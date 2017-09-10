True Or False? Florida Rumors, Fake News & Hoaxes During Hurricane Irma

Getty

“Any rumors you may have heard that TECO is intentionally cutting off power to customers are false,” reads a marquee on the home page for TECO Energy, which services 725,000 residents in the Tampa Bay area.

Rumors that electric companies were planning to cut off power in order to force people to evacuate are just one of many hoaxes circulating throughout the state during the havoc being wreaked by superstorm Hurricane Irma.

Any rumors you may have heard that TECO is intentionally cutting power to customers are false. See #Irma updates at https://t.co/2b3Dcr2HEo — Tampa Electric (@TampaElectric) September 10, 2017

“Duke Energy is not de-energizing services in any area to expedite evacuations,” said a spokesperson for the power company, which also services customers in the Tampa area.

More rumors related to Hurricane Irma have been circulating the internet, ranging from the mild to the outlandish:

No truth to the rumor there is a Go-Fund-Me account to get @rushlimbaugh to ride out the Irma liberal hoax strapped to a pole in Miami — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 8, 2017

#Rumor or #Fact An image purportedly showing a news ticker that reads "Hurricane Irma now contains sharks" is… https://t.co/u2LnMiCYfN — Securit Scams & Hoax (@SecuHoaxScams) September 7, 2017

RUMOR ALERT update: Images trolls posted as alleged Irma-related looting are from 2011 London riots from Telegraph: https://t.co/Ms1ZWCtNfn — Heather Merrick (@heatheremerrick) September 10, 2017

However, some rumors are all-too-serious, and law enforcement agencies have been working to combat those rumors and incorrect beliefs that could put people’s lives at risk:

NEWS12-NBC26 reports RT MeredithWRDW: Aiken Co is NOT under #Irma evacuation orders. Apparently, there's a rumor about it. We've received m… — Channel 1 Atlanta (@channel1atlanta) September 7, 2017

RUMOR CONTROL: I-95 and I-75 (at the GA & FL border) are NOT moving and will NOT move in one-direction ("contra flow"). THIS IS FAKE. #Irma pic.twitter.com/A220oWJFYu — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) September 8, 2017

The rumor mill has gotten so out of control that FEMA has set up a website aimed at separating Hurricane Irma fact and fiction.

There is so much fake news circulating as Hurricane Irma hits Florida, FEMA has set up "Rumor Control" website https://t.co/pl8pP6blSy — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) September 10, 2017

Here are some highlights from the FEMA rumor control page: