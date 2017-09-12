Boston Common Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Boston Police Department is responding to a shooting in Boston Common. Two suspects are in custody.
Police confirmed that a man was shot with “life threatening injuries” near 139 Tremont Street.
1. Emerson College Told Students To Shelter in Place
The college is located near Boston Common.
2. There Is a Major Police Presence in the Area
3. There Are Delays on the Red and Green Lines
According to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, there are moderate delays on the Red Line.
