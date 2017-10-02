Route 91 Las Vegas Shooting Victims List: Names, Photos & Tributes

Getty

A mass shooting broke out at the Route 91 concert at Mandalay Bay along the Las Vegas strip, leaving a trail of dead and wounded as crowds fled the scene in panic.

Police said the gunman was down in the Mandalay Bay hotel. Despite widespread reports that there were possibly multiple shooters, police said later, though, that they think there was just one gunman, writing, “At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD.”

The horrific scene unfolded as crowds gathered to watch the concert with Jason Aldean performing (Aldean is reportedly fine and not among the victims). Photos and videos showed bloodied people lying on the ground, and people fleeing the scene in panic. Police dispatch audio captured the urgent nature of the tragedy as police rushed from hotel to hotel on the Las Vegas strip investigating cascading reports of other shootings, explosives, and people sheltering. However, the only shootings confirmed were at the Route 91 concert. This is the moment gunfire broke out:

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

Who were the victims of the gunman? Names had not yet been released in the early morning hours of October 2, but this post will be updated as information becomes known about the victims.

Here’s what’s know thus far:

Number of Victims

ABC NEWS: Las Vegas shooting witness says "we watched these people getting gunned down…the air just reeked of gunpowder." pic.twitter.com/gyrTR2OwJZ — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 2, 2017

At least 20 people were killed and over 100 people were injured, LVMPD Sheriff Lombardo said in a news conference. Authorities also said they were searching for the suspect’s companion “Marylou Danley,” according to Fox 13.

Initial reports were less severe, showing at least two people were killed and 24 injured, according to The New York Times.

However, this was the estimate as of 4:30 a.m. on the east coast, and the numbers quickly grew as the situation remained fluid. Unconfirmed reports put the casualty and wounded counts much higher. The Los Angeles Times reported that hospital officials were still evaluating “many patients” with gunshot wounds but “at least 14 were in critical condition.”

According to NBC News, “The final night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was taking place at Las Vegas Village, an outdoor venue” when the shots broke out.

“We heard what sounded like firecrackers going off. Then all of a sudden we heard what sounded like a machine gun. People started screaming that they were hit… When we started running out there were probably a couple hundred [people] on the ground,” witness Meghan Carney told MSNBC. “People kept dropping and dropping… People were getting shot one foot away from us,” she said. “People were trying to save their friends. There were gunshots everywhere. Helping them would’ve meant that we got shot too.”

Bakersfield Police Officer

**BREAKING: Bakersfield Police say several off-duty BPD officers were at the Vegas country concert. One was shot.** @KGETnews pic.twitter.com/eEn8xqGCYz — Danny Freeman (@DannyEFreeman) October 2, 2017

The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed that one of its officers was shot.

Bakersfield police said “several of our police officers were off-duty and attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas Sunday night when an active shooter event occurred.”

They added, “Some of our officers witnessed the gunfire but were not in a position to return fire. One Bakersfield Police Department officer was struck by a bullet from the active shooter and is bring treated at a Las Vegas area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The injured officer’s name will be released after the situation in Las Vegas has stabilized.”

This story will updated as more information is learned about each victim.