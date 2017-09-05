How To Prepare for Hurricane Irma

Getty

Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on Texas and parts of Louisiana last week. Now residents of Florida are bracing for Hurricane Irma, which is building strength in the Atlantic Ocean and is now a Category 4 hurricane.

Do you know how to prepare for a major hurricane? Here are some tips on how to stay safe before and after the storm hits.

Are you concerned about Hurricane Irma? Here is a good graphic of things you can be doing now to make sure you are prepared. #flwx pic.twitter.com/pi8clcC6eF — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 3, 2017

According to Ready.gov, there are several things you can do to before the storm hits.

First, have an evacuation plan. And have a family emergency plan so you can stay in touch in the event that power goes out.

“Evacuation planning is number one on the list,” said Rick Knabb, the director of the National Hurricane Center.

Checklist: Things to know before a hurricane hits https://t.co/Y0n77Wp7t4 pic.twitter.com/1jPybVmW1N — WPTV (@WPTV) September 4, 2017

Make a disaster supply kit, including flashlights, batteries, cash, first aid supplies, any medications needed, and copies of important documents and identification. And check your insurance coverage.

Trim or remove damaged trees and limbs, secure any items that could cause damage during the storm, such as patio furniture and loose rain gutters. Secure the roof, windows and doors.

If you decide to stay in your home and ride out the storm, make sure you have enough food and water for several days in case there is flooding or blocked roads. Even better, get a generator but keep it outside, at least 20 feet away from windows and doors.

Set up alerts on your phone for emergency notifications and charge your batteries and have a map on hand. Also have a plan for your pets.

For more information, visit Ready.gov/hurricanes.