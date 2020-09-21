101 Best Toys for 8 Year Old Girls

LOL will always be popular. That’s just how it is. Kids love them.

The range of OMG lights are going to be mega-popular. It’s the LOL dolls you know and love only with a neon twist.

Grab the included UV blacklight and shine it on the doll to reveal hidden secrets. As you can probably guess from the image, the whole doll glows and certain spots contain elements you can’t see without the light.

What’s cool about this range is the box can be reused as a play space and each doll comes with a selection of surprises (think toy accessories) to discover.

Plus they even come with a dollstand to proudly show-off your new toy.

Each of the different dolls from the range are listed below.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Lights Angles

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Lights Dazzle

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Lights Groovy Babe

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Lights Speedster