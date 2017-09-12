Irene Roberts: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

On Sunday morning, 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins was found dead in a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont, Illinois, where she had been partying with friends the night before. Jenkins’ body was found about 20 hours after she was first reported missing.

“Jenkins’ mother, Teresa Martin, said police told her Jenkins apparently let herself into the freezer while inebriated and died inside. An autopsy was performed Sunday but it wasn’t immediately clear whether foul play was suspected, according to Becky Schlikerman, spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office,” reports the Chicago Tribune.

An autopsy on Jenkins was completed by Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, but the results have not been released.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Jenkins’ death. Her two friends, Monifah Shelton and Irene Roberts, are both getting a lot of attention on the internet lately as they were two of the last people to see Jenkins before she died.

Here is what you need to know about Irene Roberts:

1. Roberts Streamed a Facebook Live From the Hotel & Police Are Now Investigating It

Many people have been using Facebook Live to document their lives in real time and to share things with their friends and family on the social networking site. Roberts, 21, posted a Facebook Live video from the hotel with her friends, who all seemed to be having fun and enjoying their night out.

“Most of the video shows her smoking weed with her friends and listening to music. Roberts can be heard throughout the video answering cell phone calls and directing people to room #926 in the hotel,” reports Sandra Rose.

This video has been watched millions of times as the internet tries their best to be detectives. People keep pointing out things that they see in Roberts’ sunglasses. Jenkins’ family has said they want those in the video to come forward and say what happened, and police are now investigating the video.

“Yes, they’ve looked at it and continue to look at it and all the other social media videos and posts. They are leaving no stone unturned as far as trying to corral everyone they can and talk to them and interview them about what happened and what was going on that night,” Rosemont Police spokesman Gary Mack told the Chicago Tribune on Monday.

2. Roberts & Shelton Have Changed Their Stories Repeatedly, Jenkins’ Mom Says

In an effort to learn what might have happened to her daughter, Jenkins’ mom talked to Roberts and Shelton, since they were with her before she died. However, Martin says that the girls didn’t have the same story and that every time they talked, things changed. This made Martin very suspicious and she has been anxiously awaiting information from police regarding this case.

Martin seems to think that there is something else going on and told WGN-TV, “I believe someone in this hotel killed my child.”

Social media seems convinced that Jenkins’ death was foul play, many believing that there is a lot more to this story than what has been uncovered by police thus far. Thousands of people who have watched the Facebook Live video have been trying to put the pieces together and figure out what might have happened to Jenkins.

Ultimately, however, the police may have quite the puzzle to solve.

3. Irene Roberts May Have Already Gone to the Police to Talk About Jenkins

Although no one has been charged in this case, police are still interested in interviewing the people who were with Jenkins on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

“Best friend, no friend, you’re a suspect, you was in there, just come forward. You was happy enough to put yourself on Facebook, now be happy enough to come over here and tell these detectives what happened. Everyone that was in that room should march down to the police department. Somebody inside that room knows what happened,” Andrew Holmes, the activist working with Jenkins’ family, told WGN.

The video above was posted on YouTube on Monday and claims to show Roberts at the police station. The person who took the video claims that Roberts is sitting on a chair, in the main lobby area. Though her face isn’t completely visible, those who have watched the video do believe that the girl in the chair is indeed Roberts.

4. Roberts Works at a Record Label & Is a Mother of 1

According to her Facebook page, Roberts works at L.G.M Entertainment. Below is the description from the company’s “About” section on Facebook.

“L.G.M. Entertainment is a record label founded by Chicago, IL born producer/rapper/entrepreneur Allen ‘Grindin Pun’ Lane. L.G.M.’s music ranges from Rap & R&B to Pop & Soul. With a Successful release of founder Grindin Pun’s ‘Established to Grind #2’ CD in December 2013 the label expects to keep the momentum going with the release of the first L.G.M. Entertainment Compilation entitled ‘Tha Sample’ released July 2014. L.G.M. is fast on its way to becoming one of the top ‘Streamed’ and top selling ‘digitally distributed’ independent record labels worldwide. Our Current roster includes: C.Real, Eazy, Grindin Pun, K’Hari Q’Shaan, Lilbro, Lil-t9, P’Holsta, P$money, Jimmie Tye, & T8rock.”

Aside from selfies, Roberts has posted quite a few photos of her son, TJ. The child looks to be about 2 or 3 years old. It is unclear who fathered her child or if she has any other children, however, Roberts is single, according to a recent Facebook post.

5. Roberts Talked About the Hotel Party on Facebook & Briefly Deleted Her Account After Jenkins Died

Roberts was really excited about the party and advertised it on her Facebook page. It appears as though she celebrated her birthday earlier in the week, perhaps on Tuesday, September 5, based on this Facebook post, and she may have been throwing this party to celebrate.

There has also been some chatter about how Roberts and Jenkins know each other. The going thought is that Roberts and Shelton are good friends and that Shelton invited Jenkins to the party.

Not long after Jenkins’ death was reported, Roberts deactivated her Facebook page. However, she has since reactivated it, she has not made mention of Jenkins at all.