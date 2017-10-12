Jason Schaefer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

A 26-year-old Portland detonated an explosive device inside his SUV during a traffic stop Wednesday night, seriously injuring himself and also wounding a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office and the FBI were serving a search warrant at the apartment of Jason Schaefer to look for explosive materials when he arrived at home and drove off, KOIN-TV reports. Schaefer was already on probation after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of body armor in May.

A deputy spotted Schaefer’s SUV and pursued him out of the apartment complex. Schaefer came to a stop because of traffic after a brief chase, police said. As the detective approached his SUV, Schaefer detonated the small device, causing a “significant blast,” Sergeant Bob Ray told reporters.

There was an explosion in this vehicle, per @DymburtNews & @WCSheriff — traffic still blocked at NW Rock Creek Blvd/Columbia @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/MJROkoaNk4 — Justin Burton (@jburtonnews) October 11, 2017

Schaefer was seriously wounded, with injuries mostly to his appendages, Ray said. He remained hospitalized Wednesday night. The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

“It could have been much much worse,” Ray said. “It’s bad enough as it is, you have a couple people that fortunately it didn’t end up worse than it did turn out.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Witness Says There Was a ‘Real Loud Bang’ & Then He Saw a ‘Guy Leaning Out of the Car With Blood’

FBI agents, with the help of Washington County Sheriff’s deputies, were serving a federal search warrant at Jason Paul Schaefer’s 18840 NW Rock Creek Circle apartment complex when the incident occurred, the Beth Anne Steele, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Portland Office, said in a news release.

“At approximately 3:56 p.m., FBI task force officers with Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police attempted a traffic stop near NW 185th Avenue and NW Rock Creek Boulevard. The driver, believed to be the resident of the apartment being searched, did not stop,” Steele said. “A brief pursuit began, but ended quickly. There appeared to be a small explosion inside the vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle, and officers took him into custody for a probation violation. Investigators and prosecutors will determine any other possible charges in the future.”

The explosion occurred in heavy traffic and near Schaefer’s apartment complex in Rock Creek, and not far from a park, according to KOIN-TV.

“Heard the cops screaming and yelling, ‘get out the car! Get out the car!’ and shortly after a real loud noise,” Derrick Gonzalez told KOIN. “Saw that there was a guy leaning out of the car with blood.”

A man who saw the incident told the news station he had stopped to watch the action with his daughter and hit the ground with her when the bang was heard.

Another witness captured the moment of the explosion on video. Deputies can be seen with their guns drawn near the SUV, and one is approaching the window when the blast occurs:

“A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy who was approaching the vehicle as the explosion occurred has been transferred to a local hospital for evaluation. The suspect was also transferred to a local hospital for evaluation,” Steele said. “At this time, there is no known threat to public safety.”

Sergeant Bob Ray, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, told reporters they were looking for Schaefer, who was a “person they were interested in,” while the search warrant was being executed.

“At which point detectives did see the subject in question, Mr. Schaefer, did drive by the area,” Ray said. “They attempted to stop him in his vehicle, he took off, but he got stalled up in traffic here shortly after he took off here from the detectives.”

Police have not said what kind of explosive device Schaefer detonated. Ray said no shots were fired during the incident, Schaefer’s only injuries came from the blast. He said the deputies had to pull Schaefer out of the SUV after the explosion, which was a dangerous operation because of the concern about other devices being in the vehicle.

Ray said deputies were assisting the FBI in serving the warrant.

“Obviously this is a very hazardous occupation, it’s one that we do take very seriously, we do receive extensive training and we’ve already thought about the scenarios before they actually happen, so it’s not a surprise to us when something tragic or unplanned does happen,” Ray said. “It’s one of those situations that again we did it the best we could as far as maintaining safety for everyone.”

2. The FBI Says He Bought ‘Numerous Items That Were Causing Concern, Including Pound of Hexamine, a Material Often Used in Sucicide Bombings

Bomb squad is on scene. Going in to inspect vehicle. We had to move back 300 feet pic.twitter.com/JUwH8ZJOfd — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) October 12, 2017

According to a bench warrant that was issued for Schaefer on October 11, the FBI learned in September that he was buying “numerous items that were causing concern,” KOIN-TV reports. Those items includes explosive liquid, remotes to remotely set off fireworks, more than 100 electric matches and at least a pound of hexamine, a material that is used to make home-made explosives, including those frequently used in suicide bombings, the news station reports.

The FBI said they had probable cause to arrest him on a charge of being a felon in possession of explosives, a violation of his probation.

Intense moments here as bomb squad searches for more explosives. FBI believes suspect also had explosives inside apartment. pic.twitter.com/bjGWTs6f8p — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) October 12, 2017

The search warrant for Schaefer’s apartment was approved by a federal judge on Tuesday, KGW-TV reports. Schaefer was brought to the probation department that day to be interviewed by agents, but the news station reports he stormed out of the interview and his whereabouts were unknown until Wednesday.

Schaefer was arrested in April and charged with being a felon in possession of body armor. He pleaded guilty to the class C felony in May and was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation. Details of the previous felony on his record were not immediately available.

3. He Posted on Facebook About Considering Going to a High School to Sell Fireworks & Cigarettes &

Using Smoke Grenades to Escape If Caught

Schaefer had recently posted on Facebook, possibly as a joke, about selling fireworks at a high school.

“I am considering, going to a high school after classes, opening by back door with a fireworks sign, and sell mini, tiny fireworks and cigarettes. I don’t know if someone should stop me, I’ll make smoke grenades during getaway,” Schaefer wrote on October 6.

Schaefer posted on Facebook multiple times on Wednesday, while police were attempting to locate him. At 11:48 a.m. he wrote, “Love downtown….” An hour later he wrote, “To be anybody, is not to be,” followed by, “To bear no resposibility (sic),” 20 minutes after that.

On October 10, he wrote, “If all the world just gave to North Korea…,” and the day before he said, “America’s greatest export is laughter.”

A Facebook friend replied with a graphic of an explosion, and said “America’s greatest export is this.”

Schaefer replied, “It is an export,” and his friend said, “Blacks in America Time Bomb,” and Schaefer replied, “There are always time bombs in america.”

He also got into a conversation about atheism:

I don’t think I can explain. My thoughts on atheism surround creationism, the laws of physics according to Stephen Hawking, and a practice or existence to “step away” from that which you were, yesterday. Anything or everything you were, to be non existent unto what are today…. Choice and consideration into every minute of every day, never accepting a loss in the possibilities. In this schematics we as humans and people are objects. This schematics could be considered atheist, as it does not involve a God. It does involve something greater than ourselves, in it’s relation to physics, and is subjective, allows for human emotions, in acceptance of a religious model called creationism. One of the laws of physics is that you and I have no choice, that every event that ever happens including myself typing these words, happens exactly as it is supposed to. Because it is supposed to, is not to say that any event is predetermined or has a determined following event.

On October 6, he wrote, “I just solved the energy crisis. I’m on it’s tail, we can’t see it today, and it is as a good as solved.” Three days earlier he said, “Work hard, and be happy and proud. Say I’m sorry, and don’t die wondering.”

Along with his profile photo, his only other public photo is a meme about DMT, a psychedelic drug:

On May 12, he wrote, “There are no alchemists THAT WE KNOW OF.”

On Tuesday, not long after running from his interview with federal agents, Schaefer wrote a five-star review on Elon Musk’s Facebook page, saying, “It’s his existence that’s awe inspiring, to me. The way the dude ‘operates.'”

4. He Was Charged With Domestic Violence in 2013 While in Orlando, Florida

Jason Schaefer is originally from Buffalo, New York, according to his Facebook page. It is not clear how long he has been living in Portland. He says on Facebook that he is “self-employed.”

Schaefer was arrested on May 22, 2013, in Orlando, Florida, on felony domestic violence charges, according to Orange County court records obtained by Heavy. Details about the case were sealed after the district attorney declined to prosecute the case in July 2013.

He was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony, and tampering with a witness by hindering communication to police, also a third-degree felony. The court issued an order barring him from contacting the victim, a woman. He was released from custody on $5,150 bail after spending five days in jail. It is not clear why the district attorney declined to pursue the case.

He has a felony record, leading to the conviction for possessing body armor as a felon, but no information about that case was available Wednesday. Oregon court records did not show any previous arrests.

Few other details about Schaefer, including why he was possibly purchasing explosive materials, were available Wednesday. Federal court documents related to his case were sealed, authorities said.

5. Schaefer Will Be Taken to the Washington County Jail When He Leaves the Hospital, While Police Expect a Lengthy Investigation

185th and rock creek closed as explosion scene is processed by police. Avoid area if possible #liveonk2 pic.twitter.com/tujcoXeqUl — Patty norman 🎥 (@Katupino) October 12, 2017

Jason P. Schaefer remained hospitalized Wednesday night, but was expected to be taken to the Washington County jail on a probation violation when released. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the FBI said.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bob Ray said the bomb squad was brought out to the scene to make sure Schaefer’s vehicle was safe and there were no more improvised explosive devices inside.

“We’re going to be out here for quite some time tonight,” Ray said. “Right now it’s still the initial phase of this investigation. Our violent crimes detectives are on scene, and they’re going to be conducting this investigation for several more hours tonight.”

Ray said 185th Avenue was closed between Bronson and Rock Creek, “which is a major thoroughfare.” Ray asked drivers to be “patient” and find another way around.

Schaefer’s attorney in his previous case could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Further charges are expected to be filed at a later date, including federal explosives charges. The FBI search warrant remains sealed, according to authorities.

“Partner agencies involved in today’s search included Portland Police Bureau; Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit (MEDU); Oregon State Police; Washington County Sheriff’s Office; Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Environmental Protection Agency; and Washington County Animal Control,” the FBI said.