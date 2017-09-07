Lee County, Florida & Irma: Evacuation Orders & Shelters

NOAA

Lee County, Florida – home to Fort Myers – has issued mandatory evacuation orders for people living in mobile homes and on the barrier islands, starting Friday.

Lee County wrote on its website on the afternoon of September 7:

“Friday Morning Lee County is planning to announce mandatory evacuation orders for the following areas:

Barrier islands, including Bonita Beach, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, Captiva, and Pine Island

Mobile and manufactured homes throughout Lee County.”

These Lee County shelters will open at 9 a.m. Friday September 8:

1. East Lee County High School, 715 Thomas Sherwin Ave., Lehigh Acres

2. Varsity Lakes Middle School, 801 Gunnery Road., Lehigh Acres

3. Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave. N., Lehigh Acres

4. Oak Hammock Middle School, 5321 Tice St., Fort Myers

5. Island Coast High School, 2125 De Navarra Pkwy., Cape Coral

6. South Ft. Myers High School, 14020 Plantation Road., Fort Myers

7. Estero Rec Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Road., Estero

The county’s website has an interactive map in which you can select layers for open shelters, evacuation routes, active evacuations, and evacuation zones, if it comes to that.

Lee County also announced on September 7, “Tolls at Lee County’s three bridges – Midpoint, Cape Coral and Sanibel Causeway – are suspended until further notice.”

You can read the county’s September 7 afternoon update here.

Here’s the Thursday afternoon forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center:

The threat of dangerous major hurricane impacts to Florida was reported as increasing.

Key Messages on Hurricane #Irma as of 11 am AST/EDT: pic.twitter.com/YVTRLsLRkV — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2017

Hurricane conditions are now listed as possible on Sunday for Fort Myers.

See the latest radar for Fort Myers and other areas around it here. Keep updated on the weather for Fort Myers and surrounding areas here.

The extended forecast on September 7 for Fort Myers and surrounding communities was as follows:

“This Afternoon (September 7)

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 100. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

Hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.”