WATCH: Harvey Victim Curses at CNN for Interviewing ‘People During Their Worst Time’

A Houston mother complained about being interviewed by CNN on live television, cursing at the reporter and asking how they could continue interviewing people “during their worst time.” She asked how they could keep interviewing people while they are suffering from the catastrophic flooding.

The woman, who gave her name as Danielle, was interviewed at a shelter with her daughter by her side. She said they were waiting for the police for 36 hours at her house, but no one came. She decided to go to a gas station, where she waited for five days with “no food, no lights and nobody came.” Eventually, someone called her phone and they came to pick her up.

CNN reporter Rosa Flores then asked Danielle about saving her children. Danielle said she walked through four feet of water on the first day to get something for her children to eat. “Yeah, that’s a lot of s**t,” Danielle said.

“Y’all trying to interview people during their worst time,” Danielle told the CNN reporter. “Like that’s not the smartest thing to do. People are really breaking down and y’all sitting here with cameras and microphones trying to ask us what the f**k is wrong with us. Sometimes, you’re really trying to understand with the microphone still in my face, with me shivering cold with my kids went and you still putting the microphone in my face.”

During the interview, Flores repeatedly apologizes, but still holds the microphone towards Danielle. CNN anchor Jim Acosta interrupts the interview.

“It looks like you’ve got a very upset family there. We’re going to take a break from that and we’ll get back to you later on.”

Hurricane Harvey, which is now a Tropical Storm, has been battering the Houston area since Friday afternoon. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that 49.32 inches of rain was recorded southeast of Houston, making Harvey the most rain-producing storm ever in the contiguous 48 states. “This total is higher than the previous record of 48 inches set during tropical cyclone Amelia of 1978 at Medina, Texas,” NOAA said. Fifteen people have been killed in Texas because of the storm, including a Houston police officer, Steve Perez, who drowned in his patrol car.