Top 10 Best Men’s Duffel Coats: Buy, Compare & Save

Amazon

Like so many members of the men’s fashion family, the Men’s Duffle Coat has its roots in military fashion. A popular theory is that the military frock coat, which has been used by the militaries of many different countries pre-20th Century, is the basis for the Duffle coat. What’s very well known is that the British Royal Navy began issuing the duffle coat to its sailors in the late 1800s. (And before we go any further, let’s just dispense with the spelling issue right here. It can be spelled either d-u-f-f-e-l or d-u-f-f-l-e.) The coats used by the Royal Navy were made by Original Montgomery, an apparel company in England that still makes the coats today. This is why the duffle coat — which is the only wool fashion coat to sport a hood — is so associated with England.

Other than the hood, perhaps the most notable feature of the men’s duffle coat is the toggles that are used for the front closure. The toggle is, traditionally, made of buffalo horn while the strap (which is looped over the toggle) is traditionally leather. This type of closure was created because it was easier for seamen to open and close their coats with gloves on. The closure itself is so associated with the duffle coat that it’s also commonly known as a toggle coat.

Whatever you call it, this particular fashion certainly isn’t limited to England, as it’s very popular just about anywhere. We did note, in preparing this post, that not everyone knows that the coat is named duffle. Here’s a quick video that will make you say, “Ahhhh. Right. I know what a duffle coat is.”

Something to keep in mind about the video: the chap correctly recommends wearing the coat with a suit or some very nice clothing. What he doesn’t mention is that the duffle coat can most definitely be worn with more of a street look. Heck , you could pair it with jeans and something from our list of the Top 10 Best Men’s Dress Sneakers 2017. In other words, this is a coat you can rep with any style.

Most traditionally, the coat is made of boiled wool. This is simply a process of agitating the wool in water in order to tighten the fabric and make it more weather resistant. Since the duffle coat branched out from military wear and became an everyday favorite of people everywhere, it’s been made with many different fabrics other than wool. Some of them are repped here.

1. Original Montgomery Men’s Duffle Coat

From the original makers of the men’s duffle coat. This made in England beauty is the epitome of the men’s duffle coat, as it is just about as traditional as you can get. We’re showing it here in navy, but it’s also available in charcoal and camel. This specimen is made of 70 percent Italian wool and features a tartan lining. Of course, it comes with the traditional leather straps and buffalo horn toggles. Like the traditional duffle coat, this one is somewhat long: about mid-to-lower thigh. If you’re interested in something shorter, take a look at this Original Montgomery, which features three toggle closures as opposed to four. Unlike several of the pieces in this list, the Original Montgomery — in this model — does not have a detachable hood. We don’t see that as a downside, but we do think it would be great if the coat had side hand warmer pockets, in addition to the flapless pockets. Super minor point, though, because we think this coat scores a 100.

Price: $299

Pros:

Tartan lining

Italian wool

Buffalo horn toggles

Cons:

No side hand warmer pockets

2. Cole Haan Duffle Coat

A very beautiful edition of the men’s duffle coat. This Cole Haan piece is 65 percent wool and features a rib knit collar and quilted lining, a couple of elements that will help a lot if you’re out in the elements. In addition to the snap closures for the hood, which is removable, there are also white drawstrings (another feature to help in rough weather) that contrast brightly with the navy color. This model does have side hand warmer pockets, as well as the front flap pockets. Cole Haan does offer another type of duffle coat — or, at least, what they’re calling a duffle coat. As you can see in this Melton, a couple of key duffle features are missing: no hood and no toggle closures. It’s a nice looking coat, but it ain’t a duffle coat. This second entry on our list most definitely is a men’s duffle coat, and it’s a beauty.

Price: $381.43-$629.99 (depending on size selected)

Pros:

Elegant

Hand warmer pockets

Quilted lining

Rib knit collar

Cons:

One color only

3. BGSD Benjamin Duffle Coat

Another very traditional men’s duffle coat. This camel colored version features four toggle closures with the additional zipper closure. It’s got the snaps up at the collar, which is great for tough weather. The hood is detachable (via zipper) and the piece is lined and filled with insulating polyester. Several of the reviews (almost 90 percent of which are five and four stars) mention the warmth of this coat. If you have to find something to possibly take the teeny-tiniest bit of exception to, let it be the flapped pockets. The original duffles used by the military didn’t have flaps, but they became often seen in civilian models.

Price: $169.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Four toggles

Detachable hood

Cons:

Flap pockets

4. Infinity Sheepskin Duffle Coat

With this entry, the list moves away from the traditional wool. This unit is all sheepskin, with both the outer shell and the lining. Whether or not you’re after the classic men’s duffle coat, it’s undeniable that this is a fantastic looking coat. It really is well put together for any rough weather, as it features double collar buttons as well as a button closure for the hood flap. The hood, also lined with sheepskin, also features a drawstring closure, adding to the weather proofing quotient. The maker, Infinity, calls the sheepskin duffle coat “the ultimate winter luxury.” They’re pretty much on the mark, as this entry is one of the most expensive on the list.

Price: $649.99-$679.99

Pros:

Collar buttons

Detachable hood

Rain resistant

Cons:

Non-traditional material

5. Simons Leather Duffle Coat

Another non-traditional material, this one in cow leather. More precisely, it’s Nappa leather, which is a leather that’s been produced to be particularly soft. The 3/4 length here is traditional and it does have four toggle closures, in addition to a zipper closure. The hood is detachable and the flapped front pockets feature snap closures. This model comes with an open cuff design which might allow a bit of wind in, if you’re out in the elements. The maker, Simons Leather, is based in the Bournemouth-Poole area of England.

Price: $389-$469

Pros:

Detachable hood

Toggle and zipper closure

Cons:

Non-traditional material

Open cuff design

6. Coach Crosby Duffle Coat

From the multi-national luxury goods company, this Crosby duffle coat is very traditional in just about every way but one: it’s a bit shorter than the usual 3/4 length. In this case, the coat is 32-inches in length, as opposed to the standard 39-inches. Otherwise, it hits just about all the marks: 78 percent wool; front button and four toggle closures; non-detachable bucket hood. This version, which is black, features an interior pocket on the left hand side and has a vented back.

Price: $314.99

Pros:

Traditional wool

Four toggle closures

Cons:

Shorter length

7. Gloverall Duffle Coat

In terms of the tradition behind the men’s duffle coat, Gloverall just about marches in lock-step with Original Montgomery. That is, while OM created the version worn by the Royal British Navy, it was Gloverall that brought the style to the masses. At the end of World War II, Harold and Freda Morris purchased all the excess duffle coats from the British military. They sold out pretty quickly and the savvy couple decided to start manufacturing the coats themselves. As for this tan version, it is very traditional in just about every respect. The flapped pockets are reflective of the civilian mode that emerged post-war. The toggles are traditional buffalo horn with the leather loop fasteners and the inside is in a traditional tartan pattern. This model includes what the company calls an “added collar,” which will be very handy in inclement weather and will give the coat a great look should you decided to removed the detachable hood.

Price: $775

Pros:

Elegant

Snap collar closure

Detachable hood

Cons:

Unlined

No zip closure

8. The Project Garments Longline Knitted Duffle Coat

Perhaps the funkiest of the bunch, this model is a knit sweater material in design. It’s 50 percent wool — that’s the sweater part — and 50 percent cotton, which comprises the arm and shoulder portions of the shell. While it may be warm, we think that the sweater-type material won’t put up much of a protest to the bad weather. But The Project Garments is known for focussing on and creating unique looks. This does feature three traditional toggle closures, as well as the very visible silver colored zipper closure. Knitted and made in Italy, it’s machine washable, which is handy. Just make sure you follow the laundering instructions, or your 3/4 length duffle could become a waist coat.

Price: $189

Pros:

Unique knit design

Machine washable

Long cut

Cons:

Lower weather resistance

9. Helly Hansen Canvas ASK Duffel Coat

Our ninth entry to the list also resides outside the lanes of tradition. The Helly Hansen is a waterproof, breathable canvas coat, but it does feature toggle closures. These aren’t buffalo horn: the toggles are made of aluminum and the straps are dynema rope. Helly Hansen says the toggles on this model are “a custom design tribute to the modern racing yacht.” The coat’s length is a bit shorter than the traditional 3/4 length. Comes in either red or navy and, traditional or not, it’s a good looking joint.

Price: $299.99-$650 (depending on size/color selected)

Pros:

Waterproof

Contemporary look

Cons:

Non-detachable hood

10. Marc New York Kyle Duffle Coat

Longtime New York City designer Andrew Marc finishes up the list with this charcoal version. This piece is 63 percent wool (22 percent poly, seven percent Rayon and three percent acrylic) and features three toggle closures with non-leather bands. Additionally, there’s a front zipper closure and collar snaps. The hood is detachable and the coat takes on a significantly different look without the hood.

Price: $230

Pros:

Detachable hood

Zipper closure

Cons:

Non-leather toggles

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.