When is the Miami Curfew for Hurricane Irma? Is There One?

Yes, if you live in the City of Miami, you have a curfew because of Hurricane Irma.

The city posted on its Irma updates page: “Curfew now in place for City of Miami TONIGHT (Sept. 9) from 7pm to 7am. For your safety stay inside your homes or shelters.” It’s not clear how long the curfew will be in place because no one knows for sure what the storm will do.

The city provided the following useful information for those affected by the hurricane in Miami.

“Power Outages

If you experience a power outage, please call 1-800-4-Outage or report online at http://fplmaps.com.

Do not assume neighbors have reported your outage . Your report will allow FPL and other residents to stay up to date on activity.

Solid Waste

UPDATE: Regular garbage , bulky trash and recycling pickups are suspended until weather conditions allow.

DO NOT place any bulky trash on the right-of-way or in front of a vacant lot.

Mini-Dump Facility located at 1290 NW 20th Street is closed until further notice.

Your garbage and recycling bins need to be stored in a utility room or garage so that they do not become flying projectiles during the storm.

If you do not have a garage or utility room, garbage and recycling bins should be anchored or tied to a fence or other structure.

Parks

All programs at Parks are suspended Saturday, Sunday and Monday. This includes after school, daycare, senior activities, swim lessons, and park permits. Parks will open for public use as weather conditions allow.

Hours of Operation

City offices will be closed until further notice.

Transportation

Trolley services are suspended until further notice.

Public Meetings

Public hearings and meetings canceled until further notice.”

Miami was under a hurricane warning and storm surge warning on September 9 as people anxiously waited for the hurricane to make landfall. After the Florida Keys, it was expected that the hurricane would then land in southwestern Florida. Previously, it was projected that the hurricane would directly hit Miami. All the same, severe effects from Irma are expected to be felt in Miami.

11pm Key Messages about Hurricane #Irma pic.twitter.com/7RV1oiJYdn — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2017

You can see the weather page for Miami here. It projects hurricane conditions as possible on Saturday night, as expected Sunday and Sunday night, and as possible on Monday.

See information on Irma from Miami-Dade here.