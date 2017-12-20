Top 5 Best Cool Christmas Gifts for Mom 2017

Wanna get mom something cool? These cool Christmas gifts for mom will help make her holiday the best ever. Even if you’ve left your shopping ’til the very last minute, there are cool gifts that you can order now and get in time for Christmas gifting. Every gift on this list is available to buy online, which means that you can skip the nightmare at your local mall. Read on to discover some thoughtful and cool gift ideas for Christmas 2017. And act quickly…Amazon’s shipping cutoff date for 2-day shipping (the fastest shipping available for the entirety of the lower 48) is this Friday, December 22. You can learn more about Amazon’s order cut-off dates for Christmas gifts here.

1. ‘Muffin Tops’

Lots of moms love to bake, and love to laugh. These punny little muffin molds are a tongue-in-cheek gift that will delight your mother. They’re cheap, goofy, and practically guaranteed to put a smile on your mom’s face on Christmas morning. These are one of the most popular gifts this holiday season.

Looking for a fun alternative? We also love these avocado huggers, perfect for the healthy eater who hates kitchen waste. They’re back in stock on December 22, so if you act fast, you should be able to get these shipped out just under the wire for Amazon’s Christmas cutoff ordering calendar.

Price: $7.49

2. Alex + Ani Birthstone Bangle

These bracelets are an awesome gift for women of all ages. Prices vary slightly depending on birthstone and metal finish, but we’ve seen selected styles for about 40 percent off the list price. These bangles look great alone, or stacked. Consider buying just one to celebrate the month of her birth, or grab a bunch to symbolize the birthdates of everyone in her family.

Price: $18.98 (41 percent off MSRP on select styles)

3. Wonder Woman Character Apron

This inexpensive gift is great for moms who love spending time in the kitchen, or moms who are huge fans of Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter. Other character aprons are also available, such as Superman.

Price: $10.99

4. ‘Our Q&A a Day: 3-Year Journal for 2 People’

Looking for a sweet gift? This sentimental journal is perfect for your mom. The book provides a question for every day of the year, with enough space for two people to jot down a one- or two-sentence response to each of the questions posed. Some questions are romantic, like “Where would you like to travel with your partner?”, while others are about self-discovery and individually, like “What is your top priority today?”. This is a journal she can share with her husband or partner, and when it is eventually filled, it will make a great family keepsake to be passed down to future generations.

Price: $12.79 (25 percent off MSRP)

5. Versace Crystal Noir

This upscale fragrance is perfect for your cool, sophisticated mother. Crystal Noir is a long-lasting scent that stays with a woman all day, but doesn’t overpower. The primary scent is gardenia, with subtle notes of amber, plum and cedar. Not her cup of tea? Another cool and relevant gift idea for this holiday season is the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch.

Price: $42.71 (51 percent off MSRP)

