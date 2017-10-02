Marilou Danley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

Marilou Danley, a former “high-limit hostess” at a casino, was identified by the Las Vegas Sheriff as a “person of interest” in the mass shooting that took the lives of at least 20 people at a country music concert at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas strip.

The mother and grandmother, whose now deleted Facebook page was full of photos with family members and trips overseas, was described by police as a 4’11” Asian woman. She was described as a “companion” of the still unidentified shooter. Police stopped short of calling Danley a suspect in the early morning hours of October 2, but they said they wanted to talk to her about the carnage. The sheriff also revealed that at least 20 people had died and 100 people were injured late on October 1 when the shooter opened fire on the crowd at a Route 91 Harvest country music festival near the Mandalay Bay.

Police advised anyone who saw Danley or her vehicle to call 911.

The gunman was down at the scene in the Mandalay Bay hotel, police said. Stephen Paddock was identified as the gunman in the shooting, according to NBC News. Paddock is a 64-year-old from Mesquite, Nevada. His motive is not yet clear, but police have said they don’t think the shooting was an act of terrorism, at least not at this point. The shooter fired at the Route 91 concert crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel at the festival. Officers responded to that hotel room and engaged the suspect, killing him. They know who he is but haven’t publicly released his name. Be aware that some of the videos and photos later in this story from the scene are disturbing and graphic.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Authorities Released Danley’s Name as a ‘Person of Interest’ at a News Conference

Authorities released Danley’s name at an early morning news conference on October 2, even before they released the name of the suspected shooter, whose background and motive are not yet publicly known, other than the fact that authorities say he was a local person.

“We have not located her at this time and we are interested in talking to her for followup,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at a press conference of Marilou Danley, releasing her name. Police are also looking for two vehicles with Nevada plates, a Hyundai Tucson with license plate number 114B40 and a Chrysler Pacifica Touring with plate number 19D401. They are registered to the gunman.

Here’s the photo that police released of her:

After the sheriff released Danley’s name, scanner traffic indicated they were receiving calls from as far away as California from people who knew her. It’s not yet clear how, or whether, Danley knew Paddock.

There were reports that a woman had come out and told concertgoers that everyone was going to die right before the shooting, but it was unconfirmed and unclear who the woman was; you can listen to that eyewitness account here:

Details were still unfolding as the situation remained somewhat fluid.

2. Danley Referred to Herself as a ‘Proud Mom & Grandma’ on Facebook

Marilou Danley’s Facebook profile reads, “Proud mom and grandma who lives life to the fullest.” Her last public post was an update of her profile picture in August. She had posted numerous photos of herself. Friends commented on her looks, and she wrote under one, “Thanks …That was taken at Wiltshire Roof Top Restaurant in L.A.” In 2016, she wrote in the comment thread under a photo, “…Kuha Sa Jumeira Beach, Dubai.” She also wrote under that photo, “That’s a beautiful City except it’s hot. Will be back there next year to visit my niece.”

Her posts were fairly typical, at least the public ones, describing a fun-loving life. For example, she wrote on one comment thread on her page, “Hi! my dear friend.Thanks for the cruise info. I’m still checking a good deal. Like all the places you’re going. Would love to join you. Take care and say Hi!” Told in 2016 that she looked good at age 61 in one photo, she responded, “Awww! How sweet!!! Thanks sis!!! It’s in our genes!!! We look young & aged gracefully! Plus a trip to the gym, zumba and my daily beauty regiments!!! Love you!”

A friend wrote on another photo of Danley, “Sexy Grandma! You are timelessly beautiful! Always young looking! Love & miss you so very much! Merry Christmas to you & yours!”

Earlier scanner traffic indicated that police may have gotten Danley’s name, at least in part, from a credit/debit card left in the Mandalay Bay hotel room by the main suspect.

The horrific sequence of events unfolded when the active shooter unleashed rapid gunfire at the country concert near the popular Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas strip, sending panicked crowds fleeing throughout the area. Jason Aldean was playing but wasn’t injured.

Las Vegas police confirmed on Twitter early on, “We’re investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews.”

Police said in the press conference in which they released Danley’s name that the shooter was “local.” They said that the shooter was down on an upper floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, and they also revealed that they do not believe there is more than one shooter. Horrific photos emerged from the scene.

3. Danley Described Herself as a Former High-Limit Casino Hostess

On LinkedIn, Danley described herself as “Gambling & Casinos Professional, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Reno, Nevada.” The page described her as a high-limit hostess at Club Paradise at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa from 2010 to 2013. No later employment is listed.

Despite widespread reports that there were possibly multiple shooters, police said later, though, that they think there was just one gunman, who is down in the Mandalay Bay hotel, writing, “At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD.” However, the night was extremely frightening and chaotic.

Frantic police dispatch audio throughout the morning contained reports of possible multiple suspects, casualty “collection points,” crowds running in panic, shootings at other Vegas hotels, 1,000 people holed up at a Michael Jackson venue, people taking shelter in buses at a fairground, and reports of explosives.

4. Videos Captured the Moment That Gunfire Broke Out & Photos Captured Victims on the Ground

This video above shows the moment gunshots rang out at the Route 91 concert. One man wrote with the video, “Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started.”

The video captures the sound of the staccato gunshots ringing out (the amount of them led many eyewitnesses to believe there was more than one shooter). People seem shocked at first, and then a woman shouts at others to get down.

Other videos – and graphic photos – showed people bleeding on the ground and rushing away from the scene.

5. At Least 20 People Were Killed in the Attack But the Casualty Count Might Grow

The casualty count grew as the hours passed in the early morning of October 2. The sheriff said that at least 20 people had died and 100 were injured in what was easily one of the worst mass shooting attacks on American soil, although the shooter’s motive remains unclear.

Earlier accounts had said that at least two were dead and 24 injured, 14 of them critically, according to The Los Angeles Times. Unconfirmed reports put the casualty count as much higher; the situation remained fluid and chaotic in the early morning hours of October 2.

Bakersfield police said that one of their officers was among those injured as he was working off-duty security at the concert where the shooting unfolded. The names of the victims had not yet been released. Police scanner traffic indicated that family members of the victims were starting to gather at the scene.