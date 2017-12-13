Alabama Senate Election: Here’s how Twitter Responded

Twitter/@GDouglasJones

In what was arguably one of the most hotly contested campaign races in recent Senatorial history, Alabama Democrat Doug Jones is projected to have beaten Republican Roy Moore for the Senate seat vacated by former Senator Jeff Sessions when he become Trump’s attorney general in February. Unsurprisingly, Jones supporters on Twitter rejoiced while Moore fans (metaphorically) gnashed their teeth. Here’s a roundup of some of the most popular and widely shared tweets of the night.

Jubilant Jones Supporters

Roy Moore you can just ride off into the sunset pic.twitter.com/V4teuAbuSL — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 13, 2017

Hillary Clinton’s widely shared tweet contained an inspiration message to American Democrats in the Age of Trump: “Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who’ll make them proud. And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can — and must — compete everywhere. Onward!”

Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who'll make them proud. And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can — and must — compete everywhere. Onward! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 13, 2017

Doug Jones. Thank you, Alabama. You’ve elected a man of incredible integrity, grit, and character. A fighter for working class and middle class Alabamians. He is going to make you proud in the Senate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 13, 2017

Senator Ted Lieu was quick to send congratulations to his soon-to-be colleague:

Congratulations @GDouglasJones for your amazing victory. You took on the KKK as a prosecutor and won. You took on a @POTUS who gets praised by the KKK and won. Your courage is an inspiration. I look forward to working with you. #DougJones — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 13, 2017

Many observers hoped the Democratic Party would learn a useful lesson from the experience, an remember to apply it in the future:

Dear Democratic Party, Read this chart. Stop ignoring black voters and acting like working class white voters are the only path to victory. Sincerely,

People who like inclusivity — and winning! https://t.co/xF9G4G86qe — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) December 13, 2017

The story of Alabama is the tremendous return on investment in registering and turning out black voters. @TheDemocrats (who have been meh on black voter registration, take note)… pic.twitter.com/n582hmvOMb — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 13, 2017

The black mobilization efforts in Alabama here should be case studies for other southern states — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) December 13, 2017

Sir Charles Barkley to @jaketapper: This is a wakeup call to Democrats to stop taking black and poor white voters for granted. #DougJones #RoyMoore — Aamer Madhani (@AamerISmad) December 13, 2017

This is the moment when the screens flashed showing Doug Jones as the projected winner over Roy Moore for the Alabama Senate seat.#AlabamaSenateElectionpic.twitter.com/Zv4dVNR40l — Jemisha (@JemiSHaaaZzz) December 13, 2017

Common sense and decency have prevailed in Alabama. It was a vote not just against sexual abuse but also against racism and against those who would ride roughshod over our democratic institutions. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) December 13, 2017

Alabama native Charles Barkley, who supported Jones even though he is usually a Republican, called the election “one of the greatest nights of my life.”

Charles Barkley calls #ALSen special election "one of the greatest nights of my life": "I'm really just proud of the people of Alabama. They've been beat down for so long…They rose up tonight." #DougJones #TheResistance #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/uTbKKjg2GV — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 13, 2017

Some Jones fans focused on his history of going after the Ku Klux Klan (in the 1970s, Jones successfully prosecuted the infamous Birmingham church bombers).

#DougJones put the racist murderers of these little girls behind bars. Tonight, people of color rose up to make him a U.S. Senator, where the fight continues. Thank you to all the decent people of Alabama who did the right thing. #AlabamaSenateElection. pic.twitter.com/9E1ypkXgmm — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 13, 2017

Good people–especially the voters in Alabama, I leave you with a quote of MLKjr that #DougJones used tonight, "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." Going to bed w a lighter heart tonight. Night, All — Quaker Nana (@QuakerNana) December 13, 2017

#DougJones prosecuted the KKK for murdering the #FourLittleGirls & he just quoted Brother Martin in his speech?! #HeCanTotesComeToTheCookout — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 13, 2017

“Let us realize the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” #MLK #Alabama pic.twitter.com/63TPCP0k89 — The King Center (@TheKingCenter) December 13, 2017

Others focused on how Moore’s victory continues an apparent pattern of President Trump endorsing candidates who then go on to lose:

[Last four months] TRUMP: I endorse Strange

*Strange loses* TRUMP: I endorse Gillespie

*Gillespie loses* TRUMP: I endorse Moore

*Moore loses* — Daniel Lin (@danwlin) December 13, 2017

“Strange” of course is a reference to Luther Strange, whom Moore defeated in Alabama’s Republican senatorial primary.

Hey @realDonaldTrump, You endorsed Luther Strange. HE LOST. You endorsed racist pedophile Roy Moore. HE LOST. YOU'RE A FUCKING LOSER, DONNY — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) December 13, 2017

Trump backed Luther Strange, and he went down; then backed his bird-of-a-feather friend Roy Moore, and he just went down. Don’t fear these people. They are beatable. — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) December 13, 2017

Barack Obama is now 6-0 for domestic political endorsements and campaigning. Donald Trump’s endorsed candidates all lost: Luther Strange, Ed Gillespie, and now Roy Moore.#ALsen — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) December 13, 2017

Thanks for the endorsement in Alabama, @realDonaldTrump. We couldn’t have done it without you. https://t.co/nFbdfFtGSN — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiffCA) December 13, 2017

However, Trump himself responded with what is for him a remarkable show of grace and good humor:

Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Naturally, some observers found Trump’s tweeted graciousness to be suspect:

Standard capitalization. No quotation marks around words or phrases that don't require them. Mature tone. This has all the tell-tale signs of a ghost-written Tweet. I'm waiting till 5:30 to see what the president thinks. https://t.co/SvPqZrIxRO — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) December 13, 2017

Jones himself responded modestly:

“We have come so far and the people of Alabama have spoken. It has never been about me, it’s never been about Roy Moore, it’s about you.” Doug Jones, election night victory.#RightSideOfHistory — Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 13, 2017

Morose Moore Fans

Of course, not everybody on Twitter was happy with the results — or even willing to accept them.

DRUDGE just gave it to Doug Jones.

I'll eat crow on this one but I'm telling you…something is VERY WRONG.

There's been voter fraud.

And if I were Roy Moore…I would protest the election results.

Not sure what triggers a recount…

WOW.#MAGA #AlabamaSenateElection #RoyMoore — Todd Haines (@Todd_W_Haines) December 13, 2017

Wikileaks’ Julian Assange responded to Trump’s gracious tweet by asking “I wonder how many dead people and illegal aliens voted for #DougJones?”

I wonder how many dead people and illegal aliens voted for #DougJones? — Julian Assange 🧢 (@Real_Assange_) December 13, 2017

Similarly conspiratorial tweets also got a moderate amount of shares.

🚨 65% OF THE VOTE IN ROY MOORE IS AHEAD BY 12 PTS..🤔 MINUTES LATER DOUG JONES TAKE THE LEAD BY 60 THOUSAND VOTES..🤔 NEVER SEEN THAT HAPPEN BEFORE🤔

SOMETHING SHADY GOING ON HERE..#AlabamaSenateElection#RoyMoore#DougJones#DrainTheSwamp — MR MAGA 🇺🇸 (@DiagonalDoug) December 13, 2017

Fox News host Todd Starnes did not dispute the results, but did view them with dismay:

Alabama is now represented in the U.S. Senate by a man who passionately supports the killing of unborn babies. #ALSenate — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) December 13, 2017

Some Trump fans viewed Moore’ defeat as a sign they need to work harder to defeat the Democrats:

The Roy Moore defeat to Doug Jones in Alabama is our motivation to work even harder to get Trump re-elected in 2020. Democrats are playing a nasty game and we don't expect that to change. We won't be rioting in the streets. We'll be mobilizing.#AlSenate #AlabamaSenateElection — Sassy Gay Republican (@sassygayrepub) December 13, 2017

Before the votes were counted, some Moore fans offered pre-emptive reasons why a Moore win would discredit alleged victims of sexual assault:

If Roy Moore wins tonight it proves Alabama & the rest of America isn’t falling for the new Dem tactic of weaponizing sexual assault just to get what they want. It’s innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, not on the #fakenews! #AlabamaSenateElection #ALSenate — Veteran4Trump (@Veteran_4_Trump) December 13, 2017

This series of tweets comes from someone whose Twitter biography (somewhat ironically) says “Sore losers make winning more fun.”

Alabama had their pick stolen from them by the court of public opinion instead of innocent until proven guilty. I genuinely hope the people who helped elect him are shafted by him, considering how many of them would have wanted to be innocent until proven guilty had it been them. — Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) December 13, 2017

How is it that people that believe in the Constitution and our legal system suddenly don’t believe in being innocent until proven guilty? Either way, Roy Moore should have been more aggressive and sued for defamation immediately. — Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) December 13, 2017

Alabama will regret this one. — Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) December 13, 2017