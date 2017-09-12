Destiny 2 September 12 Hotfix: What Changed?

Bungie

After undergoing a lengthy maintenance, Destiny 2 is now available for playing again on both Xbox One and PS4. The maintenance was done today over the course of seven hours and it also implemented a hotfix.

One of the main things to come with the update was the inclusion of Guided Games. The feature was available from launch but was not yet available. Guided Games has entered a beta of sorts with the official rollout happening at a later date. Users are hit with a screen explaining Guided Games once they boot up Destiny 2 for the first time after the update.

Another change was the implementation of the Clan Roster. You have been able to create and join a clan for a few days now but there was a bug with the Clan Roster that didn’t actually let you view members. It also stated there was only one member in your clan even if you had more members than that.

In all, the update didn’t fix a whole lot but that wasn’t the likely target of this scheduled maintenance. The Leviathan raid launches tomorrow and part of this update might have been to stabilize the servers in anticipation for all the players trying out the raid for the first time. Whatever the case may be, the maintenance is over and players can now jump back into the world of Destiny 2.

It’s possible the controversial gauntlets have been removed with the update as well. Bungie did announce steps were being taken to remove the gauntlets from the game but did not specify whether that mean a reskin or if they were going to be gone entirely.

The full patch notes for Destiny 2 version 1.0.2.1 are listed below.

1.0.2.1 The one about Clan rosters.



Clans Fixed an issue that caused Clan Rosters to not be displayed in game

Items

Fixed an issue that caused players to not receive MIDA Mini-Tool when they have a full weapon inventory Players can obtain their missing MIDA Mini-Tool from Devrim Kay

