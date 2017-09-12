Boston Common Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Terageorge~commonswiki - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

The Boston Police Department is responding to a shooting in Boston Common. Two suspects are in custody.

Police confirmed that a man was shot with “life threatening injuries” near 139 Tremont Street.

#BPD confirming person shot (male victim) with life threatening injuries near 139 Tremont St (Boston Common). 2 suspects in custody. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 12, 2017

1. Emerson College Told Students To Shelter in Place

The college is located near Boston Common.

EMERSON ALERT! EMERSON ALERT! Gunshots reported on/near [INSERT]. If on campus go to nearest room, lock doors & silence phone. — Emerson College (@EmersonCollege) September 12, 2017

2. There Is a Major Police Presence in the Area

BREAKING: Major police presence around the Boston Common bandstand. We are working to confirm details. Pic Credit: Marie Connor pic.twitter.com/U72D1bqs5x — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) September 12, 2017

#BREAKING Man shot on Boston Common – BPD confirms two people in custody. #7News pic.twitter.com/RParKN7fy8 — Mike Fahey (@michaelefahey) September 12, 2017

Police have cordoned off a large section of Boston Common after a reported shooting pic.twitter.com/OHhA9lrVMk — Danny McDonald (@Danny__McDonald) September 12, 2017

3. There Are Delays on the Red and Green Lines

According to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, there are moderate delays on the Red Line.

4. Multiple Witnesses Reported the Shooting

Lots of police and a half dozen ambulances #bostoncommon — Marmaduke Chuffnell (@BaronChuffnell) September 12, 2017

Person shot on Boston Common and perpetrator ran on train tracks. The reason why my train isn't moving. — Aaron Gallo (@Novacharter) September 12, 2017

Holy shit, there was literally a shooting as I was walking into Boston Common. Stay away from the area and stay safe — Marc Rudkowski (@inacubicle) September 12, 2017

5. Boston Common is Located in the Heart of Boston