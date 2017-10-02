Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Filed Lawsuit Against Casino

Facebook

Stephen Paddock was “known to” Las Vegas Police before he opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas late Sunday night and killed at least 50 people. However, the 64-year-old did not have any major offenses on his criminal record. He did have a minor traffic citation and also sued a casino in 2014. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Las Vegas Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill told CNN that Paddock was found in a Mandalay Bay hotel room with at least eight weapons, including long rifles. Paddock fired from the 32nd floor.

“He was shot, but I cannot tell you that it was the police that shot him,” McMahill told CNN. “He may have self-inflicted that gunshot wound. Those details are still emerging throughout our investigation.”

McMahill also said that Paddock had no major “derogatory” offenses on his criminal record aside from a minor traffic citation in Las Vegas.

A public records search of Clark County Court cases revealed that Paddock filed a lawsuit against the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel and resort. The details of the case are not immediately available, but records show he was suing for “Negligence – Premises Liability.”

According to the records, the lawsuit was filed in September 2012. It was dismissed with prejudice on October 3, 2014. The two sides reached a settlement paid through arbitration.

Paddock also had a private pilot license, FCC records show. The license was issued on November 17, 2003 and he was allowed to fly a single-engine airplane and an instrument airplane. His most recent medical examination according to the records was in February 2008.

At the time he got the pilot’s license, he was living in Mesquite, Texas in Dallas County. Records show that he needed glasses for “near vision” while piloting.

NBC News reported that Paddock owned two aircraft. ABC News also reports that he was a licensed hunter. He worked as an accountant or auditor, according to ABC News.

The shooting on the Las Vegas strip is now the deadliest in U.S. history. Police say more than 50 people were killed and over 400 injured. Police have detained Marilou Danley, who police described as a “companion” of Paddock’s.

“We have no idea how or why this happened,” Eric Paddock, Paddock’s brother, told ABC News. “As far as we know, Steve was perfectly fine.”