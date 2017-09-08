Hurricane Irma Live Stream: Watch the Storm on Florida Web Cams Online

Getty

Hurricane Irma is slowly nearing the U.S. coast, after leaving devastation in its wake. Most models now predict the storm will hit Florida, and it may be a devastating Category 4 when it makes landfall. Parts of Florida, including the Florida Keys, will begin experiencing hurricane conditions by Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Many businesses and people in the path of the storm are setting up webcams throughout the state to help others see exactly what’s happening. We are sharing these in advance of the storm’s arrival, predicted to happen Saturday or Sunday, so you can watch the changes that happen in the weather as the storm nears.

The feed above shows radar of Irma and three picture-in-picture live cams that periodically change location, showing mostly areas in Florida.

These feeds could go up and down periodically due to power outages and storm damage, or they may switch from being a live stream to a rewatchable video, but we will keep updating this post periodically as the storm progresses. We will also add more feeds as the storm’s path continues.

Orlando Live Stream

First is a live stream from downtown Orlando.

Florida Keys, Key West & Marathon, Florida

First up is a live view of Duval Street in the Florida Keys.

BroadwaveLiveCams has multiple streams set up from Key West and Marathon Florida. This super stream rotates among them all:

This next live feed is a live stream of cruise ship docks at Mallory Square in Key West Florida.

Here’s another video from Key West. This one shows the roof top of Two Friends Patio Restaurant near Duval and Front Street.

This video shows another angle of cruise ship docks in Key West, Florida.

And the Key West Seaport Cam:

And the Marathon, Florida cam showing the ocean:

Miami, Florida

First we have a video from a resident’s third floor building at NE 135th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

This next video is a live stream from Twitch.tv. According to Redditor beef_swellington, it shows the Venetian causeway, “pointing … over the free anchorage area of the bay of Miami. It should stay up as long as there’s internet and power.”

And here’s a video from Biscayne Bay:

Next is North Miami in North Bay Village.

And here is a view from 23rd and Collins, showing the 1 Hotel. ZeroEight notes that they have backup battery to run the feed as long as possible.

Here’s local news in Miami:

Tampa, Florida Live Streams & Cams

Here is a live cam from the University of Tampa.

Big Cat Rescue is located in Tampa Florida and they have a live stream below, although this one appears to sometimes rotate between different locations. We’re including several live streams from Big Cat Rescue. On Facebook, they announced that they have been purchasing sand bags, sand, trash bags, and plywood, and have generators in place to keep meat frozen for the cats. If you’d like to donate to Big Cat Rescue, text CATFUND to 52-886.

Here’s the Kitten Cabana of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa:

Here’s Tiger Lake at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa. Sometimes you can see a tiger on the feed:

And here’s the bobcat rehab station.

And their feeding station.

Lioness Nikita’s station:

West Palm Beach Web Cam

Next we have a live stream of the West Palm Beach skyline from Joe Forzano.

Melbourne, Florida Live Stream

Melbourne is also in the path of Irma. Here’s a live stream from Melbourne Beach:

Clearwater Beach Live

First up is a view of Clearwater Beach, Florida.

This stream is from Clearwater Beach. It has been streaming since December 29, 2016. Will it continue through the hurricane? (Unfortunately, it looks like this next one might have been disabled.)

Other Streams

This live stream is from Seaside, Florida, in far north Florida on the west side:

Keep track of the hurricane’s progress with the feed below, or check out Heavy’s story at the end to see multiple live radar streams and live news feeds.