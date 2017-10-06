Las Vegas Shooting Victims: Coroner Releases Official List of Deaths

Facebook

The ​​​​Clark County Coroner released an official list of people who died in the October 1 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. Although media organizations, including Heavy, have been compiling their own lists, the October 5 release by Clark County marked the first time that authorities had formally released the names of those who perished in the attack.

“Coroner John Fudenberg extended condolences to all those affected by the incident and encouraged families to contact the Family Information Center located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas if they need any assistance related to the Coroner’s Office processes. If you are unable to travel to the center, a hotline has been established at (702) 455-4281. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until further notice,” the coroner’s office said along with the release of the names.

Heavy has compiled photos and bios for each of the 58 victims. Of them, 36 were female and 22 were males. They came from all walks of life – military veterans, off-duty cops, teachers, secretaries, people working in finance, college students, a waitress, retirees. In one case, a couple died together. In other cases, people died in their spouses’ arms or right in front of them. They are truly a cross-section of America.

The oldest victim was Patricia Mestas, who was 67. The youngest victims were Quinton Robbins and Bailey Schweitzer, both age 20. The killer struck in the most impersonal way possible, from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel.

Here are the names of those who died and other information released by the coroner.

​Decedent ​DOB ​Gender

​Ahlers, Hannah Lassette ​6/2/1983 ​Female

Las Vegas Victim Heather Alvarado (Cedar City, UT), 44, was married to a local firefighter. The couple enjoyed going on cruises. pic.twitter.com/hNmBbWY18U — IJR (@TheIJR) October 4, 2017

​Alvarado, Heather Lorraine ​9/20/1982​​ ​Female​Anderson, Dorene ​4/16/1968 ​Female

​Barnette, Carrie Rae ​12/16/1982 ​Female

​Beaton, Jack Reginald ​12/10/1962 ​Male

BREAKING: @KSTP confirms Minnesotan Steve Berger was hit with gun fire in Vegas last night. Status unknown. Family waiting for answers. pic.twitter.com/svlWo01fLY — Ryan Raiche (@ryanraiche) October 3, 2017

​Berger, Stephen Richard ​9/30/1973 ​Male​Bowers, Candice Ryan ​8/10/1977 ​Female

Burditus, Denise​ ​6/5/1967 ​Female

​Casey, Sandra ​11/1/1982 Female

​Castilla, Andrea Lee Anna ​9/29/1989 ​Female

​Cohen, Denise ​8/2/1959 ​Female

Las Vegas Victim Austin Davis (Riverside, California), a pipe fitter for UA Local 364, had known his girlfriend since high school. pic.twitter.com/rKnqmx2bO1 — IJR (@TheIJR) October 3, 2017

​Davis, Austin William ​6/20/1988 ​Male​Day Jr., Thomas ​10/29/1962 ​Male

​Duarte, Christiana ​8/7/1995 ​​Female

​Etcheber, Stacee Ann ​2/26/1967 ​Female

Two Orange County men, Brian Fraser and Victor Link, killed in Las Vegas mass shooting – Daily News – … pic.twitter.com/L1xk254SXJ — Binkily.com (@BinkilyNews) October 4, 2017

​Fraser, Brian S. ​8/20/1978 ​Male​Galvan, Keri ​8/20/1986 Female

​Gardner, Dana Leann ​7/6/1965 ​Female

​Gomez, Angela C. ​12/26/1996 ​Female

Las Vegas Victim Rocio Guillen Rocha (Anaheim, CA) has four children all under the age of 2 and was a longtime case member at Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/lxReadLhNH — IJR (@TheIJR) October 3, 2017

​Guillen, Rocio ​ 12/20/1976 ​Female​Hartfield, Charleston ​5/16/1983 ​Male

​Hazencomb, Christopher ​9/27/1973 ​Male

​Irvine, Jennifer Topaz ​6/6/1975 ​Female

​Kimura, Teresa Nicol ​3/24/1979 ​Female

​Klymchuk, Jessica ​5/1/1983 ​Female

Carly Kreibaum picture,one of Las Vegas shooting victims https://t.co/aiXbA4CBvC pic.twitter.com/FcMZboX1ui — infowe (@infowe) October 4, 2017

​Kreibaum, Carly Anne ​12/9/1983 ​Female​LeRocque, Rhonda M. ​8/29/1975 ​Female

​Link, Victor L. ​9/7/1962 ​Male

​Mclldoon, Jordan ​10/6/1993 ​Male

Please share! Kelsey Brianne Meadows, 27. Missing since shooting in LV. Family is searching hospital to hospital. Any help appreciated ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w5q2s6oNre — James (@jmbyers) October 2, 2017

​Meadows, Kelsey Breanne ​6/26/1989 ​FemaleMedig, Calla-Mar​ie 8/8/1989 Female

​​​Melton, James 8/2/1988 Male

Pati Mestas, friend and country music fan from Menifee, killed in Las Vegas shooting https://t.co/SizjNEKmin pic.twitter.com/Rv1zVYlViN — The Press-Enterprise (@PEcom_news) October 4, 2017

A Marina man was one of the people killed in the Las Vegas attack. Austin Meyer was celebrating his 24th birthday with his girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/a0yRSlUti1 — Caitlin Conrad (@CaitlinKSBW) October 4, 2017

​Mestas, Patricia ​7/25/1950 ​Female​Meyer, Austin Cooper ​​9/18/1993 ​Male​​Murfitt, Adrian Allan 7/5/1982 Male

​​Parker, Rachael Kathleen 12/16/1983 ​Female

​Parks, Jennifer 1/18/1981 Female

​Parsons, Carolyn Lee ​12/28/1985 ​Female

​Patterson, Lisa Marie ​6/26/1971 ​Female

​Phippen, John Joseph ​​10/25/1960 ​​Male

Meet 35 year old Melissa Ramirez. She graduated from Cal State university at Bakersville & leaves behind a loving family that is searching for answers. She too was murdered last night in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/wZ8LPd9kAO — Simar (@sahluwal) October 2, 2017

​Ramirez, Melissa V. ​11/29/1990 ​FemaleRivera, Jordyn N. 7/22/1996 Female

​​Robbins, Quinton ​3/21/1997 ​Male

​Robinson, Cameron​ 1/1/1989 ​Male

​​Roe, Tara Ann 9/1/1983 Female

Las Vegas Victim Lisa Romero-Muniz (Gallup, NM), 48, was a high school secretary and was described as a "happy-go-lucky" person. pic.twitter.com/dDik9aQKs9 — IJR (@TheIJR) October 3, 2017

Romero-Muniz, Lisa ​​5/19/1969 ​Female​Roybal, Christopher Louis 10/9/1988 ​​Male

​Schwanbeck, Brett 1/31/1956 Male​

​Schweitzer, Bailey ​4/5/1997 ​Female

​Shipp, Laura Anne ​5/9/1967 ​Female

​Silva, Erick​ 8/19/1996 Male

BREAKING: Simi Valley Unified School Dist confirms one of their office managers Susan Smith was killed in Las Vegas mass shooting. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/uvI1YUfdu7 — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) October 2, 2017

Help us find our friend Brennan Stewart. This is what he was wearing last night if anyone has seen him please let me or Gia know!!!! RT pic.twitter.com/Ej58RwYGBW — jas (@jasminandersen) October 2, 2017

CA Correctional Lt Derrick "Bo" Taylor was killed in Vegas massacre.He served the CDC for 29yrs & is survived by his 2 sons. RIP Hero Salute pic.twitter.com/jZlwoGfQrs — Ava- I love my USA! (@WEdwarda) October 4, 2017

​Smith, Susan ​8/24/1964 FemaleStewart, Brennan Lee 2/19/1987 ​Male​Taylor, Derrick Dean ​9/25/1961 Male​Tonks, Neysa C. 7/27/1971 Female

Among the 59 victims: San Jose's Michelle Vo. She used to work w/ my wife at #Synopsys in Mt. View a few years ago. Her personality and smile lit up the room. #RIP #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/eWLcyDye6o — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) October 3, 2017

Las Vegas shooting victim: Kurt Von Tillow, Cameron Park, California https://t.co/X1LszlQbWY pic.twitter.com/ilOVbXuu7O — Las Vegas unvrz (@VegasUnvrz) October 5, 2017

​​Vo, Michelle ​1/10/1985 FemaleVon Tillow, Kurt Allen 12/4/1961 ​Male​Wolfe Jr., William W. ​​10/15/1974 ​Male

The coroner’s list also contains the name of the suspect.

You can read the stories of the victims’ lives and see tributes from their loved ones, as well as photos of them, here: