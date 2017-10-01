Abdulahi Hasan Sharif: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bogdan Babos/Twitter

A 30-year-old man is being held on several charges after police said he attacked a police officer Saturday night in downtown Edmonton before running over several pedestrians while fleeing from officers in a U-Haul truck.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 30, has been identified as the suspect in the likely terror attacks, the CBC reports. He is in police custody.

The first incident happened about 8:15 p.m. Saturday as an officer stood guard near a CFL football game. The suspect struck the officer with a car, and then got out and attacked him with a knife before fleeing on foot. About midnight, the suspect fled from a traffic stop in a U-Haul truck and led officers on a police chase, striking five pedestrians before crashing and being taken into custody.

Little is known about Abdulahi Hasan Sharif so far, here is what we do know and what we know about the attacks:

1. An ISIS Flag Was Found Inside the Suspect’s Car & Authorities Say He Was Known to Police Before the Attack

#BREAKING The vehicle that crashed into a police roadblock in #yeg has what appears to be an ISIS flag in the front seat. @ctvedmonton pic.twitter.com/zTP6dcwAAj — Sean Amato (@JSJamato) October 1, 2017

An ISIS flag was found inside the suspect’s car, the CBC reports. Police confirmed that detail, but have not released further information, including whether they believe the suspect had contact with ISIS fighters overseas, or if he was inspired to commit the attacks in Edmonton on their behalf. The so-called Islamic State has often encouraged its followers to commit attacks through any means possible, including random stabbings and by using vehicles as weapons.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif was known to authorities before the attack, Edmonton’s police chief, Rod Knecht, told reporters Sunday. But Knecht said there was no warning that an attack could be coming.

2. Video Shows the Officer Being Struck by a Car, Thrown Into the Air & Then Attacked by the Suspect

Edmonton Police have released a graphic video showing a police officer being struck by a car and then stabbed in what investigators believe to be a terror attack, the CBC reports.

The police officer was at a barricade near Commonwealth Stadium in downtown Edmonton about 8:15 p.m. Saturday while a Canadian Football League game was being played. The video, which you can watch above, shows a car speeding towards the officer and then hitting him, sending him flying through the air and onto a sidewalk. Bystanders are then seen running to provide aid, as the driver of the car gets out and moves toward the officer. The bystanders can then be seen running away, and police say that was because the driver started to stab the officer. After a struggle, the suspect fled on foot.

There's a police hat, police vest, & medical gauze on the ground here. Appears someone collided with a police roadblock. @ctvedmonton #yeg pic.twitter.com/SuCvbkIvKD — Sean Amato (@JSJamato) October 1, 2017

“A male believed to be 30 years old then jumped out of his vehicle and viciously attacked the Edmonton Police Service member with a knife,” Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht said at a press conference. “A struggle then ensued, during which the male suspect stabbed the officer several times before fleeing the scene on foot, northbound down 92nd Street.”

The officer was hospitalized, but his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening. The officer’s name has not been released.

3. Police Chased the Suspect as He Drove a U-Haul Truck & Witnesses Say He Intentionally Struck Pedestrians Before Crashing

As of 9:21AM, 107 Street is still blocked off at 100 Avenue. Police are still on scene. #yeg #eps pic.twitter.com/T8NzAMOaxF — bugsyrafael (@bugsyrafael) October 1, 2017

About midnight, a U-Haul truck was pulled over in the north part of Edmonton, the CBC reports. The officer recognized the name of the driver as being similar to the registered owner of the car that struck the officer, according to the CBC.

The U-Haul driver fled from the traffic stop, with more than 20 police vehicles pursuing him. The truck then struck multiple pedestrians before flipping over on Jasper Avenue, police said. Witnesses told the CBC that the truck’s driver was intentionally trying to hit people.

4. Sharif Is Being Charged With 5 Counts of Attempted Murder, Along With Terrorism-Related Offenses

A closer look at Uhaul tipped on its side at 106 St and 100 ave pic.twitter.com/oTRKa8pjf7 — Laurel Gregory (@LGregoryGlobal) October 1, 2017

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is being charged with five counts of attempted murder, Global News reports. He will also be charged with terrorism-related offenses, according to the news network.

Police are expected to provide more details about the suspect and the case at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

According to the CBC, police believe that Sharif worked alone.

“I wish to urge calm,” Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said Sunday at a press conference. “To the best of our knowledge this was a lone wolf attack. Terrorism is about creating panic and sowing divide and disrupting people’s lives, so we can succumb to that or we can rise above it.”

5. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Said ‘We Cannot – And Will Not – Let Violent Extremism Take Root in Our Cities’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement Sunday.

“The Government of Canada and Canadians stand with the people of Edmonton after the terrorist attack on Saturday,” he said. “I am deeply concerned and outraged by this tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with those injured, their family and friends, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. While the investigation continues, early reports indicate that this is another example of the hate that we must remain ever vigilant against. The RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service, through the Integrated National Enforcement Team, are working closely together to bring those involved to justice.

“We cannot – and will not – let violent extremism take root in our communities. We know that Canada’s strength comes from our diversity, and we will not be cowed by those who seek to divide us or promote fear.”

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley echoed those thoughts in her own statement.

“It’s left us shocked at the indiscriminate cruelty and angry that someone might target their hatred at places where we gather with our families and friends,” Notley said. “Hatred has no place in Alberta. It’s not who we are. We are in this together and together we are stronger than any form of hate.”

She said the first responders showed “incredible bravery” during the incidents.

“Our first responders are incredible people. Thank you to each and every one of our police officers, paramedics and firefighters who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Thank you, also, to the women and men who dropped everything to help their fellow Albertans. Your bravery in moments of fear and your compassion in moments of chaos are what’s very best about us,” Notley said.

“Anyone with information about these violent incidents are urged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm.,” police said.