Jack Beaton: A Tribute to the Las Vegas Shooting Victim

Jack Beaton was among the 59 victims of the Las Vegas concert shooting. The Bakersfield, California resident has been credited with saving his wife Laurie’s life. They were at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The shooting happened late Sunday night when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino and resort, across the street from the open-air concert venue. He fired at the crowd of over 22,000 people, killing at least 59 and wounding over 500 others. Police still have not determined the motive behind the shooting. Paddock was found dead when police entered his hotel room.

Here’s a look at the life of Jack Beaton.

Beaton Is Credited With Saving His Wife’s Life & Later Died at the Hospital

23ABC News reports Beaton “took the bullet” for Laurie and later died at the hospital. Beaton’s son Jake tweeted that his father was “#ATrueHero” and asked everyone to pray for his father.

“If every1 could please pray for my dad and every1 else at the rout 91 he jumped in front of my mom and got shot. I love youdad,” Jake wrote. “#atruehero.”

“Lost my best friend,” Jake added on Facebook. “I love you so much more then you could ever imagine. Please watch over our family. You will forever be remembered as our hero! #atruehero.”

In addition to his wife, Beaton is survived by his sons Jake and Delaney.

Beaton’s Father-In-Law Says Beaton Spent His Last Moments Telling His Wife He Loved Her

In an interview with Bakersfield Now, Beaton’s father-in-law, Jerry Cook, said Beaton was kid at heart who loved to have fun but was still a responsible parent.

“He never passed up an opportunity to give somebody a hand,” Cook told Bakersfield Now. “He always had a smile on his face. He had countless friends. Everybody that came in contact with him loved the guy.”

Cook also described his son-in-law’s last moments, adding that his daughter called him up right after the shooting.

“He put Laurie on the ground and covered her with his body and he got shot I don’t know how many times,” Cook told Bakersfield Now. “Laurie was saying he was bleeding through the mouth, bleeding profusely, she knew he was dying. He told her he loved her. Laurie could tell he was slipping. She told him she loved him and she would see him in heaven.”

Laurie’s friends also attended the concert and pulled her from the ground, telling her she had to leave the scene. They thought Beaton died there, but he was taken to the hospital. She was told Monday afternoon that her husband died.

Jack Beaton attended Kern Valley High and graduated in 1982. He lived in Bakersfield and died while saving his wife in #LasVegas attack. pic.twitter.com/zmy9cWu8Sf — Natalie Tarangioli (@NatalieT23ABC) October 3, 2017

According to his Facebook page, Beaton was a resident of Bakersfield, California and was from Lake Isabella. He attended Kern Valley High School.