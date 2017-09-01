Gas Near Me: Where to Find Stations with Gasoline Nearby During ‘Shortage’

Getty

What can you do if you’re looking for gas, and many stations around you are out, but you simply don’t have enough fuel left to drive all over town, from location to location, trying to find gas near you? Although there isn’t truly a gasoline shortage right now, many stations in Texas are running low due to increased demand.

There are a few options that can limit your travel time and help you find gas near you faster.

Use Gas Buddy Online or Via Mobile App

Gas Buddy is a gasoline availability tracker that works from crowdsourcing reports from other users, and it’s very popular right now. If you visit a station and find that it has fuel or it doesn’t have fuel, mark that online or in the app. You can use Gas Buddy online to track fuel availability here. It has mobile apps here, but to access gas availability, you’ll need to go to the amenities tab, scroll over, and choose “has fuel.”

Gas Buddy is a great app, people are marking stations as “no fuel,” “has fuel,” “no power,” or “unknown.” This can give you real-time updates about gasoline status as you need it. Just remember: if you’re using the map, you won’t see the green/red/gray/black marks until you’ve zoomed in closer to the location where you’re looking.

Call the Gas Station

First, just make a phone call. Try calling the gas stations closest to you and find out if there’s gas available, rather than wasting gas by driving from location to location. And don’t wait to fill up until you’re almost on empty, if that’s your typical strategy. Give yourself a little room so you’re not panicked, thinking your car’s going to break down on the side of the road as you search for gas.

You might also just try looking late at night or very early in the morning, around 3 or 4 a.m. Sometimes it’s best to avoid long lines from rush hour commutes.

Visit QuickTrip’s Mobile App if You’re in North Texas

Use the QuickTrip app store locator function for up-to-the-minute gas availability details. For a list of QuickTrips with fuel available today, see the list on QuickTrip’s website here.

Visit Online Communities

Sometimes you can get the best real-time information from online communities, such as those on Reddit. Try these:

Do you have any other suggestions? Let us know in the comments below.