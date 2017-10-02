Gun Control Debate Heats Up After Las Vegas Shooting

Getty

The debate over gun control in the United States is at the forefront again after the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and wounded hundreds others.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning to send his condolences to the victims of the shooting, the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Many other people used social media to make a plea for stronger gun control laws.

Here is a quick roundup of reaction to the Las Vegas shooting and the issue of gun control:

Everytown and @MomsDemand respond to shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people. https://t.co/Xc6CNqP0AW — Everytown (@Everytown) October 2, 2017

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

As we grieve for the victims in Las Vegas, let's resolve to stop mass shootings in America – and back up our words with actions. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) October 2, 2017

August NBC/WSJ poll asked if Americans worry more about govt restriction of gun rights or govt doing too little to regulate access. Results: pic.twitter.com/we2TB8BJx4 — Carrie Dann (@CarrieNBCNews) October 2, 2017

Actions speak louder than thoughts and prayers. We must end this toxic cycle of shock > condolences > inaction. #LasVegas #GunControl — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) October 2, 2017

Appalled by the senseless loss of life in Las Vegas. Jill and I hold all those affected and grieving in our hearts. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2017

Dem senator: "I am furious" at Congress' inaction on gun control https://t.co/GM9M8AA8Sl pic.twitter.com/JczRirBWh4 — The Hill (@thehill) October 2, 2017

We need to say #ENOUGH to gun violence. Join us in honoring the victims & survivors in Las Vegas by taking action! – https://t.co/ZTbkiA6k7C pic.twitter.com/YZYALrlOEd — Brady Campaign (@Bradybuzz) October 2, 2017

We are saddened & sickened to wake up to news of a horrific mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. Enough is enough. https://t.co/VpopAZolTK — Smart Gun Laws (@smartgunlaws) October 2, 2017

