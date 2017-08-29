WATCH: Hurricane Harvey Boat Rescuers Take Shots as They Rescue Stranded Texans

A Fox 26 reporter doing a segment on boat rescuers in Spring, Texas “sharing water out of the cap of a bottle” didn’t realize that the men were passing around shots.

“That’s really an example what we’re seeing,” the female reporter says, commenting on a man who apparently just threw back a shot of Skyy vodka in a rescue boat. “Look at them sharing water, just out of the cap of that bottle.”

“Yeah…” her male counterpart chimes in. “Yeah, I’m not sure that that was water.”

The woman realizes that she might be wrong and responds, “Whatever they need to feel better, guys.”

As the footage continues to roll, we see the man who passed out the shots pull out another jug, this time very clearly water.

The person filming the news segment laughs throughout.

However, Harvey is no laughing matter, particularly for those in Spring, which sits just north of Houston.

According to Spring Happenings, the city has seen mandatory evacuations in the wake of the rising waters which have yet to let up.

ABC News reports that as of today, 7 people have been confirmed dead, all victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Read More From Heavy

PHOTO: Joel Osteen’s Wikipedia Trolled Over Church’s Response to Hurricane Harvey
2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments

JOHN MAYOR

The FIRST MIRACLE Christ performed, was to turn water into wine!… and, at a wedding! If Christ was about the complete denial of alcohol, then his gesture at a wedding, would be hypocritical!
.
Please!… no emails!… Jesus is Lord!

Anonymous

Obviously the people taking shots while rescuing others are not members of Joel Osteen’s church.

Discuss on Facebook