Junkrat in Heroes of the Storm: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Blizzard Entertainment

A couple of patches, hotfixes, and a maintenance session in a week. We knew something big was coming and no telepathy was required to figure out the next hero to enter the nexus. Junkrat is here and the popular Overwatch character is going to make a quite an explosive entry.

This new character has near perfect timing. It will be an exciting rush to learn the ins and outs of this new character before Blizzcon, Blizzard Entertainment’s annual convention. When it comes to Junkrat, entering the nexus, here is everything you need to know.

1. He’s Got Mid-Range Talent and He’s Explosive

A potent ranged assassin is coming from down under. With all ranged assassins their is an element of danger when the action gets too close. Even with his peg-leg, Junkrat’s success will be closely tied to his positioning.

Its no new thing to hear that positioning is key but remember Junkrat’s positioning is extremely important in Overwatch as well. A creative concussion mine attack or a nice trap in the perfect spot changes the game. Those types of plays take a great eye for where to be.

Blizzard likes to give their favorites a little extra oomph and Junkrat’s got oomph! He can lob in shots from distance. He can not only root enemies but also displace them. Sounds fair just a little D-Va, Li-Ming, and Uther in one character.

2. Total Mayhem Isn’t Just Your Trait – It’s Your Goal!

Disruption is going to be the key. As Junkrat you’re constantly in danger; I mean your whole life is playing with explosives. It’s time to embrace that on the edge mindset. You might ask, “may I blast myself and my opponents all over the map like I do in Overwatch?” Why yes, why yes you may blast people all over the map.

Don’t be afraid to put yourself in harms way if things get a bit hairy in a team fight. With your limited mobility you may not be able to escape if Concussion Mine is on cool down. If there is no way out for Junkrat; it’s time to dive into the middle and take everyone down with you.

Get to distracting your enemy with Chattering Teeth and grenades bouncing this way and that. Then watch your opponents scatter when they hear the Rip-Tire revving up to come after them. Don’t worry; I’m sure your whole team will shoot at it and stop any danger. Right?! everyone will shoot the tire in Heroes of the Storm the same way they do in Overwatch.

Please Shoot the Tire!

3. New Characters Are Going To Have A Big Impact On Blizzcon & HGC Finals

Things aren’t just getting stirred up; Heroes of the Storm feels about as shaken as a Ramos Gin Fizz right now. Add some new characters, simple syrup, and the old meta because things are changing right before the biggest time of the year.

HGC Finals at Blizzcon are at the end of the month and Blizzard Entertainment has boasted over $1,000,000 in cash and prizes. A new mage, a new support, and now a ranged assassin are a big deal. Do you know what is an even bigger deal? When its Ana, throwing melee front combat and healing on its head. when its Kel’Thuzad, shooting frosty chains at you every .03 seconds. When its Junkrat, the freaking new character is Junkrat; we can agree its a big deal.

The dynamics of the game are changing in a big way and skill-shot characters just blew up in a big way. Allowing creativity and unique plays we have never seen before in the HotS community. This is going to be an exciting HGC Finals, with an all new meta and don’t be surprised when you see an MVP Black play using Rocket Ride

4. What do Junkrat, Kel’Thuzad, and Murky Have in Common?

The Dreamhack event, in Sweden, was this year’s venue for the Mid-Season Brawl. The half-way point for the HGC and it was dominated by some of the new characters. While a Stitches & Uther combo made fore exciting plays from the original members of the nexus. It was new heroes showcasing the escapability, mobility, and unique protections of the new lineup.

What about if you don’t get away? What about the all important up-time?A team pounces on you. In an effort to stop your potent zoning powers or to silence your damage output. Melted like the grilled cheese you had for lunch, your hero has been snuffed out in less than a moment.

To your opponent the kill may provide a false sense of security. One away; their best hero is dead and out of sight out of mind. They couldn’t possibly continue to mount an attack. Oh, Wait!?

It used to be Murky’s back, back again. Well now the tune has a new beat. It’s the Phylactery of Kel’Thuzad and with Rocket Ride it looks like Junkrat is right behind them. In danger use it as an escape or find there is a brand new way to leave your mark on the team fight. A way to drop a little hurt on your opponents without leaving your teammates with the hurt of your death.

5. His Poke Damage Outweighs Any Movement Issues

It must be said that Junkrat is fragile, that’s French. He is absolutely built for opportunity and disruption. If you have the vision and the range, however; you must let the grenades fly. A more distracting and colorful attack than any Falstad hammer coming your way; Junkrat is going to bring the pain from range.

Don’t forget their is no ammo gauge. Get into a good position just out of view and show them how they do fireworks down undah! Put his talents to use on the new map. Use conveyor belts to get yourself out of the way and maybe set up some moving traps for your enemies. Your explosion addled mind may be the only limit to your creativity as Junkrat, so go about things a bit differently. Danger may as well be your middle name!