David Meade: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The end of the world could be upon us once again, according to several theories.

David Meade, a conspiracy theorist and researcher, told The Washington Post that an astronomical event will occur September 23, 2017, and it will lead to Earth’s destruction. He explained that his reasoning is because of several Bible verses and a series of numerical codes.

“Jesus lived for 33 years,” he told the newspaper. “The name Elohim, which is the name of God to the Jews, was mentioned 33 times (in the Bible). It’s a very biblically significant, numerologically significant number. I’m talking astronomy. I’m talking the Bible … and merging the two.”

Meade said he thinks that because September 23 will mark exactly 33 days since the total solar eclipse (August 21), it’s an omen.

Meade isn’t the only one who foresees a devastating end to Earth, though. UNSEALED, an evangelical Christian publication, has a similar forecast for catastrophic events taking place on Earth. The publication predicts that around September 23, an event from the Book of Revelations events will lead to the demise of the Earth.

Here’s what you need to know about Meade and the theories:

1. Meade Is a Self-Published Author

Meade is a conspiracy theorist who describes himself as a Christian numerologist. According to his author page, he studied astronomy at the University of Louisville. After graduation, he said he worked in “forensic investigations” for a number of years and spent the last decade working with “Fortune 1000” companies by writing reports for management.

He recently published a book titled Planet X — The 2017 Arrival, which describes how a planet called Nibiru will crash into Earth in October. However, he’s since moved the date forward a few weeks to September 23.

The jet stream of the northern hemisphere has shifted to the south of the equator for the first time ever. I believe that this shift is caused by an incoming dark star solar system, a binary twin of our sun, that is coming at us toward the south pole. This system also came in the days of Noah. It totally destroyed the earth’s surface and his civilization and world, but not the planet itself. This solar system has moons and/or planets orbiting it just as our sun has planets orbiting it.

In the book, Meade said he puts forward scientific evidence. However, many reviews say it mostly revolves around a religious argument.

While Nibiru hasn’t been discovered, NASA did find a new planet earlier this year that they’ve named Planet 9. The discovery raised speculation that Nibiru actually exists.

2. Meade Has Predicted Similar Things Occurring in the Past

Meade’s theory is the latest take on the Nibiru cataclysm. The belief calls for a disaster encounter when Earth and Nibiru —

or Planet X — collide.

Theorists have long believed that event will take place during the 21st century. However, the belief, which has roots dating back to the 1970s, hasn’t been supported by any scientific evidence or research.

According to National Geographic, Nibula was supposed to collide with Earth back in 2003, but it was later rescheduled for 2012 due to “uncooperative cosmos.”

The collision between Earth and Nibiru was supposed to take place on December 21, 2012 and was linked to the end of a cycle of the Mayan calendar. Of course, that never came to fruition.

In January, Meade claimed that a star described as “a binary twin of our sun” is destined to hit Earth near the south pole. Meade said that the star will bring “seven orbiting bodies” with it, including Nibiru.

3. Meade’s Theory has been discredited by Scientists & More

Meade’s theory has been discredited countless times by scientists and even faith leaders.

In a 2012 statement, NASA called anything involving Nibiru as being a “hoax.”

“Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an Internet hoax,” NASA said in a 2012 statement. “If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth … astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye.

“Obviously, it does not exist. Eris is real, but it is a dwarf planet similar to Pluto that will remain in the outer solar system; the closest it can come to Earth is about 4 billion miles.”

NASA senior space scientist David Morrison debunked the theory in a video, saying there’s no such planet and it’s not on a collision course with Earth.

It would be bright. It would be easily visible to the naked eye. If it were up there, you could see it. All of us could see it. … If Nibiru were real and it were a planet with a substantial mass, then it would already be perturbing the orbits of Mars and Earth. We would see changes in those orbits due to this rogue object coming in to the inner solar system,” Morrison said in a video.

4. One Prediction Claims an Image in the Sky Appearing, Like Described in the Bible

Meade says he’s not predicting the end of the world on September 23, but rather prophesies from the Book of Revelation causing massive damage over a few weeks.

“The world is not ending, but the world as we know it is ending,” Mead said to The Post. “A major part of the world will not be the same the beginning of October.”

In Revelation 12 of the Book of Revelation, a woman is described as being “clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of 12 stars on her head. According the the excerpt, the woman gives birth to a boy who is said to “rule all the nations with an iron scepter.”

While that occurs, the woman is supposedly threatened by “an enormous red dragon with seven heads and ten horns and seven crowns on its heads.”

After the woman gives birth, she grew two eagle wings so she could fly to safety, away from the dragon, which is said to represent Satan and his global domination.

The way this is supposed to play out, according to Unsealed’s Gary Ray, is with the constellation Virgo, which represents a woman.

Ray wrote that Virgo will be covered in sunlight and positioned over the moon and under exactly nine stars and three planets. Jupiter will move out of Virgo, symbolizing that the woman is giving birth to the boy described in the Revelation.

5. A Viral Video Visualizes the Revelations Theory

To give a solid visual as to how the September 23 theory would work, Unsealed created a video which has gone virals. The video is fit with all sorts of graphics, actors and actresses and dramatic music and has been viewed close to 3 million times in two month.

The videos description makes it clear the theory isn’t suggesting the rapture will occur.

This video is not suggesting that the rapture will happen on September 23rd, but that September 23rd is a sign of the NEARNESS of the rapture. Signs and the events themselves do not necessarily happen at the exact same time.

It begins with the image of a woman in space and the Biblical verse from the Book of Revelations captioned throughout.

Suddenly, the dragon appears as she’s in labor and intimidates her with the intent of “devouring her child.”

“September 23, 2017: This heavenly sign appears over Israel and Jerusalem,” the video caption continues, showing the dragon and the woman moving across the sky.

“This sign has never happened before,” the text reads, describing the woman depicted as representing “Mary” and the nation of Israel.

Suddenly, a live-action shot of people screaming and running from a disaster is shown.

“No one knows with certainty the day or hour, but faithful servants are watchful,” the video concludes.