DACA No More: Trump Has Decided to End the Immigration Program

President Donald Trump has decided to end DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the program that allows undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children to secure work permits.

A source told Politico‘s Eliana Johnson “the president is expected to announce his decision on Tuesday, and the White House has informed House Speaker Paul Ryan of the president’s decision on Sunday morning.”

Trump has wanted to do away with Obama-backed DACA throughout his campaign and after election, but found resistance from members of Congress on both the Republican and Democratic side. As such, his executive action on DACA will be delayed for six months to let Congress weigh in, a White House official told Politico.

House Speaker Paul Ryan earlier this week told radio station WCLO in Janesville, Wisconsin, that Trump shouldn’t end DACA, CNN reported. “I believe that this is something that Congress has to fix,” Ryan said during the interview.

Activists organized a march in support of DACA in Chicago on Sunday, Chicago Tribute reported. The crowd of around 200 people included members of Familia Latina Unida, Black Lives Matter Chicago and Refuse Fascism.

The news of Trump’s decision was quickly met with Twitter posts from Chelsea Clinton and commentator Maria Hinojosa, among others.

How is deciding to end #DACA & disrupt hundreds of thousands of #DREAMers' lives in line with the spirit of today's National Day of Prayer? — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 4, 2017

Do NOT be afraid. You will make it. You have made it under difficult circumstances. U WILL MAKE IT You have so many on your side #DACA — Maria Hinojosa (@Maria_Hinojosa) September 4, 2017