages: 5 and Up
Brave. The Hunger Games. The Avengers. All of those movies contain heroic female characters that use a bow as their weapon of choice, and now your child can do the same with the Nerf Rebelle Agent Bow Blaster. The bow fires arrows up to 85 feet, and arrows whistle as they fly. The bow even has an electronic red-dot sight for your child to use to line up the perfect shot. The set comes with a bow, quiver and arrows. As an added feature, your child can attach messages to their darts and decode them to reveal secret messages.
Smart this, smart that — everything seems to go the smart route these days, but how many of those are actually smart? One of the best new toys we’ve seen was Kickstarted last year, it’s called Moff, and it’s a wearable smart band that adds cool sound effects to playtime actions.
For example, throw the band on your child and have them pick up any object and start using it as a toy gun, and the device will make pew pew noises like a laser gun. Have them strum on a broom like a guitar, and the wristband will play guitar chords. Pick up a stick and wave it like they’re casting a spell, and your child’s Moff band will make magic noises.
It is all controlled through a smartphone app, with tons of play ideas and downloadable sounds. Bring sword fights in your living room to life, play air tennis, put a virtual drumset in front of your kids and so much more with Moff Band. This, in my humble opinion, is the best cool gadget on this list.
This cool new toy from CoolMaker is called the KumiKreator, and it takes the complication out of braiding friendship bracelets for your friends. It allows your kids to make their own bracelets by simply turning a wheel, instead of having to braid them by hand. They simple pick the spools of thread they wish to make a bracelet with, put it into the KumiKreator, and then start rotating the wheel. Super easy, and it allows them to make bracelets in mere minutes.
It comes with enough thread to make 10 bracelets.
Recommended Ages: 8 and up
Eight years of age is the perfect time to pick up a tablet.
My personal recommendation, for any first-time tablet user, is the All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet.
Not only is it super affordable, if it gets broken, Amazon will replace it.
If you’ve got kids like mine, this is a godsend.
While the Fire 7 lacks the level of depth the Google Play Store offers, the Amazon App Store has enough of the popular apps to keep kids entertained.
Plus it’s got some killer parental controls so you won’t need to worry about them accidentally buying in-game items.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
There are dollhouses and then there’s the KidKraft Shimmer Mansion Dollhouse.
This thing is so big you could almost live in it!
Four floors, a stable, and a house-load of intricate furniture make this set really stand out.
Although there’s assembly required, parents have often sung the praises of how easy KidKraft stuff is to put together.
If you’re after the best dollhouse out there, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Even though the Kindi Kids range is aimed at kindergartners, I suspect older kids will get a lot out of them.
Take the Kindi Kids Jessicake, for example.
Big, bright, glittery eyes, wobbly head, and vivid hair make these toys super appealing to kids of any age.
If it’s adorable, there’s a chance kids will love it, despite their age.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s another doll everyone’s after, it’s the Kindi Kids Donatina doll.
As a general rule, if it’s pink, there’s a high chance they’ll love it. Them’s the rules.
The great thing about the Kindi Kids, aside from being killer dolls, is the feeding toys.
Put the spoon to Donatina’s mouth and the food disappears like magic.
It’s a fun little toy that makes these dolls so desireable.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Boppi The Booty Shakin Llama is one of the must-have toys this Christmas.
It. Is. SO ADORABLE!
Press this llama’s rump and it’ll start shaking its booty and twirling its neck around.
This isn’t some tiny shakes, either. This thing really moves.
It actually dances around the floor!
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What happens when you take Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Express and nightmarify it?
You get the LEGO Hidden Side Ghost Train Express.
This 698-piece set has a lot for kids to do.
There’s the train, obviously, but then there’s also a ton of eerie effects to make the train that bit more creepy.
The glow in the dark wings and teeth are a great addition. Who knew teeth on a train could be terrifying?
Plus as this is Hidden Side, kids can download the app on their mobile device and play with this toy in augmented reality.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Hidden Side Shrimp Shack Attack is a really unique build.
It’s not often LEGO fans get to build a fishing shack, so the chance to do so is too good to pass up.
It’s a really fun build, too. The shutters, the decorated blocks – like I say, it’s unique.
Plus some of the mini-figures you get in this build are monstrous.
Nothing screams out WHAT? more than a LEGO figure with a LEGO ghost torso strapped to its head!
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Thanks to the popularity of the video game Fortnite, school buses are now kind of popular with kids (as popular as something associated with school can be).
The LEGO Hidden Side Paranormal Intercept Bus Set, as the name suggests, features an intricate school bus build complete with an array of ghoulish mini-figures.
There’s also a buildable portable toilet. I don’t know why. There just is.
Oddly enough, the portable toilet is really well-designed, as well.
I never thought I’d be praising a LEGO portable toilet but here we are.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’m actually quite shocked at how cheap the LEGO Hidden Side Wrecked Shrimp Boat Set is given how detailed it is.
I know it’s a smaller set, but the amount of detail that’s crammed into the boat is nothing short of incredible.
It’s even got painted pieces, and the tourists’ phone and tablet aren’t blank slabs!
Also, shout out to the white alligator. That’s a brilliantly creepy bit of LEGO right there.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not all LEGO sets need to be expensive for kids to love them. Just take the LEGO Hidden Side J.B.’s Ghost Lab, for example.
It’s one of the cheaper LEGO sets, sure, but it still retains everything that makes LEGO so fun.
It comes with a neat little lab to build, and it’s got three mini-figures (two humans, one monster).
Oh, and it comes with a ghost dog, which is very important because the more woofs the better.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Flopping Magikarp Plush is a wonderful toy.
Just like the Pokemon in the video games and anime TV series, this Magikarp plush flails and flops when you give it a little squeeze.
Plus look at its face. This 10-plush looks so derpy!
If you’ve got a Pokemon fan in the house, watching this plush bounce around the floor is sure to put a smile on their face.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ninja is the most popular streamer on the planet at the moment and kids love him.
That’s why this LAMO Ninja Figure is going to be very, very popular.
These toys also work with the LAMO mobile game apps.
Each toy comes with a QR code, which once scanned, unlocks in-game content (like new tank skins).
It’s a toy with more than one use!
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Team Sonic Racing is a great family game.
Instead of racing against one another, Team Sonic Racing is all about teams of three players working together to win races against other teams of three.
It’s a fun spin on the Mario Kart formula that younger gamers are getting a lot out of.
If you don’t own a Nintendo Switch never fear, Team Sonic Racing is also available on PS4 and Xbox One.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Minecraft is back to being the biggest game on the planet, so this LEGO Minecraft Alex BigFig is a safe bet for a gift.
It’s a really fun build, too. And there’s a lever on Alex’s back to make her diamond sword-wielding arm swing.
Plus that chicken mini-build is amazing. Just look at it! It’s just like the real thing.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Minecraft Wool Farm Set is both affordable and fun.
It’s a really simple set, yet the amount of zany sheep to build here is what makes it rock so much.
You’ve got two regular sheep, a baby sheep, and a giant red sheep.
It’s so silly, but silliness always leads to the best kind of fun, right?
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After a game that gets more challenging as your child’s skill increases? Then go with the ThinkFun and Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty Puzzle.
This an easy puzzle to play, but difficult to master.
Different colored blobs of putty go on the board, then the player has to match the same colors without crossing different putties.
There’s a range of different card challenges for kids to get through (ranging from easy to expert), so this is one puzzle they’re going to get a lot of usage out of.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up