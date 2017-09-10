Irma Naples Landfall: Video & Photos of Hurricane

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Irma, now a still-powerful category 3 storm, was making landfall along Florida’s southwestern coast in the area of Naples and Marco Island. Other communities in the area, like Fort Myers, were also in immediate peril around 3 p.m. on the east coast.

People were already posting videos and photos from the scene in Naples.

This is how the monstrous storm looked as it approached Naples. According to CNN, at 3 p.m., “Naples and Marco Island will endure some of the strongest winds in the next few hours.”

The National Hurricane Center warned: “The threat of catastrophic storm surge flooding is highest along the southwest coast of Florida, where 10 to 15 feet of inundation above ground level is expected. This is a life-threatening situation.”

#HoyMismo Nivel del agua comienza a subir en Naples. Aumentará rápidamente después del paso del ojo del #HuracánIrma. pic.twitter.com/06hjstlzFx — Noticieros Hoy Mismo (@HoyMismoTSI) September 10, 2017

Here are some of the other photos and videos that people are posting from the scene of the hurricane’s landfall (it also landed in the Florida Keys earlier on Sunday morning):

Heavy winds were seen in the area, although the threat from storm surge was perhaps even more dire. Trees were snapping. The gusts were reported in excess of 80 mph and there was a significant debris field, according to CNN.

The winds are starting to tear down and rip out trees all over SWFL. This comes from a viewer in North #Naples. #Irma @NBC2 pic.twitter.com/ebYGu9mAvR — Jesse Pagan (@JessePagan_) September 10, 2017

#HoyMismo El Centro Nacional de Huracanes informa que el ojo del #HuracanIrma se aproxima a Naples, Florida. pic.twitter.com/dF5lCjn3vQ — Noticieros Hoy Mismo (@HoyMismoTSI) September 10, 2017

Some flooding was also being experienced already.

https://t.co/OGBVc8QyTB Aquí una webcam en Naples, Florida. Por donde se supone que pasará el ojo de #Irma #HuracanIrma — Isanonisa (@Isanonisa) September 10, 2017

Another stream south of Naples. Looks at those winds sweeping across the landscape. https://t.co/ZbvG7qOV1H #Irma pic.twitter.com/1XlhpEGvAi — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 10, 2017

.@EarthUncutTV Hurricane Irma wind and rain whipping through Naples, Florida https://t.co/SBdA7eqBVC — 🔴⚪️🔵🇺🇸ɹǝʇunH (@realLHunterJ) September 10, 2017

9-10-2017 Naples, FL – Downed Trees Snapped Powerlines High Wind https://t.co/HVTywZ1VuZ via @StormwallVideos — Stormwall (@StormwallVideos) September 10, 2017

El huracán Irma azota con fuerza a Florida (En vivo desde Miami, Naples y West Palm Beach) https://t.co/SP9KndbjEC — J J (@jesfercan) September 10, 2017

RT – FoxNews – National Hurricane Center: The Center of "dangerous" #HurricaneIrma is approaching Naples. pic.twitter.com/whWBVN07wD — Fox News Specialists (@FoxSpecialists) September 10, 2017

In San Marco Island south of Naples

Gusts of 140mph https://t.co/arJ1IQmg0G — ScramMan (@scrampestman) September 10, 2017

By 2 p.m., the storm was already looming over southwestern Florida. This was its position then:

LOCATION…25.6N 81.8W

ABOUT 35 MI…55 KM S OF NAPLES FLORIDA

ABOUT 70 MI…115 KM S OF FT. MYERS FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…120 MPH…195 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 350 DEGREES AT 12 MPH…19 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…936 MB…27.64 INCHES

Follow the hurricane’s progress on the National Hurricane Center’s site here. Many had projected that the storm would make its second landfall in Naples for at least a day after it started to shift to the west.

"We've already started to see trees falling down and that's only going to get worse," says @edlavaCNN in Naples, FL https://t.co/UV2TbA0lY0 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 10, 2017

