Where to Eat in Tampa After Hurricane Irma

Getty

Hurricane Irma has left Tampa, traveling to the north of the state and making her way into Georgia in beyond as a tropical storm. Although Hillsborough County was spared the worst of Irma’s wrath, there is a lot to be done this week by way of clean up. Some places in Tampa are without power and crews have been working diligently to get everyone back up and running as soon as possible.

Before Irma rolled into town, many restaurants announced their plans to close on Sunday and Monday. Many Tampa residents are so exhausted from hurricane prep and clean up and have been thinking about heading out to eat tonight. Also, those without power are unable to cook (unless they have gas), but the options for dinner are limited.

Thankfully, there are a few places open. Below is a list, courtesy of the Tampa Bay Times. Click that link to see more open locations in St. Pete and Pinellas County.

Sushi Cafe, 18015 Highwoods Preserve Pkwy, Tampa

China City, 16049 Tampa Palms Blvd W, Tampa, — can only take in-store orders

Love’s Artifacts Bar and Grille, 4914 S MacDill Ave — drinks only

Big Rays, 6116 Interbay Blvd, Tampa (opens at 4 p.m.)

Elmer’s Sports Cafe, 5206 S MacDill Ave

Island’s Pizza, 235 E Davis Blvd

Zelda’s Cafe and Deli, 1239 E Kennedy Blvd

Tampa Tap Room, 3150 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Popeye’s, 108 S Kings Ave., Brandon

Zaxby’s, 2028 SR 60, Brandon

Boca Kitchen, Bar and Market, 11206 Sullivan St, Riverview

McDonald’s, 1520 W Kennedy Blvd (drive-thru only)

China One, 19024 Bruce B Downs Blvd

China Star, 5211 E Fowler Ave

Heights Pizza, 7504 N Florida Ave

Gran Agave, 5924 Providence Rd, Riverview

Top Shelf Sports Bar and Grill, 5914 Providence Rd

Cappy’s Pizzeria, 4910 N Florida Ave (opens at 5 p.m.)

Longhorn Steakhouse, 11102 Causeway Blvd, Brandon (opens at 5 p.m.)

Soho Saloon, 410 S Howard Ave Tampa — limited food menu, full liquor (opens at 5 p.m.)

World of Beer, 5311 Avion Park Dr

Five Guys, 6022 Winthrop Town Centre Ave, Riverview

Hungry Howies, 819 W Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon

BurgerMonger, 10412 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Smoothie King, 15788 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Beef ‘O’Brady’s, 15784 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Beef ‘O’Brady’s, 8810 N Himes Ave

Eateries with power will more than likely be opening on Tuesday. Many places, however, may be forced to be closed for a couple of days if they don’t have power. Others will be closed in order to clean up around the property. It is best to call restaurants before heading out. Since most gas stations in Tampa are still out of gas, driving around to find somewhere to eat is not advised.