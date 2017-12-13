Alabama Senate Election: Here’s how Twitter Responded

In what was arguably one of the most hotly contested campaign races in recent Senatorial history, Alabama Democrat Doug Jones is projected to have beaten Republican Roy Moore for the Senate seat vacated by former Senator Jeff Sessions when he become Trump’s attorney general in February. Unsurprisingly, Jones supporters on Twitter rejoiced while Moore fans (metaphorically) gnashed their teeth. Here’s a roundup of some of the most popular and widely shared tweets of the night.
Jubilant Jones Supporters
Hillary Clinton’s widely shared tweet contained an inspiration message to American Democrats in the Age of Trump: “Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who’ll make them proud. And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can — and must — compete everywhere. Onward!”
Senator Ted Lieu was quick to send congratulations to his soon-to-be colleague:
Many observers hoped the Democratic Party would learn a useful lesson from the experience, an remember to apply it in the future:
Alabama native Charles Barkley, who supported Jones even though he is usually a Republican, called the election “one of the greatest nights of my life.”
Some Jones fans focused on his history of going after the Ku Klux Klan (in the 1970s, Jones successfully prosecuted the infamous Birmingham church bombers).
Others focused on how Moore’s victory continues an apparent pattern of President Trump endorsing candidates who then go on to lose:
“Strange” of course is a reference to Luther Strange, whom Moore defeated in Alabama’s Republican senatorial primary.
However, Trump himself responded with what is for him a remarkable show of grace and good humor:
Naturally, some observers found Trump’s tweeted graciousness to be suspect:
Jones himself responded modestly:
Morose Moore Fans
Of course, not everybody on Twitter was happy with the results — or even willing to accept them.
Wikileaks’ Julian Assange responded to Trump’s gracious tweet by asking “I wonder how many dead people and illegal aliens voted for #DougJones?”
Similarly conspiratorial tweets also got a moderate amount of shares.
Fox News host Todd Starnes did not dispute the results, but did view them with dismay:
Some Trump fans viewed Moore’ defeat as a sign they need to work harder to defeat the Democrats:
Before the votes were counted, some Moore fans offered pre-emptive reasons why a Moore win would discredit alleged victims of sexual assault:
This series of tweets comes from someone whose Twitter biography (somewhat ironically) says “Sore losers make winning more fun.”
