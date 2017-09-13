Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Google Maps

As many areas in the southeastern United States continue the cleanup following Hurricane Irma, a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida is now under police investigation after six residents died when it was left without electricity.

The Hollywood Police Department said September 13 that six residents of The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, 1200 N. 35th Ave., who were left inside of a building without air conditioning died. Police have since opened up a criminal probe and are working with other agencies to conduct a full investigation.

"Right now, the building has been sealed off and we are conducting a criminal investigation inside" the Florida nursing home, police say pic.twitter.com/w7xzjdizBa — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2017

The nursing home, which is located directly across from Memorial REgional Hospital, has been the subject of numerous safety complaints in regard to its generators, and its owner has a history of fraud.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Florida’s Governor Vowed to Find Answers After the Deaths

#HurricaneIrmaAftermath -Six dead at Florida Nursing Home left without POWER.

Our prayers and thoughts with the families#IrmaRecovery #Irma pic.twitter.com/rfTxT15SgU — NamasteToIndia (@NamasteToIndia) September 13, 2017

According to The Miami Herald, the nursing home had been without power since Irma hit the South Florida area days before. It’s currently unknown what exactly led to the deaths of the six residents, but police say the elderly victims were in a unit without electricity and air conditioning as the temperature continued to rise well into the 90s.

Police said one resident was already dead when they received a call between 4 a.m. and 6:25 a.m. regarding someone at the facility having a heart attack.

Florida Governor Rick Scott released a statement and said he “demanded” answers to what transpired at the nursing home.

“The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills is responsible for the safety of their patients,” Scott wrote. “Department of Health officials have been in contact with Larkin Community Hospital Behavioral Health Services management and the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills over the past three days. Hospital administrators were advised to call 911 if they had any reason to believe that the health or safety of patients was at risk. Tuesday afternoon, the center reported to AHCA that it had power and access to fans and spot coolers provided by Memorial Healthcare.”

Gov. Rick Scott: I Am Demanding Answers pic.twitter.com/EgxW9SrtjZ — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 13, 2017

The nursing home was evacuated around 7:30 a.m., and precautionary checks were ordered for Hollywood’s 42 other nursing facilities.

2. The Facility Was Violated Code With Its Emergency Generator & Failed to Provide Documentation of Plans to Fix the Issue

According to records first obtained by STAT News, the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills has been cited two times for violating federal requirements regarding backup generators in case of an outage.

In February 2016, a federal inspector visited the senior facility unannounced to perform a Life Safety Recertification survey. One of the more notable code violations was a deficiency with the backup generator. The inspector wrote that the facility had “failed to maintain the emergency generator to manufacture and code requirements” in the report.

Read the document laying out the 2016 report above.

When the inspector was questioned on the violation and ordered to provide documentation that the backup generator was replaced, the maintenance director at the facility was unable to provide documentation.

“The facility was not able to produce any written documentation to substantiate the emergency generator, which is a temporary generator, had been replaced nor had plans for a permanent generator installation had been submitted as required,” the inspector wrote.

3. Two Years Before That, an Alarm Failed to Function on a Generator

During a December 2014 recertification inspection, the Rehabilitation Center received another violation in regard to its generators. That specific violation was in regard to the remote generator alarm failing to function.

“An interview was conducted at this time with the maintenance director who acknowledged that the remote alarm was not functional. If not maintained, the emergency generator may fail without staff being aware,” the inspection report said.

According to documentation provided to the inspector, administrators at the nursing home said they’d rectify the situation.

On January 11, 2015, they provided documentation and said an outside company was called in to work on the remote generator alarm and hook it up to the portable generator.

4. The Owner of the Facility Has a History of Fraud

Owner of Florida nursing home where 6 died during #HurricaneIrma has history of fraud allegations because Florida https://t.co/spMxFJnmM0 pic.twitter.com/plDbJ23Ipa — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) September 13, 2017

The listed owner of the nursing home, Dr. Jack Michel, has a history of fraud, Department of Justice records show.

According to those records, obtained by the Sun Sentinel, Michel was accused of receiving kickbacks — along with five others — for admitting patients into Larkin Community Hospital in Miami “for unnecessary medical treatment” in 1997.

Federal prosecutors claimed that some of the patients came from facilities ran by Michel. In 2016, Michel and three other defendants in the case settled for $15.4 million.

Michel is a licensed doctor in Florida but isn’t currently practicing. He’s the president of Larkin Health Systems, which also owns the nursing home.

In 2015, records show that the rehabilitation center sought Chapter 11 protection. High Ridge Management Corporation, which is listed through state records as the landlord of the Hollywood Hills facility, reported $10-50 million in assets and debt.

5. There’s a Pending Lawsuit against the Facility

The Rehabilitation Center was built in 1964 with renovations occurring in 1972 and 1989. The nursing home has 152 beds.

“For two generations, we have focused on creating a caring and safe environment,” its description on its website says. “The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills is run by a family and caring employees who passionately believe in providing quality care.”

According to The Herald, there’s a current lawsuit pending against the facility. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff alleges that “the staff and employees failed to develop a proper care plan and properly monitor and supervise the care and treatment provided to Lillian Fuller in order to prevent her from suffering the development and deterioration of infections and sepsis and suffering the development and deterioration of dehydration.”