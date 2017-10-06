Las Vegas Shooting Victims: Coroner Releases Official List of Deaths

The Clark County Coroner released an official list of people who died in the October 1 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. Although media organizations, including Heavy, have been compiling their own lists, the October 5 release by Clark County marked the first time that authorities had formally released the names of those who perished in the attack.
“Coroner John Fudenberg extended condolences to all those affected by the incident and encouraged families to contact the Family Information Center located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas if they need any assistance related to the Coroner’s Office processes. If you are unable to travel to the center, a hotline has been established at (702) 455-4281. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until further notice,” the coroner’s office said along with the release of the names.
Heavy has compiled photos and bios for each of the 58 victims. Of them, 36 were female and 22 were males. They came from all walks of life – military veterans, off-duty cops, teachers, secretaries, people working in finance, college students, a waitress, retirees. In one case, a couple died together. In other cases, people died in their spouses’ arms or right in front of them. They are truly a cross-section of America.
The oldest victim was Patricia Mestas, who was 67. The youngest victims were Quinton Robbins and Bailey Schweitzer, both age 20. The killer struck in the most impersonal way possible, from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel.
Here are the names of those who died and other information released by the coroner.
Decedent DOB Gender
Ahlers, Hannah Lassette 6/2/1983 Female
Alvarado, Heather Lorraine 9/20/1982 Female
Anderson, Dorene 4/16/1968 Female
Barnette, Carrie Rae 12/16/1982 Female
Beaton, Jack Reginald 12/10/1962 Male
Berger, Stephen Richard 9/30/1973 Male
Bowers, Candice Ryan 8/10/1977 Female
Burditus, Denise 6/5/1967 Female
Casey, Sandra 11/1/1982 Female
Castilla, Andrea Lee Anna 9/29/1989 Female
Cohen, Denise 8/2/1959 Female
Davis, Austin William 6/20/1988 Male
Day Jr., Thomas 10/29/1962 Male
Duarte, Christiana 8/7/1995 Female
Etcheber, Stacee Ann 2/26/1967 Female
Fraser, Brian S. 8/20/1978 Male
Galvan, Keri 8/20/1986 Female
Gardner, Dana Leann 7/6/1965 Female
Gomez, Angela C. 12/26/1996 Female
Guillen, Rocio 12/20/1976 Female
Hartfield, Charleston 5/16/1983 Male
Hazencomb, Christopher 9/27/1973 Male
Irvine, Jennifer Topaz 6/6/1975 Female
Kimura, Teresa Nicol 3/24/1979 Female
Klymchuk, Jessica 5/1/1983 Female
Kreibaum, Carly Anne 12/9/1983 Female
LeRocque, Rhonda M. 8/29/1975 Female
Link, Victor L. 9/7/1962 Male
Mclldoon, Jordan 10/6/1993 Male
Meadows, Kelsey Breanne 6/26/1989 Female
Medig, Calla-Marie 8/8/1989 Female
Melton, James 8/2/1988 Male
Mestas, Patricia 7/25/1950 Female
Meyer, Austin Cooper 9/18/1993 Male
Murfitt, Adrian Allan 7/5/1982 Male
Parker, Rachael Kathleen 12/16/1983 Female
Parks, Jennifer 1/18/1981 Female
Parsons, Carolyn Lee 12/28/1985 Female
Patterson, Lisa Marie 6/26/1971 Female
Phippen, John Joseph 10/25/1960 Male
Ramirez, Melissa V. 11/29/1990 Female
Rivera, Jordyn N. 7/22/1996 Female
Robbins, Quinton 3/21/1997 Male
Robinson, Cameron 1/1/1989 Male
Roe, Tara Ann 9/1/1983 Female
Romero-Muniz, Lisa 5/19/1969 Female
Roybal, Christopher Louis 10/9/1988 Male
Schwanbeck, Brett 1/31/1956 Male
Schweitzer, Bailey 4/5/1997 Female
Shipp, Laura Anne 5/9/1967 Female
Silva, Erick 8/19/1996 Male
Smith, Susan 8/24/1964 Female
Stewart, Brennan Lee 2/19/1987 Male
Taylor, Derrick Dean 9/25/1961 Male
Tonks, Neysa C. 7/27/1971 Female
Vo, Michelle 1/10/1985 Female
Von Tillow, Kurt Allen 12/4/1961 Male
Wolfe Jr., William W. 10/15/1974 Male
The coroner’s list also contains the name of the suspect.
You can read the stories of the victims’ lives and see tributes from their loved ones, as well as photos of them, here:
