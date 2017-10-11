Heroes of the Storm: Official Breakdown of Patch 28.2

Blizzard Entertainment

There is more going on in Heroes of the Storm. It isn’t just the preparation for Junkrat and its definitely more than a new hero spotlight. The Heroes Global Championship is fast approaching at Blizzcon. Heroes of the Storm is going to be on the center stage and Blizzard Entertainment is doing their part to make sure the action is on point.

Releasing today is the newest patch, patch 28.2 to be exact, and it packs in quite a lot. It contains the majority of hero specific changes (buffs & nerfs) necessary and just before the explosive HGC Finals.

HGC Finals @ Blizzcon 2017 Soon Approaching & This is the Final Character Patch To Get Things Ready

If your Blizzard Entertainment and your game is picking up some awesome momentum; you double down on Heroes of the Storm. We’ve seen a lot of action in the last week: a hotfix, a maintenance session, and a new character announcement.

Things are moving quickly and if you aren’t up on the most recent adjustments; you may be left in the dust. That might mean missing out on this years one million dollar prize pool, at the Heroes Global Championship Finals, and that’s no joke if you’re a professional team.

At home the consequences will be no less psychologically severe, though less financially so. Get to practice and if you don’t pick up the changes to HotS quickly; you’re toast.

Let’s lay down the big changes of Patch 28.2!

Heroes Go Up & Heroes Come Down

Assassins like Genji, Kel’Thuzad, and Lunara receive a reduction for several of their cooldowns. Kel’Thuzad roots you a bit longer and the gazelle’s wisp takes 2 hits to kill. Malthael takes a small debuff on his health steal.

Abathur has increased spike damage but a longer cooldown on Ultimate Evolution. Nazeebo has several changes: total health is reduced as is regen, spiders dmg up, toads dmg down, ravenous spirit range increased, and new level 13 + level 16 reworks.

The developers have an extended note on Nazeebo and their mindset in changing his health regen/spider builds. Probius gets some minor buffs to health and abilities. Zagara’s maw cooldown is finally reduced!That’s it for Specialists.

New Support Ana doesn’t receive the usual post-release nerf and is only moderately changed. This is unique considering her recent success. Brightwing takes a few hits as all spell armor, soothing mist healing, and phase shielding are all reduced. Khara and Lt. Morales minor adjustments so just some maintenance there. Stukov receives some attention as well with some boost to pustules final damage.

Warriors are changing. Garrosh’s level 20 talent, Death Wish, no longer increases Warlord’s Challenge. D-Va receives a larger rework as Johanna just gains some much needed HP; she clearly didn’t have enough.

With these patches and fixing a bug allowing AI Garden Terrors to become unresponsive; Patch 28.2 comes to an exciting close.