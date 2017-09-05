Hurricane Irma Orlando: Latest Path & Forecast for Sept. 5

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Irma is storming toward Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as a Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds. What are the chances that the hurricane will hit Orlando, Florida?

Southern Florida, such as the Florida Keys and Miami, are in the most immediate peril on the continental United States (mandatory evacuation orders are being issued for the Keys). However, no one is certain what the storm will do after that, which is increasing anxiety. The current forecast for September 5 predicts tropical storm weather conditions in Orlando for Saturday. The forecasts show that Orlando is likely to see some impact from Irma in terms of rain and wind, but there is not a hurricane watch for Orlando, and it’s not currently in the projected path of Irma, although the storm remains unpredictable.

Category 5 #Irma with 185-mph winds- #Hurricane preparations in the NE Leeward Islands should be nearing completion https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/tMhL53YX5I — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

“It’s already the strongest hurricane ever recorded outside the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico, and it’s likely to make landfall somewhere in Florida over the weekend,” The Washington Post reported. Read about the potential impact on Disney World here.

“All of Florida — especially South Florida and the Keys — should be preparing for a major hurricane landfall on Sunday. Tropical-storm-force winds are expected to arrive as soon as Friday.” The Post noted of the storm’s unpredictability: “Computer models are in strong agreement that by Saturday, Irma will be approaching the Florida Keys — where dangerous storm conditions are likely. Then, they show a sharp northward turn by Sunday morning. The precise timing and location of the turn has huge implications for Florida.” It’s not clear how the storm will track after that, The Post reported – east Florida, west Florida or straight up into the state.

“Irma has become one of the most powerful storms in history with the National Hurricane Center calling it ‘potentially catastrophic,'” reports The Orlando Sentinel. “It’s tied with Hurricane Wilma as the second strongest storm that’s formed in the Atlantic Ocean on record, both just behind Hurricane Allen in 1980, which had wind speeds of 190 mph.”

#Irma key messages for Advisory 26. #Hurricane preparations should be rushed to completion in the NE Caribbean. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/3OSkumDsdV — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

Gov. Rick Scott activated the Florida Air and Army National Guard and declared a state of emergency in Florida. You can see the latest radar for Orlando, Florida here. Note that Orlando’s weather forecasts come out of the Melbourne, Florida office of the National Weather Service. See an hourly forecast for Orlando here. See infrared satellite maps here.

The National Weather Service’s hazardous weather outlook for east central Florida, including Orlando, reads as follows on the afternoon of September 5:

“DAY ONE…TODAY AND TONIGHT..THUNDERSTORM IMPACT…Isolated lightning storms are forecast to develop near the coast as the Atlantic sea breeze pushes inland early this afternoon. Storm coverage will increase over the interior counties from mid to late afternoon as the sea breeze begins to interact with other boundaries. A few storms could become strong with winds gusts of 40 to 50 mph, frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes, and very heavy rainfall the primary weather hazards.”

“FLOOD IMPACT…Locally heavy rain in slow moving storms will be possible this afternoon, especially across the inland counties. Rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches in a short time period will produce ponding of water on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas. RIP CURRENT IMPACT…A long period swell will maintain a moderate risk for dangerous rip currents at area beaches today. Check with local beach patrol before entering the water and never swim alone! MARINE THUNDERSTORM GUST IMPACT… Afternoon storms will be capable of generating wind gusts in excess of 30 knots, mainly over inland lakes of east central Florida.”

New #hurricane watches have been issued for the Turks & Caicos Islands, SE Bahamas & the north coast of #Haiti https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #Irma pic.twitter.com/uJmnbDnlY3 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

“DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…WEDNESDAY THROUGH MONDAY. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase to above normal from Wednesday onward as an early season cool front sags into north Florida and stalls. The forecast for this weekend remains somewhat uncertain as Major Hurricane Irma moves into the Florida Straits and makes its closest approach to central Florida, probably around Sunday. While it is still too early to be specific about any direct impacts that Irma will have on east central Florida, there is an increasing likelihood of as least some impact from the system. Increasing rain chances and increasingly windy conditions are likely this weekend, and boating and surf conditions are expected to become increasingly hazardous by late week, and dangerous by this weekend.”

The detailed weather forecast for Orlando was as follows on the afternoon of September 5:

“This Afternoon (September 5)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 102. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 76. East northeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.”