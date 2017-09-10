Irma Naples Landfall: Video & Photos of Hurricane

Hurricane Irma, now a still-powerful category 3 storm, was making landfall along Florida’s southwestern coast in the area of Naples and Marco Island. Other communities in the area, like Fort Myers, were also in immediate peril around 3 p.m. on the east coast.
People were already posting videos and photos from the scene in Naples.
This is how the monstrous storm looked as it approached Naples. According to CNN, at 3 p.m., “Naples and Marco Island will endure some of the strongest winds in the next few hours.”
The National Hurricane Center warned: “The threat of catastrophic storm surge flooding is highest along the southwest coast of Florida, where 10 to 15 feet of inundation above ground level is expected. This is a life-threatening situation.”
Here are some of the other photos and videos that people are posting from the scene of the hurricane’s landfall (it also landed in the Florida Keys earlier on Sunday morning):
Heavy winds were seen in the area, although the threat from storm surge was perhaps even more dire. Trees were snapping. The gusts were reported in excess of 80 mph and there was a significant debris field, according to CNN.
Some flooding was also being experienced already.
By 2 p.m., the storm was already looming over southwestern Florida. This was its position then:
LOCATION…25.6N 81.8W
ABOUT 35 MI…55 KM S OF NAPLES FLORIDA
ABOUT 70 MI…115 KM S OF FT. MYERS FLORIDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…120 MPH…195 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 350 DEGREES AT 12 MPH…19 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…936 MB…27.64 INCHES
Follow the hurricane’s progress on the National Hurricane Center’s site here. Many had projected that the storm would make its second landfall in Naples for at least a day after it started to shift to the west.
Here is a roundup of sites you can use to track the hurricane’s path in real time:
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
1 Comment
I just began two months past and that i have become four check for a whole of $4,150…this is the foremosteffective choice I made in a {very} long time!
Check Out This…..www.beartips.com….