When Will Irma Hit Jacksonville, Florida? [Sept. 9 Update]

NOAA/NHC

Although the latest forecasts of Hurricane Irma show the storm striking the Florida west coast, residents in Jacksonville and the rest of the First Coast need to be prepared for the hurricane. The Jacksonville coast is now under a hurricane watch. The storm is expected to reach Jacksonville by Sunday night, with residents feeling the effects of the storm all day Monday.

The Weather Channel reports that tropical storm force winds will began Sunday night, with the strongest winds felt early Monday morning. The important high tide times are Sunday, 12:19 p.m.; Monday 12:39 a.m.; and Monday, 1:12 p.m.

Keep in mind #Irma will be a more intense hurricane farther north but for our area it will quickly weaken to a CAT 1. #FCNStorm @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/QBjYrbJJap — Mike Prangley (@fcnmike) September 9, 2017

According to the National Weather Service, Jacksonville is under a flash flood watch until Monday morning. A storm surge watch and hurricane warning are both in effect. Jacksonville will continue to see hurricane and tropical storm conditions until Monday night, and there will be a chance of scattered showers throughout the rest of the week.

The 11:00 a.m. ET public advisory from the National Hurricane Center reports that Irma is a Category 3 hurricane, although it will likely regain strength after it moves over the Florida Strait before it reaches the Florida Keys. Its maximum sustained winds are at 125 mph and it is moving at 9 mph. It is less than 200 miles southeast of Key West.

Here’s the seven-day forecast from the NWS:

Saturday Afternoon: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Windy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 79. Very windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday: Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday” A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Earlier this week, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry issued a mandatory evacuation for Zones A and B. To find out which evacuation zone you are in, click here to use FloridaDisaster.org. You can also find the full list of shelters at COJ.net.