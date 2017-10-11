Santa Rosa Fire Missing: Loved Ones Share Photos of Family & Friends

Getty

Relatives and friends have turned to social media as they seek information about their loved ones who are still missing from the devastating Santa Rosa and northern California fires. At least 17 people have died in the fires and more than 2,000 buildings were destroyed. Officials have said that 180 people are missing.

Here are just some of the people who are missing, and whose loved ones are desperately seeking any news of their whereabouts. Loved ones are sharing posts on Twitter and a Facebook group called “Tubbs Fire Missing Persons Report” has been created to help share information about the missing.

(If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe set up to support fire relief efforts, visit the page here. You can see a list of families whose homes were destroyed that you can help on the GoFundMe page here.)

Here are photos of the missing in Santa Rosa and surrounding areas:

Mike Grabow is among the missing. The 40-year-old’s home was destroyed in the fire.

#SantaRosa woman is looking for her friend 40 y/o Mike Grabow-his home was destroyed in wildfire, one of 200 missing in #SonomaCounty #ktvu pic.twitter.com/yMpBPRH0b3 — Azenith Smith (@AzenithKTVU) October 11, 2017

LeRoy and Donna Halbur of 142 Angela Drive in Santa Rosa are missing:

Friends and family searching for LeRoy & Donna Halbur of 142 Angela Drive #SantaRosa missing in #TubbsFire #santarosafire pls dm with info pic.twitter.com/tJTyqJIdco — Amy McCabe Heibel (@aheibel) October 9, 2017

A mother in Santa Rosa is missing after her home burned down. Linda Tunis lived at Journey’s End Mobile Home Park. Her daughter, Jessica, told KRON4 that Linda called and told her that her house was on fire and she was trapped. Jessica called 911 and they said they were sending someone to help.

VIDEO: Santa Rosa mother missing after her mobile home is burned down in Atlas Fire https://t.co/bfBQpgfXUp — Meghan Schoon (@meggyisadreamer) October 11, 2017

Karen Aycock is missing, her niece told the local CBS station.

A niece told us her aunt, Karen Aycock is missing. We're live in Santa Rosa @ 5pm ch2 @CBSLA @Patharveynews @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/OTofvSo8Mw — Crystal Cruz (@CrystalCruzCBS) October 10, 2017

Samantha Scott shared on Facebook that her grandparents, Brian and Chick Erikson, are missing. Chick is a stroke survivor who can’t use her left side. They both wear hearing aids. Their home is gone.

Sharon Robinson, 79, is missing. Her house burned to the ground in the fire. She’s 5’4″, 115 pounds, with salt and pepper hair. She was from the Reible Road area and may be in a shelter.

@mystcole Do you think you could retweet this to your followers? My friend's Mom is missing. Her house burned to the ground. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/61abxA0z0k — JustMe (@sharcat12) October 11, 2017

Lynne Powell – Rachel Todd Fansler shared on the Tubbs Fire Facebook page that 72-year-old Lynne Powell is missing. “She was traveling from 5415 Blue Ridge Trail in a blue Prius. She had a red and white border collie named Gemma traveling with her. She was separated from her husband and he can not find her. Their plan was to turn on Meadow Vista Trail and then onto Mark West Springs Rd. If anyone has any information please contact her husband George at 707 823-4522.”

Jackie “Elke” Jeter – She and her husband, George, were reported missing by family. George was later found, but Jackie is still missing. Leandra Beaver wrote on Facebook: “Apparently they left their house in the Larkfield area at 2am on Monday due to the mandatory evacuations but it is not known where they were from that time until George was found on our property on Tuesday morning. If you have any information about the current whereabouts of Jackie (Elke) Jeter or information about where George and Jackie Jeter may have been on Monday or stayed Monday night please contact me asap.”

Nemo Hammer is missing, Katie Carlile posted on the Tubbs Fire Facebook page. He was on the west side of Santa Rosa.

If you know of any others who are missing, let us know in the comments below.