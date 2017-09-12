Boston Common Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Terageorge~commonswiki - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Boston Common.

The Boston Police Department is responding to a shooting in Boston Common. Two suspects are in custody.

Police confirmed that a man was shot with “life threatening injuries” near 139 Tremont Street.

1. Emerson College Told Students To Shelter in Place

The college is located near Boston Common.

2. There Is a Major Police Presence in the Area

3. There Are Delays on the Red and Green Lines

According to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, there are moderate delays on the Red Line.

4. Multiple Witnesses Reported the Shooting

5. Boston Common is Located in the Heart of Boston

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook