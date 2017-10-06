Las Vegas Shooting Victims: Coroner Releases Official List of Deaths

More of the shooting victims. Each is profiled later in this story.

The ​​​​Clark County Coroner released an official list of people who died in the October 1 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. Although media organizations, including Heavy, have been compiling their own lists, the October 5 release by Clark County marked the first time that authorities had formally released the names of those who perished in the attack.

“Coroner John Fudenberg extended condolences to all those affected by the incident and encouraged families to contact the Family Information Center located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas if they need any assistance related to the Coroner’s Office processes. If you are unable to travel to the center, a hotline has been established at (702) 455-4281. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until further notice,” the coroner’s office said along with the release of the names.

FacebookSome of the victims.

Heavy has compiled photos and bios for each of the 58 victims. Of them, 36 were female and 22 were males. They came from all walks of life – military veterans, off-duty cops, teachers, secretaries, people working in finance, college students, a waitress, retirees. In one case, a couple died together. In other cases, people died in their spouses’ arms or right in front of them. They are truly a cross-section of America.

FacebookSome of the 58 shooting victims in Las Vegas.

The oldest victim was Patricia Mestas, who was 67. The youngest victims were Quinton Robbins and Bailey Schweitzer, both age 20. The killer struck in the most impersonal way possible, from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel.

Here are the names of those who died and other information released by the coroner.

Decedent ​DOB ​Gender

​Ahlers, Hannah Lassette ​6/2/1983 ​Female
hannah ahlers

FacebookHannah Ahlers.

​Alvarado, Heather Lorraine ​9/20/1982​​ ​Female

​Anderson, Dorene ​4/16/1968 ​Female
dorene anderson

FacebookDorene Anderson with her daughter.

​Barnette, Carrie Rae ​12/16/1982 ​Female
carrie barnette, las vegas shooting victims

FacebookCarrie Barnette.

​Beaton, Jack Reginald ​12/10/1962 ​Male
Jack Beaton Bakersfield, Jack Beaton, Las Vegas victim

Twitter/BeatonJakeOffJack Beaton’s son Jake shared this photo on Twitter.

​Berger, Stephen Richard ​9/30/1973 ​Male

​Bowers, Candice Ryan ​8/10/1977 ​Female
Candice Bowers

GoFundMeCandice Bowers with her family.

Burditus, Denise​ ​6/5/1967 ​Female
Denise Burditus las vegas shooting victim died in her husband's arms, Denise Burditus grandchildren, Denise Burditus west virginia

FacebookTony and Denise Burditus.

​Casey, Sandra ​11/1/1982 Female
sandy casey

FacebookSandy Casey.

​Castilla, Andrea Lee Anna ​9/29/1989 ​Female
andrea castilla

GoFundMeAndrea Castilla.

​Cohen, Denise ​8/2/1959 ​Female
denise cohen

FacebookDenise Cohen.

​Davis, Austin William ​6/20/1988 ​Male

​Day Jr., Thomas ​10/29/1962 ​Male
Thomas Day

FacebookThomas Day.

​Duarte, Christiana ​8/7/1995 ​​Female

TwitterChristiana Duarte was one of the 58 people killed in the Las Vegas concert shooting on October 1.

​Etcheber, Stacee Ann ​2/26/1967 ​Female
Stacee Etcheber, Vinnie Etcheber, San Francisco Police officer wife, LAs Vegas shooting vitcim

Facebook/Stacee EtcheberStacee and Vinnie Etcheber.

​Fraser, Brian S. ​8/20/1978 ​Male

​Galvan, Keri ​8/20/1986 Female
keri galvan

GoFundMeKeri Galvan.

​Gardner, Dana Leann ​7/6/1965 ​Female
dana gardner

GoFundMeDana Gardner and her daughter.

​Gomez, Angela C. ​12/26/1996 ​Female
angela gomez

GoFundMeAngela Gomez.

​Guillen, Rocio ​ 12/20/1976 ​Female

​Hartfield, Charleston ​5/16/1983 ​Male
charleston hartfield, charleston hartfield las vegas

FacebookLas Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield.

​Hazencomb, Christopher ​9/27/1973 ​Male
chris hazencomb

GoFundMeChris Hazencomb.

​Irvine, Jennifer Topaz ​6/6/1975 ​Female

Law Newz via Twitter

​Kimura, Teresa Nicol ​3/24/1979 ​Female
nicol kimura

GoFundMeNicol Kimura.

​Klymchuk, Jessica ​5/1/1983 ​Female
Jessica Klymchuk, Jessica Klymchuk las vegas

FacebookJessica Klymchuk.

​Kreibaum, Carly Anne ​12/9/1983 ​Female

​LeRocque, Rhonda M. ​8/29/1975 ​Female
rhonda larocque

GoFundMeRhonda LaRocque and family.

​Link, Victor L. ​9/7/1962 ​Male
victor link

Family photoVictor Link.

​Mclldoon, Jordan ​10/6/1993 ​Male

​Meadows, Kelsey Breanne ​6/26/1989 ​Female

Medig, Calla-Mar​ie 8/8/1989 Female
Calla Medig

FacebookCalla Medig.

​​​Melton, James 8/2/1988 Male
Sonny Melton photos, Las Vegas shooting victim, Las Vegas victims,

Sonny Melton/FacebookSonny Melton in 2012.

​Mestas, Patricia ​7/25/1950 ​Female

​Meyer, Austin Cooper ​​9/18/1993 ​Male

​​Murfitt, Adrian Allan 7/5/1982 Male
adrian murfitt

FacebookAdrian Murfitt

​​Parker, Rachael Kathleen 12/16/1983 ​Female
Rachael Parker Manhattan Beach, Las Vegas shooting victims, Las Vegas victims

Manhattan Beach Police DepartmentRachael Parker in a photo from the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

​Parks, Jennifer 1/18/1981 Female
Jenny Parks Lancaster CA, Jenny Parks, Las Vegas victim

GoFundMeJenny Parks and her husband Bobby.

​Parsons, Carolyn Lee ​12/28/1985 ​Female
carrie parsons

FacebookCarrie Parsons

​Patterson, Lisa Marie ​6/26/1971 ​Female
lisa patterson

GoFundMeLisa Patterson.

​Phippen, John Joseph ​​10/25/1960 ​​Male
john phippen

GoFundMeJohn Phippen.

​Ramirez, Melissa V. ​11/29/1990 ​Female

Rivera, Jordyn N. 7/22/1996 Female
jordyn rivera

GoFundMeJordyn Rivera.

​​Robbins, Quinton ​3/21/1997 ​Male
quinton robbins

GoFundMeQuinton Robbins.

​Robinson, Cameron​ 1/1/1989 ​Male
Cameron Robinson

GoFundMeCameron Robinson (r)

​​Roe, Tara Ann 9/1/1983 Female
tara roe

GoFundMeTara Roe (l).

Romero-Muniz, Lisa ​​5/19/1969 ​Female

​Roybal, Christopher Louis 10/9/1988 ​​Male
chris roybal

Chris RoybalChris Roybal.

​Schwanbeck, Brett 1/31/1956 Male​
brett schwanbeck

FacebookBrett Schwanbeck with his girlfriend.

​Schweitzer, Bailey ​4/5/1997 ​Female

​Shipp, Laura Anne ​5/9/1967 ​Female
laura shipp

GoFundMeLaura Shipp.

​Silva, Erick​ 8/19/1996 Male
erick silva

FacebookErick Silva.

​Smith, Susan ​8/24/1964 Female

Stewart, Brennan Lee 2/19/1987 ​Male

​Taylor, Derrick Dean ​9/25/1961 Male

​Tonks, Neysa C. 7/27/1971 Female
Neysa Tonks

GoFundMeNeysa Tonks.

​​Vo, Michelle ​1/10/1985 Female

Von Tillow, Kurt Allen 12/4/1961 ​Male

​Wolfe Jr., William W. ​​10/15/1974 ​Male
Bill Wolfe Pennsylvania, Bill Wolfe Las Vegas, Las Vegas shooting victim

GoFundMeBill Wolfe and his wife.

The coroner’s list also contains the name of the suspect.

You can read the stories of the victims’ lives and see tributes from their loved ones, as well as photos of them, here:

