Marilou Danley Arrives at LAX: Video of the Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend

The girlfriend of the man police say committed the deadliest mass shooting in United States history, arrived back on American soil Tuesday night.

Marilou Danley, 62-years old and a former “high-limit hostess” at a Vegas casino, was named as a person of interest by Vegas police after they discovered the body of 64-year-old Stephen Paddock inside his hotel room at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Police scanner traffic during the shooting indicated that a credit/debit card with Danley’s name on it was found in the 32nd-floor room, which authorities say Paddock used to open fire with multiple automatic weapons on a group of over 22,000 people at a country music concert across the street. The chaotic gunfire killed 58 people and injured 527.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said earlier Tuesday that authorities anticipated “some information from (Danley)” upon her arrival. Travel records obtained by ABC News showed that Danley uses an Australian passport and traveled back to her home country of the Philippines on September 15. One week later, she flew from Manila to Hong Kong and then returned three days later on September 25.

JUST IN: Girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman arrives in US. Marilou Danley, arrived in the United States from the Philippines tonight. — NBC25 / FOX66 News (@nbc25fox66) October 4, 2017

Danley was out of the country when the massacre took place and had been flown back to the U.S. to be questioned as part of the investigation. She was greeted by federal agents at LAX and escorted out of the airport in a wheelchair in video obtained by NBC News. It wasn’t immediately known where she was being taken.

Watch the video of her arriving back on American soil below:

EXCLUSIVE: Marilou Danley, girlfriend of the Las Vegas gunman, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport. More: https://t.co/LObba2CM6i pic.twitter.com/mpqNMKNqEJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 4, 2017

Sheriff Joseph Lombardi had said after the shooting incident that Danley “does not appear to have been involved in the shooting,” but sources told ABC News that Paddock sent “tens of thousands” of dollars to someone in the Philippines recently.