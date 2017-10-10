Santa Rosa Fire Damage: List of Destroyed Businesses & Buildings in Napa & Sonoma County

The Santa Rosa and other Northern California fires in Napa and Sonoma County are spreading fast and leaving destruction in their wake. So far, 10 people have died and at least 1,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed from a total of 15 fires in eight counties. More than 20,000 people have been evacuated. Fifteen fires burned more than 73,000 acres since Sunday night.

Here’s a list of confirmed businesses, landmarks, and other buildings that have been destroyed or damaged in the fire, in addition to homes in the areas:

Applebee’s & Arbys & McDonald’s – At Airway & Hopper in Santa Rosa, according to photos shared on Twitter.

Destroyed Applebee's & Arby's & McDonald's- Airway & Hopper in Santa Rosa pic.twitter.com/Esmq4NNlgh — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 9, 2017



Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa: Extensively damaged by fire, about half of the high school was destroyed.

Don’t be sad Newman, we gonna come back stronger and better than ever… #cardinalstrong #CNHS 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/W3tkpKWLjk — Dino Kahaulelio '19 (@Dino_Kahaulelio) October 9, 2017

Chateau St. Jean in Kenwood: The main building was damaged extensively.

in Kenwood: The main building was damaged extensively. Fire Station 5 , Santa Rosa’s new fire station: Destroyed, according to Twitter reports.

, Santa Rosa’s new fire station: Destroyed, according to Twitter reports. Fountaingrove Inn & The Steakhouse @ Equus in Santa Rosa: According to the general manager, the 124-room luxury hotel “fell victim to the devastating fire in Sonoma County.”



Fountaingrove Round Barn in Santa Rosa: Severe damage, seen in video footage. It was built in 1899.

Hidden Valley Satellite – Destroyed in Tubbs fire.

– Destroyed in Tubbs fire. Hilton Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa: The 250-room hotel was destroyed. The Hilton said its other properties in the area are open and operational.

in Santa Rosa: The 250-room hotel was destroyed. The Hilton said its other properties in the area are open and operational. Journey’s End Mobile Home Park off Mendocino in Santa Rosa: Destroyed

Inside Journey’s End mobile home park off Mendocino in Santa Rosa. It looks like a bomb went off. The fire destroyed everything. @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/iP9Myb0j5O — Katie Nielsen (@KNielsenKPIX) October 9, 2017

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa: Classrooms and the center’s east end are destroyed, but the main building has minimal damage.

in Santa Rosa: Classrooms and the center’s east end are destroyed, but the main building has minimal damage. Mobile home park off 101 Freeway: Many homes were lost in a currently-unnamed mobile home park off the 101 Freeway.

off 101 Freeway: Many homes were lost in a currently-unnamed mobile home park off the 101 Freeway. Redwood Adventist Academy on Mark West Springs Road: Destroyed

on Mark West Springs Road: Destroyed Roseland Collegiate Prep : Significant damage from fire.

: Significant damage from fire. Signorello Estates & Winery in Napa: The main structure of the winery was destroyed.

in Napa: The main structure of the winery was destroyed. Silverado Resort in Napa: Many homes were destroyed.

in Napa: Many homes were destroyed. Sweetgum Street in Santa Rosa: Destroyed in the fire.

Sweetgum Street in Santa Rosa. Fire took all of it. pic.twitter.com/UGg38UifTf — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 9, 2017

William Hill Estate Winery in Napa: Severely damaged. You can see a photo of the winery’s sign below.

Santa Rosa fire: 1500+ structures destroyed, 20,000 people in 8 counties evacuated, 20,000 acres ravaged in12 hours, an "unprecedented rate" pic.twitter.com/v5hMVed1Sk — Adam Khan (@Khanoisseur) October 9, 2017

Many communities in Napa County were also destroyed. Mercury News reported that these included multiple homes on Westgate Drive, Silverado Trail, Soda Canyon Road, Hardman Avenue, and more.

