October 15, 2017 Prophecy: Is It the End of the World?

Getty

If you thought September 23, 2017 was going to be the end, it looks like you still have another shot. The newest doomsday prophecy is set to begin on October 15, 2017, according to David Meade, who also brought us September 23. Is it going to be the end of the world this time? Here are some details on whether or not October 15 is going to interfere with your events and plans.

David Meade had originally told The Washington Post that an astronomical event on September 23 would lead to the Earth’s destruction. He believed that because September 23 marked exactly 33 days since the August 21 eclipse, it was an omen.

September 23 meant the end of the “Church Age,” he claimed on his website. The trumpet judgements would begin to appear, although, he said “we don’t know the exact sequence or what countries or people will be primarily affected.”

Meade also believed that Planet X (aka Nibiru) would crash into the Earth in October, but then moved that date up to September 23. He reiterated to the Post: “The world is not ending, but the world as we know it is ending. A major part of the world will not be the same the beginning of October.”

Then September 23 came and went.

He revised his plans after September 23, focusing on October 15 instead. Now he says that September 23 was just a sign of the upcoming disaster and doomsday itself is beginning on October 15, Newsweek reported.

October 15 will mark the beginning of seven years of tribulation, he said.

That’s when the action starts. Hold on and watch—wait until the middle of October and I don’t believe you’ll be disappointed.”

Things to watch out for, he said, include losing electrical power around the world, which would lead to war, famine, and other perils.

Do you think the world is ending on October 15? Is the apocalypse at hand?