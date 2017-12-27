Lindy Lou Layman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

Lindy Lou Layman, a 29-year-old woman from Dallas, is accused of smashing and destroying at least $300,000 worth of paintings and sculptures at the mansion of a prominent Houston-area, Texas attorney.

According to The Houston Chronicle, Lindy Lou Layman was charged on Saturday, December 24, 2017, with felony criminal mischief in connection with the art-smashing incident that allegedly occurred the day before. The incident occurred at the luxurious home owned by Anthony Buzbee, a well-known trial attorney in Texas, the newspaper reported.

Tony Buzbee is a wealthy lawyer and former Marine who once hosted a fundraiser for now President Donald Trump and who serves on a university Board of Regents.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Layman Is Accused of Tearing Paintings Off Walls & Throwing Liquid on Paintings

The criminal complaint, obtained by Heavy, accuses Layman of tearing paintings off walls and pouring liquid on paintings. The criminal complaint charges Layman with a felony for criminal mischief in Harris County. She was arrested on December 23, 2017. Bail was set at $30,000.

According to the complaint, which you can read above, she “unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly” damaged and destroyed “three original paintings and two abstract sculptures owned by Anthony Buzbee” without his consent. The loss was at least $300,000, the complaint said. It accuses Layman of “pouring a liquid onto the paintings, causing damage.”

The complaint also alleged that she “tore paintings off the wall with her hands, causing damage.” Layman is further accused of throwing sculptures “across the room with her hands” in the artistic rampage. The complaint doesn’t identify the liquid.

The incident allegedly occurred at Buzbee’s home, although it’s not clear how Buzbee and Layman know each other. When Buzbee bought the mansion in 2013, it was worth $14 million, according to The Houston Chronicle.

2. A LinkedIn Page in Layman’s Name Says She’s Worked as a Court Reporter

A LinkedIn page in the name of Lindy Lou Layman says that she has worked as a freelance court reporter. The Dallas Morning News identified the page as belonging to the Lindy Lou Layman accused in the Buzbee vandalism.

Buzbee liked the above photo on Layman’s Facebook page. Her cover photo reads “Good vibes only.” In contrast, Buzbee holds a slew of prominent positions in the community and has handled high-profile cases. For example, he represented former Texas Gov. Rick Perry on corruption charges.

A 2014 profile on Buzbee described him as married to wife, Zoe, with four children. The article, originally published in Texas Super Lawyers Magazine, says, “Competitive? Michael Jordan is competitive. Tony Buzbee is a psycho. He’s obsessed with winning. And with his landmark victories including the $75 million he earned for offshore drilling workers in a wage fixing suit, Buzbee’s not only earned respect, but in his 14-year career, he’s pocketed as much money in the courtroom via jury awards as Jordan made on the court.”

3. Buzbee Donated Thousands of Dollars to Trump but Later Disavowed Him

According to the Dallas Morning News, Buzbee has provoked headlines in the past. “In the run-up to last year’s election, he hosted Donald Trump at the River Oaks mansion and donated $250,000 to his presidential campaign. Buzbee later disavowed Trump after the release of the Access Hollywood tape in which the eventual president bragged about groping and forcefully kissing women,” the newspaper reported.

4. Buzbee, a Former Marine, Was Named a University Regent by Rick Perry

The Dallas Morning News identified Anthony Buzbee as a 49-year-old former Marine and “a member of Texas A&M University’s Board of Regents.” Buzbee also caused previous controversy when he was accused of drunken driving. According to The Houston Chronicle, Buzbee, “one of Houston’s wealthiest attorneys” was “fighting the release of court records that detail what some local defense lawyers say was special treatment from Harris County’s outgoing district attorney. Prominent trial lawyer Tony Buzbee also is seeking to get his arrest erased from his record.”

The newspaper explained: “District Attorney Devon Anderson dismissed Buzbee’s drunken driving case on Dec. 9, saying he completed pretrial intervention, a form of probation typical for first-time driving-while-intoxicated suspects.” Buzbee alleged he was not intoxicated, according to the Chronicle.

Buzbee’s biography on the Texas A & M website says “Anthony G. Buzbee of Houston received a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Texas A&M University and a law degree summa cum laude from the University of Houston Law Center. Mr. Buzbee is an attorney in private practice and founder of the Buzbee Law Firm in Houston. While at Texas A&M, he served as a Battalion Commander in the Corps of Cadets. Upon graduation, Mr. Buzbee was named a Distinguished Naval Graduate, Distinguished Student and was recognized as the Outstanding NROTC Senior in the Corps of Cadets, as well as the Outstanding Commander in the Corps of Cadets. The Buzbee Leadership Learning Center, located on the Quad, is named in his honor.”

The biography further notes that “Mr. Buzbee served in the United States Marine Corps in the Persian Gulf and Somalian conflicts, earning the rank of Captain, where he received various awards including the prestigious Navy Commendation Medal.” Former Texas Governor Rick Perry appointed Buzbee to the Board of Regents, the bio says, adding, “Aside from legal practice, Mr. Buzbee oversees the activities of Buzbee Properties, Inc., a company that owns and manages more than 80 commercial and retail properties across three states. He is also a board member of Hometown Bank, S.A.; past board member of The Jesse Tree (a nonprofit organization that assists the homeless and those in need) and Boy Scouts of America, Bay Area Council. He is a past member of the Texas A&M University at Galveston Board of Visitors and past director of the Houston Law Alumni Foundation.”

5. Buzbee Caused Neighborhood Controversy When He Parked a World War II Tank in His Yard

It’s not the first time that controversy has resulted surrounding Buzbee’s mansion in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood. In September 2017, he parked a “fully functional World War II” tank outside his home, according to KHOU-TV.

“Attorney Tony Buzbee bought a fully functional World War II tank overseas last year for $600,000. Now he’s temporarily parked it outside his multi-million dollar home in River Oaks,” the television station reported, quoting Buzbee as saying, “Took a year to get here but now it’s on River Oaks Boulevard. This particular tank landed at Normandy. It liberated Paris and ultimately went all the way to Berlin. There’s a lot of history here.”

Some of Buzbee’s neighbors weren’t pleased with the history display, though, the television station reported at the time.