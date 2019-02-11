25 Unusual Wedding Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Are you sick of gifting the same old towels and toasters? Maybe you prefer giving cash gifts, but after a while, they can seem a bit impersonal.
If you’re looking for a unique gift that is sure to stand out among the typical registry gifts and standard cards, look no further. There’s something for every taste and budget. Shop them below.
Are you a bride or a groom?
YETI Tundra 35 Cooler
This is the coolest unusual gift for a young, outdoorsy couple. Yeti is top of the line when it comes to coolers and it delivers in both functionality and style. The cooler comes in tons of awesome colors like pink, coral, blue, teal, and grey.
Enchanted Home Pet Dreamcatcher Dog Sofa
Perhaps you're shopping for a couple who loves their dog so very much. This wedding gift is for the pet-obsessed couple because only they would think this amazing dog bed is an appropriate wedding gift. This takes dog beds to the next level and they'll love it.
Madeira Modern Cube Planter with Base – 16″ x 16″ x 20″ Tall
Anyone with a green thumb will love this unique wedding gift. It's a sizeable planter meant to be a statement piece in or outside of the home. They'll think of you every time they see their awesome thriving plant bringing color and life into the home.
STX International STX-1000-CE Chef’s Elite 15 Minute Meat & Vegetable Marinator
All couples register for the same few kitchen appliances - a new coffee machine, a blender, a stand mixer. While there's nothing wrong with those awesome appliances, get them something useful that they may not have thought of. This marinator is perfect for those weeknight dinners where you need to add flavor to a dish in minutes for a quick and delish dinner.
Indoor Cycling Bike Trainer
Consider some awesome home gym equipment for a couple who loves to stay fit. This exercise bike is top-rated, and while it's not cheap, it's one of the lesser expensive models when it comes to bikes of its kind. It's fully adjustable for all heights and has a great mount where you can place an e-reader or mobile tablet for entertainment while exercising.
Firewood Log Rack
Having a cool place to store firewood is a must have for those with a wood burning fireplace. We love this simple and modern options that will work with the couples home decor no matter what their taste or style.
Weber 741001 Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Most couples don't think to register for a BBQ grill, but it might be just what they need for summer fun and entertainment. This no-frills charcoal grill has everything you need for some awesome food and a great time. If you have the budget to splurge, this upgraded premium grill is an even better gift.
Riedel Sommeliers Black Tie Wine Decanter
This amazing and beautiful decanter is for those who know and love wine. It's a beautiful piece made for entertaining. The price tag reflects the beautiful mouth-blown from crystal glass that the piece is made from.
GoPro HERO7 Black
If you're shopping for an adventurous couple, a GoPro might be the perfect out of the box wedding gift for them. Not only can they use it on their honeymoon, but for all future experiences that they want to document. This is the best model, with tons of awesome reviews.
The Paisley Box Mr. & Mrs. Ring Dish
If you're looking for an inexpensive but special wedding gift, this thoughtful ring dish is a wonderful option. Bride and groom can set this on their bathroom countertop serving as a place to store their wedding bands while showering, sleeping, etc.
2-Person Inflatable Kayak
Set the bride and groom up for a day of fun on the water. With this inflatable kayak, they'll be ready to spend the day exploring a lake or river comfortably and safely. The kayak is spacious with more than enough room for two and is designed with an awesome bold and bright yellow and grey design.
Weighted Blanket for Adults over 115 lbs.
Weighted blankets are all the rage. If the couple hasn't registered for a weighted blanket, this is your opportunity to purchase something they'll really love and might not have thought of. We've put together a whole post on the best weight blankets so you can find the best of the best.
Mud Pie His/Her Cork Display Box
This cool piece functions as a piece of decor, a memory box, and a function place to throw corks and bottle tops once you've opened your drink of choice. The his/hers text makes this perfect for a unique and unusual wedding gift.
Solid Wood Regulation Size 2′ x 4′ Solid Wood Cornhole Set
Nothing matches the quality of this solid wood cornhole set. It will last game after game, for many summer seasons hanging out on the lawn. It's great for tailgates, a day at the beach or park, or the couple's next barbecue. The set is regulation size and made with high quality solid stained wood.
Monopoly Vintage Bookshelf Edition
This special edition of Monopoly makes a great wedding gift for those who love bored games. The vintage style makes it a bit more special than the regular game. Every time they host game night, they'll be sure to think of you and your awesome gift.
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, Icy Blue, with extra CO2, Bottles and Fruit Drops
Having carbonated drinks on hand is awesome. It's great for mixed drinks, while entertaining, and also for those who are trying to eliminate sugary soda drinks from their diet. For all these reasons it makes a great wedding gift for someone in your life.
Marshall Woburn Bluetooth Speaker, Black
We love the unique and different look of this blue tooth speaker, which has a true vintage vibe to it. It has a multi-input for Bluetooth, RCA or Optical and can be paired with virtually any Bluetooth-enabled device.
AeroGarden Bounty Wi-Fi with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
With this cool and unusual wedding gift, you can grow all year round. It doesn't stop at fresh herbs, you can also grow veggies, salad greens, flowers and more in this smart countertop garden. The light helps to maximize photosynthesis and you can plant up to nine plants at one time.
Bible Page- For I have Found the one my Soul Loves Songs of Solomon 3:4
Art for the home makes a really wonderful wedding gift. This one is based on a popular bible verse, great for Christian friends or family members. The print comes unframed and measures 8x10. We recommend placing it in a nice frame before gifting it.
I Carry Your Heart E.E. Cummings Laser Cut Wood Keepsake Box
Personalized gifts often hold a special place in people's hearts. This box is a lovely sentimental gift for a special couple and will certainly stand out among the rest. Each box is sturdily constructed with certified sustainable walnut wood and is laser engraved by hand.
Custom Family Portrait
The bride and groom are sure to remember this amazing piece of art. The portrait is personalized based on the couple's unique features using information that you provide. You're able to customize all of the details in addition to the size. The prints come unframed.
Personalized 20″x16″ Star Map Print
This cool print will show the exact way the sky looked on important night's in the couple's life - their birth date, the day the met, their engagement date or even the wedding date. The quality is very nice - printed on bright white, acid-free, 100% cotton-based paper with a rich velvety linen texture
Stemless Shatterproof Copper Champagne Flutes
While champagne glasses might not be the most unique gift, copper ones are very different. They're great for keeping champagne extra cold, and those who love Moscow Mules will appreciate the similar design to Mule mugs.
Personalized Vintage Style Wood Planter Box
This awesome personalized planter is great for couples with a green thumb. They can use it on an outdoor patio, in a windowsill, or even in the kitchen for an herb garden. It's also not terribly expensive which is great if you're looking for a very special gift without spending too much.
Our Bucket List: A Creative and Inspirational Journal for Ideas and Adventures for Couples
With their future in front of them, newly engaged couples will love the ability to jot down their bucket list dreams. This journal provides the perfect structure to do so, with 82 pages of space. It's also very inexpensive if your budget is on the lower side for an engagement gift.