PHOTOS: Stephen Paddock Crime Scene Images Leaked

The suspect in the Las Vegas concert shooting has been identified by police as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. The suspect had been staying at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the south end of the Las Vegas strip when he opened fire through the window of his room on the 32nd floor. He took aim at concertgoers attending the Route 91 country music festival across the street on Sunday night around 10 p.m. local time.

Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more before turning the gun on himself.

New information released by law enforcement has revealed that Paddock set up cameras in his hotel room and in the hallway. Footage from these cameras has not been released to the public. It is unknown if anything was recorded on these cameras or if they were used as a live feed only.

“The latest revelation came Tuesday afternoon when police said gunman Stephen Paddock set up cameras inside his hotel suite and in the hallway. Police are not aware whether the devices were transmitting — the FBI is investigating their use — but the Clark County sheriff told reporters he thinks the shooter might have used them to watch for people approaching his room,” CNN reported.

In addition, it appears as though someone has leaked photos from the crime scene. It’s unclear how these photos were obtained, but they have been published on various news outlets including the Daily Mail. You can see a lot of these pictures — which show semiautomatic assault-style rifles strewn about the hotel room — on social media.

Below are photos that were taken from different areas in Mandalay Bay.

Below is a photo of a door located inside Paddock’s suite.

People were quick to notice an apparent note left on a table in the photos below. You can also see the suspects lower body laying on the ground.

The suspect appears to have pushed furniture together to make a prop for at least one of his weapons.

Below are some photos from the festival grounds where 22,000 people had gathered to watch country acts such as Jason Aldean, Big & Rich, and Lauren Alaina perform.