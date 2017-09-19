Hurricane Maria Spaghetti Models: Latest Path Update for Sept. 19

SFWMD

Hurricane Maria intensified into a Category 5 storm with 160 mph winds, but what are the chances that Maria will strike the United States’ coast?

The latest spaghetti models for September 19 show that the storm is still projected to shift to the north, which would be good news for Florida. The storm had devastated Dominica and was threatening Puerto Rico and St. Croix.

However, the forecasting models are simply projections. Hurricane Irma also was on track to possibly head out to sea until the massive storm shifted to the western coast of Florida. That all has people watching Maria very closely (Irma was a stronger storm, registering 185 mph winds.)

Still, the shift to the north looked even more pronounced on September 19 than it had in the previous days. If it holds, the storm could miss Florida.

Here are latest coordinates & spaghetti plots #Maria for those of you tracking at home! @NBC15News pic.twitter.com/3pH8hNvC4p — Kelly Foster (@Kelly_WPMI) September 19, 2017

The spaghetti plot this AM shows various tracks WELL EAST of Florida. Doesn't look like Maria a threat to Florida pic.twitter.com/vqB4MwowBr — Rich Caniglia (@whec_rcaniglia) September 19, 2017

The spaghetti plots showing different forecast models continue to show Hurricane Maria staying away from Florida, which I am thankful for. pic.twitter.com/XFDrn0uJSy — Joseph G. (@WxWatcherGuy) September 19, 2017

Cyclocane is one of the best sites to track real-time Hurricane Maria spaghetti models. You can see the site’s Hurricane Maria spaghetti model map here. See other maps and satellite paths for Maria here.

The South Florida Waste Management District also has a regularly updated spaghetti model plot for Maria. Here’s the plot for September 19:

For comparison purposes, here’s the SFWMD map for Maria the night before.

There is some concern the storm could merge with Jose.

Weather is fascinating —

Hurricane Maria path: spaghetti models show storm could MERGE with Jose – Will US be hit? https://t.co/dRHoFSHCtZ — Marlene (@follower9823) September 19, 2017

In contrast, the National Hurricane Center uses a forecast cone model. Here’s the model for September 19. The path it’s charting closely resembles the path in the spaghetti models.

Here’s a look at the projected wind arrival times for Maria:

This was the National Hurricane Center’s public advisory on Maria on September 19:

“POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC HURRICANE MARIA HEADED FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS AND PUERTO RICO…

SUMMARY OF 800 AM AST…1200 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…16.2N 62.8W

ABOUT 85 MI…135 KM W OF GUADELOUPE

ABOUT 170 MI…275 KM SE OF ST. CROIX

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…160 MPH…260 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 9 MPH…15 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…933 MB…27.55 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Meteorological Service of St. Lucia has discontinued the

Tropical Storm Warning for St. Lucia.

The Meteorological Service of Barbados has discontinued the

Tropical Storm Watch for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Guadeloupe

* Dominica

* St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Antigua and Barbuda

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* Anguilla

* Martinique

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Anguilla

* Isla Saona to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* West of Puerto Plata to the northern Dominican Republic-Haiti

border”