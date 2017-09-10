Hurricane Irma Miami Flooding: Photos & Videos

Getty

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, barreling the state with 130 mph winds as it moves up the coast.

“Breaking News: Streets have flooded in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood,” @MikeSpearksNBC6 tweeted:

Breaking News: Uprooted trees in Edgewater Miami. We've just measured hurricane force winds (74mph) on our wind meters here. @NBC6 pic.twitter.com/vxyhG7fLke — Michael Spears NBC6 (@MikeSpearsNBC6) September 10, 2017

A better view of Biscayne Bay flowing into Miami's Edgewater neighborhood right now. @NBC6 is LIVE: https://t.co/9W5mkpCWGZ #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/z0AAeR09H5 — Michael Spears NBC6 (@MikeSpearsNBC6) September 10, 2017

“You’ve got whitecaps on Brickell. I don’t know what more to say”: Major #Irma flooding in Miami neighborhood https://t.co/HaKTS9DwgG pic.twitter.com/nAmXRXtqoq — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 10, 2017

The storm made its first landfall in the U.S. in Cudjoe Key around 9:10 a.m.

That news was announced by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), which wrote, “Hurricane #Irma makes landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys.”

The NHC also wrote:

“The center of Hurricane Irma made landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys at 9:10 am EDT. A gust to 106 mph (171 km/h) was just reported at the National Key Deer Refuge in Big Pine Key.

Storm surges are expected to be anywhere from one to fifteen feet, especially along the west coast area, all the way from Marco Island to the Florida Keys. The storm surge could be the biggest obstacle from the tropical storm, and is the biggest reason for hurricane-related deaths by drowning.

“Storm surge flooding of 10-15 ft is now expected along the SW Florida coast,” the NHC wrote in a tweet. “This is a dire and life-threatening situation.”