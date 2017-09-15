Cassini’s 13-Year Saturn Mission Ends With Grand Finale

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Almost two decades after it took off from Earth, NASA scientists captured the final pieces of data from the Cassini spacecraft as it plummeted into Saturn on Friday morning.

The “grand finale” to the Cassini mission marks the end to one of the most successful planetary space missions in history.

“This is the final chapter of an amazing mission, but it’s also a new beginning,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Cassini’s discovery of ocean worlds at Titan and Enceladus changed everything, shaking our views to the core about surprising places to search for potential life beyond Earth.”

According to NASA, one of the final pieces of data captured by the spacecraft was an infrared photo it took while plummeting to the planet. It shows a spot on Saturn’s dark side where it disintegrated after communications were severed.

Where did @CassiniSaturn make its final plunge? This infrared view shows the spot in the atmosphere of the planet: https://t.co/KPNcuubRbO pic.twitter.com/2m5ZfiXKG6 — NASA (@NASA) September 15, 2017

“One of the most beautiful planets we can imagine,” Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen said of Saturn during a press briefing.

“There it is, one of the most beautiful planets we can imagine…some of the science borders on Sci-Fi” – @Dr_ThomasZ https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/L1z3TMeY5C — NASA (@NASA) September 15, 2017

Cassini was launched on October 15, 1997 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40. It was the first probe ever to orbit Saturn and entered orbit in 2004.

During those almost 20 years, Cassini flew through space and nearby Saturn to gather groundbreaking information on the makeup and structure of Saturn’s rings.

It also delivered the Huygens probe to Titan, becoming the first spacecraft to land in the outer solar system.

“Most of what we have in science textbooks about Saturn comes from Cassini,” JPL Director Mike Watkins said to the Washington Post. “The discoveries are so compelling, we have to go back.”

The total cost of the planetary exploration mission was $3.26 billion.

Friday’s “grand finale” was planned out well in advance by NASA. Back in April, the spacecraft started a series of orbits that had the goal of looking in between and behind Saturn’s rings.

Just days before it was set to crash into Saturn, NASA decided to fly Cassini past Titan one final time. In doing so, the gravitational pull from the moon acted as a slingshot as it pushed Cassini toward Saturn on its last-ever ride.

At around 3:30 a.m. Pacific on Friday, Cassini officially entered Saturn’s atmosphere and was noted by NASA as travelling 77,000 miles per hour. All the while, it was collecting its last bits of data regarding Saturn’s atmosphere.

“The signal from the spacecraft is gone and within the next 45 seconds so will be the spacecraft,” Earl Maize, the program manager said from mission control just after 4:55 a.m. local time. “This has been an incredible mission, an incredible spacecraft, and you’re all an incredible team.”

Earl Maize thanks his incredible team. Almost everything we know about Saturn comes from Cassini, comes from this team. #NASASocial pic.twitter.com/K2rTI1TuMZ — Mark Benson (@WaysideWriter) September 15, 2017

Here are some of the final images, courtesy of NASA, taken by Cassini before its mission was ended:

Here are some incredible images and videos taken by Cassini during its 13 years of orbit:

