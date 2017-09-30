PHOTOS: Puerto Rico Recovery

U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Rob Brisley

President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to Puerto Rico on Tuesday to assess the damage to the island in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

I will be going to Puerto Rico on Tuesday with Melania. Will hopefully be able to stop at the U.S. Virgin Islands (people working hard). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

During his weekly address, Trump sent a message of support to the people of Puerto Rico:

All American hearts are united with the people of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands who have faced terrible devastation in the wake of two catastrophic hurricanes. We are working night and day in cooperation with territorial and local authorities to assist those in need, to help save and sustain lives, and to begin the long recovery and rebuilding effort. Our commitment to those affected is this: We are with you, we will stay with you, and we will come back stronger than ever. We are sending tremendous amounts of supplies, tremendous amounts of food and water, and we are sending great people to help. I know that it’s been devastating. I know your police force and everything else has been absolutely hurt, but we’re sending people to help, and it’s getting better on a daily basis.

[NOW] 714 gas stations (50%) are open in PR; 600,000 barrels of diesel have been received, according to @ricardorossello pic.twitter.com/bwrsqUfHph — Caribbean Business (@CaribBusiness) September 30, 2017

Five barges are scheduled to arrive in Puerto Rico over the next few days with 2.5 million liters of water, 3 million meals, two generators, according to the Defense Department. Eight C-17s are arriving to help provide food and water for 250,000 local residents and to help manage “Larger-scale, long-term management to receive the increasing flow of federal personnel, equipment and supplies.”

The U.S. Navy has sent the USNS Comfort, a massive hospital ship based out of Norfolk, Virginia. The ship left on Saturday and is expected to arrive in Puerto Rico sometime next week.

The U.S. Navy ships currently operating around Puerto Rico include the USS Kearsarge, USS Oak Hill, USS Wasp and the USNS Supply.

Here are several photos showing the recovery effort in Puerto Rico:

#USArmy @101CAB Soldiers prepare helicopters for movement to Puerto Rico in support of Hurricane #Maria relief efforts pic.twitter.com/Zi2lcCLwZ7 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) September 29, 2017

#RedCross has installed satellites that are enabling Puerto Ricans to reconnect with family & access critical information. #Maria pic.twitter.com/VGyqYVvlwJ — American Red Cross (@RedCross) September 29, 2017

After #Maria, helicopters are helping get needed supplies (like food, water, & fuel) into hard to reach areas of Puerto Rico. [📷: DVIDS] pic.twitter.com/INBdD9FoHy — FEMA (@fema) September 29, 2017

.@umairfan talked to a @USACEHQ recovery leader who told him the situation in #PuertoRico reminds of them of Iraq https://t.co/kEVPODrVI1 — Eliza Barclay (@elizabarclay) September 30, 2017

Earlier today, @fema search and rescue teams continued checking mountain communities in Puerto Rico. #Maria pic.twitter.com/unUBI0QSmO — FEMA (@fema) September 29, 2017

