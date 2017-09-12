Destiny 2: Here’s The Leviathan Raid Unlock Time

Bungie

It has been a grueling week for Destiny 2 fans having to wait for the first raid. Bungie chose to launch the raid a week after the launch of the game which gave players a good chance to boost their Power Level up to the desired levels for the raid.

Game director Luke Smith confirmed the required Power Level for the Raid on Twitter which means players will have some additional grinding to do if they have not quite reached that level.

The Leviathan raid in Destiny 2 will follow the same path raids followed in Destiny 1. Leviathan has an increasing Power Level that will become more difficult with each encounter you pass. This is due to all the loot you will acquire that helps improve player’s levels as they progress through the raid. This means that even though the Power Level to start the raid is just 260, you should probably be a higher level if you plan on succeeding in this raid. If you need some tips on how to raise your Power Level, just head to this link for our tips on how to do so.

The Leviathan raid unlocks this Wednesday, September 13, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. If you are currently in a clan with enough players, then you have nothing to worry about if you plan on doing this raid. However, if you’re predominantly a solo player then you will likely run into some issues. Destiny 2’s new system to help all players experience endgame content, Guided Games, will not be available until September 26. This means you’ll either have to wait until that date or find a group of friends or players willing to take on the raid with you.

We don’t have much to share about the raid since Bungie has remained pretty tight-lipped about the whole situation. If you search hard enough, we’re sure you can dig up some information but it’s probably better if you just go into the raid blind. We do know a weapon will be available from the raid due to the drops that have been going out over the week. It’s possible Bungie has some other tricks up its sleeve it terms of loot but we don’t know anything for sure.

We will find out more information soon enough since the raid will be here soon. Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One and PS4. The PC version is coming October 24 as a Battle.net exclusive.